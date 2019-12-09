Each year I drink a lot of whiskey. So much that I should get my liver insured. It comes with the job, of course, and beyond that, I like it. But with bottles of whiskey coming my way on the daily, things can get a bit repetitive. Hey, this is oaky! Vanilla this! Spicy that! Was this one finished in a rum cask? Ooh la-la. You get it. So when something truly unique or exceptionally delicious comes along, it feels like a revelation. Because no matter how many expressions you try, the best bottles of whiskey always stand out. And no matter how many drams you drink, they stick with you. Sometimes for life. The 10 bottles below are the whiskey expressions that truly stood out to me in 2019. And, trust me, I’ve had a lot of drams. Are these the best whiskeys in the world? Probably not. I don’t exclusively taste whiskey all day nor do I always make a point to try the most expensive bottles on the market. That’s better for you, the average whiskey drinker. Because these exceptional bottles are accessible to novices and — for the most part — affordable. Meaning that my favorite drams have a fair chance of becoming your favorite drams. Related: The Best Bottles Of Bourbon To Give As A Gift This Holiday Season

MICHTER'S US1 TOASTED BARREL FINISH BOURBON The Story: Michter's Toasted Barrel program is producing some of the most interesting bourbons and ryes in America. Their standard Michter's bourbon goes through a secondary aging program with new American oak barrels that are sun toasted for 18 months in Kentucky. There's no char, so the juice is able to take on the subtly of the sugars that the lightly toasted wood imparts over time. Tasting Notes: Notes of pecan pie, candied fruits, Christmas spice, and billows from a campfire on a rainy day open this one up. Pears baked in spices, vanilla, butter, and brown sugar pop with a small note of fire-roasted marshmallow. Finally, the spice, smoke, and almost lumber feel of the oak tie together on a subtle finish. JACK DANIEL'S SINGLE BARREL SELECT The Story: Jack Daniel's is a classic Tennessee whiskey. Their Single Barrel Select is a great way to understand how much more refined Tennessee whiskey is, thanks to the Lincoln County Process of sugar maple filtration before barreling. This bottle is filled from hand-selected barrels from the upper floors Jack Daniel's rickhouses to highlight the beautiful depth of the whiskey. This is also probably the most accessible and affordable bottle on this list at around $50 per bottle. Tasting Notes: Clear toasted oak comes through along with roasted corn dripping with fresh honey and a dusting of cinnamon. The wood carries on as hint of ripe banana come to play on the palate rich vanilla. The toasted nature of the sip brings about a warming spice with hints of apple orchards in the background.