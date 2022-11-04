The best thing about beer in general is the fact that there are styles and flavors to fit any palate. Drink what you like. If you enjoy piney, bitter IPAs, you’ll drink them all year long. The same goes for crisp pilsners.

How about bold, malt-driven brews? Well, if that’s your thing, there are countless beers available well-suited for you. And while you can drink them any time of the year, they just hit differently in the fall.

That’s because, regardless of where you live, you likely need something richer, robust, and more warming, with a slightly higher alcohol content on a chilly, potentially rainy, windy fall day. That’s where barley wines, scotch ales, dark lagers, amber ales, brown ales, and porters come in.

To find these malt-centric gems, we decided to go to the professionals for help. We asked a few well-known brewers and craft beer experts to tell us their absolute favorite beers for malt fans. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Devils Backbone’s Schwartz Bier

Nick Nock, head brewer at SweetWater Brewing Company in Atlanta

ABV: 5.1%

Average Price: $9.99 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

Devils Backbone’s Schwartz Bier is a can’t miss malty, early fall beer. The beer was made for shorts and hoodie weather. Little roast, some bottom-of-your toaster notes, but Euro-hopped to balance it out and keep it crisp. You’ll want to stock up on this beer for the next few weeks.

Founders Dirty Bastard

Dan Schmelzer, head brewer at the Lagunitas Brewing Company’s Seattle Taproom & Beer Sanctuary in Seattle

ABV: 8.5%

Average Price: $9.99 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

Founders’ Dirty Bastard is my pick. Being a native Midwesterner, Founders’ Dirty Bastard scotch ale is the first that comes to mind when I think of malty, rich beers. Full-bodied and boozy, scotch ales are brewed with a smattering of specialty malts that provide flavors ranging from toasted bread to candied fruits while producing a wonderfully captivating deep ruby color. This brew is no exception. Just a hint of peat smoke wafts through the mix, while a hefty hop dose brings the IBUs to 50 to balance out the malt sweetness and keeps you coming back for more.

Forager Wolf and Otter

Ryan Pachmayer, head brewer at Yak & Yeti Brewpub and Restaurant in Arvada, Colorado

ABV: 11%

Average Price: Limited Availability

Why This Beer?

Forager’s Wolf and Otter. It has a big rich, big mouth feel without being overly sweet or cloying. Forager’s beer is an English barley wine that spent a significant amount of time in different types of barrels. What could be better on a cool fall day?