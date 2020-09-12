Christopher Osburn has spent the past fifteen years in search of “the best” — or at least his very favorite — sips of whisk(e)y on earth. In the process, he’s enjoyed more whisk(e)y drams than his doctor would dare feel comfortable with, traveled to over 20 countries testing local spirits, and visited more than fifty distilleries. If you only know one fact about bourbon, it’s probably that it’s corn-based. To be considered a bourbon, the mash bill must contain at least 51 percent corn. But the rest of the mash bill can be made up of other grains, including barley and rye. There are many bourbons with much higher than 51 percent corn, but there are also plenty that utilize a large portion of rye in the remainder of their mash bill. This adds a subtly spicy, peppery flavor to the caramel, vanilla, and sweet corn notes bourbon fans are used to. We love high-rye bourbons because we believe the liberal use of the spicy grain gives the whiskey a more complex, well-rounded flavor profile. It adds some sharp edges to the whiskey’s famed smoothness. Instead of the usual corn sweetness associated with bourbon, high-rye versions are warmer and spicier — perfect as Bourbon Heritage Month leads into fall. My personal favorite high-rye bourbons are listed below.

Goerge Remus View this post on Instagram Sweet butterscotch spice bomb #georgeremusbourbon #sixyearsinglebarrel #caskstrengthwhiskey #mgp A post shared by Jason W Reese (@whiskey2seven) on Aug 29, 2020 at 7:25pm PDT ABV: 47% Distillery: MGP Price: $38.99 The Story: If you know anything about Indiana’s MGP, it’s that the distillery makes a lot of whiskey for other brands. But you might not know that it actually makes a few of its own products. This includes George Remus Bourbon. MGP’s flagship brand is made by blending high-rye bourbons. The result is well-rounded whiskey with hints of rye spice and corn sweetness. Tasting Notes: From the first whiff, you can tell that this bourbon has a good deal of peppery spice (although the brand doesn’t disclose the percentage of rye). That’s followed by sweet cream and toasted caramel. The first sip yields hints of charred oak, creamy vanilla, and dried orange peel. The finish is long, warming, and ends in a pleasing peppery, spicy flourish. Bottom Line: Fans of rye whiskey will love this subtly spicy bourbon. It deserves to be sipped slowly in a rocks glass with a single ice cube. Old Forester 100 View this post on Instagram This bottle served me well, figured I’d make a nice strong old fashioned to finish it off. #oldforester100 A post shared by Jamie (@bourbonloverr) on Jun 8, 2020 at 6:28pm PDT ABV: 50% Distillery: Old Forester Price: $33.99 The Story: This award-winning bourbon gets its kick from 18% rye in its mash bill. A popular choice among bartenders and drinkers alike, it’s made up of hand-selected barrels and bottled at 100 proof. Even with that ABV, it remains smooth, rich, and highly sippable. Tasting Notes: A whiskey of this caliber deserves to be nosed before taking your initial sip. When you do, you’ll embrace aromas of brown sugar, rich vanilla, and toasted oak. The first sip brings forth hints of dried fruits, cinnamon, caramelized sugar, and butterscotch. The finish is medium in lengths, effortlessly warming with a final exclamation of charred oak and sweet cream. Bottom Line: This high proof bourbon is perfectly suited for slow sipping. But we love to mix it into an Old Fashioned and let it meld with other complementary flavors.