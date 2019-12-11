Bourbon and Christmas are natural bedfellows. Not just for the cozy, warming feeling you get from the famous “Kentucky hug” a good bourbon gives, but also because of the flavors. You’ll often hear bourbon reviewers shouting out “Christmas spices” to reference cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, cloves, star anise, and ginger. It’s a great catch-all term for complex notes imparted via grains and cereals in the mash bill while also hinting at all that oaky mellowing done in the rickhouse. The ten bottles of bourbon below are great sips to have on hand this time of year. They’ll work wonders next to a warm fireplace or under the Christmas tree. They also add depth when mixed with your favorite wintry drink. And — perhaps most importantly — they’re made to be shared, with most costing between $25 and $70 and readily available around the country. Related: The Best Bottles Of Bourbon To Give As A Gift This Holiday Season

EDITOR’S PICK: OAK & EDEN — BOURBON & VINE View this post on Instagram Bourbon or Cabernet…why not both? #bourbonandvine Photo by @whaleysworld A post shared by Oak & Eden Whiskey (@oakandeden) on Nov 30, 2019 at 4:40pm PST Price: $51.99 The Story: Oak & Eden’s whiskeys — infused with flavors thanks to an oak spiral resting in the bottle itself — aren’t for everyone. It’s undoubtedly a gimmick, though one that makes perfect sense. You can’t really believe that juice sitting in an oak barrel would change the taste of a spirit without also admitting that a oak resting directly in the bottle would do the same. This pick is one of the more interesting interpretations of Oak & Eden’s central conceit. The wood in the bottle has been soaked in cabernet sauvignon and those wine notes are readily evident. Tasting Notes: Christmas for me is a very European holiday. It makes me want to be in Austria or Germany or Northern Italy. And one of the great joys of European Christmas is glühwein. This is basically glühwein bourbon. It’s almost blood-colored, the nose is both oaky and vinous, and baking spices carry throughout the sip. You get a lot of dried stone fruit and some nice oakiness here, chestnuts on the fire and all that. The finish is wine-silk meets bourbon-warmth. To me, that’s Christmas in a glass. Buy Here