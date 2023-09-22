Craft Beer Experts Shout Out Their Favorite Brown Ales Of All Time

While IPAs, lagers, and even wheat beers seem to get all the press. There’s another darker, maltier beer just waiting in the wings, hoping for some shine. A beer that will always be there for you on those unseasonably cool summer nights, chilly fall afternoons, or even in the dead of winter. We’re talking, of course, about the brown ale.
While there are different types of brown ales (including American, English style, and beyond), in general, the beer style is known for its dark brown appearance, caramel, chocolate, or even toasted malt flavor with a minimal hop flavor. It’s a beer for all seasons and a favorite of bartenders, beer experts, and drinkers alike.
To find some of these warming, malty gems, we went to craft beer professionals for help. We asked a handful of brewers and beer experts to tell us about their favorite brown ales of all time. Keep scrolling to see all of their selections. Stock up now for the chilly days ahead.
Founders Underground Mountain Brown
Glenn Allen, head brewer at Pilot Project Brewing in Milwaukee
ABV: 11.9%
Average Price: $16 for a four-pack
The Beer:
Some of my favorite brown ales are the ones that are complimented with coffee. Underground Mountain Brown from Founders Brewing is their take on a barrel-aged Imperial Brown Ale infused with coffee.
Tasting Notes:
At 11.9% ABV it’s big and bold but has a great balance of dark chocolate, caramel, coffee, and moderate sweetness. These flavors make it a perfect beer to watch the leaves change colors.
Russian River Janet’s Brown Ale
Nico Freccia, co-founder at COO at 21st Amendment Brewery in San Francisco
ABV: 7.6%
Average Price: Limited Availability
The Beer:
Janet’s Brown Ale is about the best brown I’ve ever had. Originally brewed by the late great award-winning homebrewer Mike ‘Tasty’ McDole, the beer was brought out commercially by Russian River Brewing at the Great American Beer Festival’s Pro-Am competition in 2009. It’s now an occasional limited release from Russian River that you can find in 16oz cans if you’re lucky.
Tasting Notes:
It’s simply a delicious, perfectly balanced big brown ale with notes of chocolate, toffee, caramel, and just the right amount of hoppy bitterness.
Corsendonk Abbey Brown Ale
Duncan Kral, innovation brewer at Half Acre Beer in Chicago
ABV: 7.5%
Average Price: $17 for a four-pack
The Beer:
My pick is the Corsendonk Abbey Brown Ale. Fall weather has me craving Belgian-style ales for their complex yeast aromatics and warming high ABV. Corsendonk Brown is an underrated gem that fits the bill perfectly.
Tasting Notes:
Notes of raisins and plums combine with the spicy esters from Abbey ale yeast to make a perfect pairing for a chilly fall night.
Greenbush Doomslayer
Anthony Kisscorni, USBG bartender at Stella’s Lounge in Grand Rapids, Michigan
ABV: 8.5%
Average Price: $14 for a six-pack
The Beer:
I am forever a fan of Newcastle. It was one of the first beers that I enjoyed that didn’t come in rack form. However, in Michigan, there are a ton of good options, and you cannot go wrong with Greenbush’s Doomslayer. It’s 8.5% and filled with maple goodness.
Tasting Notes:
Made with maple sap instead of water, this unique brown ale is loaded with maple candy, caramel, and toasted malt sweetness.
Avery Ellie’s Brown Ale
Adam Lukey, head brewer at Eventide Brewing in Atlanta
ABV: 5.5%
Average Price: $12 for a six-pack
The Beer:
Brown ales don’t get as much love as they used to but finding a prime example of one is a true joy. My favorite brown ale is Ellie’s Brown Ale by Avery Brewing Co. out of Boulder, Colorado.
Tasting Notes:
The beer is a beautiful, deep russet color dominated by chocolate and brown sugar maltiness with hints of vanilla and hazelnut.
Heist My Mind Is On The Coconut
Chad Henderson, head brewer and co-owner at NoDa Brewing Company in Charlotte
ABV: 5.4%
Average Price: Limited Availability
The Beer:
My Mind is On the Coconut from Heist Brewery is a nice and hardy brown ale. It gets its roasted, sweet flavor from being conditioned on in-house toasted coconut.
Tasting Notes:
Featuring distinct biscuit and caramel notes. It strikes a perfect balance, avoiding excessive roastiness, while its coconut character and creamy texture elevate it into an awesome sweeter brown ale that doesn’t come across as overly heavy.
Sierra Nevada Tumbler
Chris Baum, head brewer and owner at Varietal Beer Company in Sunnyside, Washington
ABV: 5.5%
Average Price: Limited Availability
The Beer:
Tumbler from Sierra Nevada is an outstanding brown ale. It’s clean, crisp, nutty, and very drinkable. It’s a beer that was made to imbibe while you watch the seasons change from summer to fall. Buy some if you can find it.
Tasting Notes:
There’s a ton of caramel malt flavor up front, followed by chocolate, roasted malts, candied nuts, and gentle, floral hops at the finish.
Brooklyn Brown Ale
George Hummel, grain master at My Local Brew Works in Philadelphia
ABV: 5.6%
Average Price: $10 for a six-pack
The Beer:
There’s no better pint of American Brown Ale than the one brewed by Brooklyn Brewing Co. Brooklyn Brown and Pete’s Wicked Ale were the two craft brewers that transitioned the homebrewed Texas brown style into an American classic.
Tasting Notes:
It’s malty but not cloying. Crisp in the middle with a great flavor and nose of Cascade hops. It’s a true classic when it comes to American brown ales.
Wild Fields Pine Mountain Monolith
Bradley Miles, head of production at Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. in Phoenix, Arizona
ABV: 5.4%
Average Price: $6.50 for a 16-ounce can
The Beer:
Pine Mountain Monolith from Wild Fields Brewhouse. It’s nutty, malty, and has a hint of hop flavor. It’s light-bodied which makes it a great session beer. It’s bold and warming but light enough for warm fall days.
Tasting Notes:
Freshly baked bread, toffee, candied nights, tasted malts, and dried fruits start everything off nicely. The finish is sweet, crisp, and highly memorable.
Black Hog Granola Brown
Suzanne Schalow, CEO of Craft Beer Cellar in Belmont, Massachusetts
ABV: 5.7%
Average Price: $12 for a six-pack
The Beer:
Black Hog Granola Brown is my pick. With a massive amount of malted barley, wheat, rye, and oats, this ‘chewy’ brown ale earns its name honestly.
Tasting Notes:
Toasty brown bread with a full, creamy, silky mouthfeel, this brown ale is darned near perfection with its sweet malt center, yet dry finish.