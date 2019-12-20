The best bottle of affordable bourbon doesn’t have to be something your bury in a cocktail or under half-a-can of Coke. Bourbon, by definition, is a fairly refined whiskey that generally ages for at least two years, if not four years, under very specific rules. That makes it really hard to screw up. Sure, some varietals are going to be superior to others as more care is given to particular elements, but when you’re talking whiskeys in the $15 to $30 range that variation is going to be minimal. Look, we’re not saying there aren’t astringent, ethanol-smelling bourbons out there. There are. But you don’t have to break the bank to get a perfectly decent and very sippable (or shootable) bourbon. And that’s what we’re talking about — bourbons that are, yes, cheap but also easily sippable on a rock. The ten bottles below are both cheap and easy to find right now. They’re also whiskeys you can drink straight. No, these aren’t the most refined versions of any particular label but each one will be tasty and satisfying. Some days, that’s all you need. Related: The Best Bottles Of Bourbon To Give As A Gift This Holiday Season