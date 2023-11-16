Thanksgiving is almost here. One more weekend and then — BAM! — Turkey Day. Since I’m the cook for my family that means about three solid days of prep and cooking. What can I say? I do it right! So if I want to make a cocktail to numb the pain of being on my feet for hours on end, I want a cocktail that’s easy to mix and delicious.

Speed is the name of the game as much as ease when you’re making cocktails around Thanksgiving. And while seasonal-this or spiced-that cocktails are fun, they’re not necessarily easy to make (or source ingredients for). So let’s make this super easy. Let’s make this a two-ingredient killer.

I’m making Rusty Nails this Thanksgiving. And I think you should too.

First and foremost, the Rusty Nail is a stone-cold classic dating back about 100 years. The cocktail gained traction in the late 1950s leading into the Rat Pack peak era of the early 1960s. It was huge in New Orleans and New York’s cocktail scene in that era. Then it almost disappeared entirely. Well, now it’s back and still freaking delicious thanks to a lush and texturally elevating addition of honey liqueur scotch (Drambuie).

The best part of this cocktail is that it is very easy to mix. You just need to stir two quality scotchy ingredients together and add a little lemon oil and you’re all set. Sound good? Let’s get stirring!

