The idea of hitting the red button and launching an escape pod somewhere, anywhere else is pretty strong right now. Heatwaves are hitting hard and some cooler climes are pretty tempting right now. Maybe it is time to get away for a few days, to disconnect from the constant stream of madness in our feeds too. Travel allows you time to recharge and collect your thoughts while you’re experiencing something new and visceral. Better still, we live in the age of cheap flights — so that escape is only one click away.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

20% OFF LAST MINUTE DEALS WITH CONTIKI

An all-encompassing trip somewhere in the world is cheaper than ever. Contiki, the world’s leading tour company for 18 to 35-year-olds, has great last minute deals that’ll save you hundreds of dollars on trips worldwide.

Right now, last minute deals are up to 20 percent off. That covers food-focused tours of Thailand, crisscrossing European trips, and dream vacations to paradisiacal beaches all over the globe. Maybe it’s time to finally take that dream vacation or kick off a round-the-world backpacking tour.

SECRET FLYING DEALS OF THE WEEK

If you’re more a do-it-yourself traveler, then Secret Flying is going to be an invaluable tool for your adventuring. The flight aggregator has some awesome deals this week. You can get from New York to Cuba for only $267 roundtrip. Chicagoans can score a roundtrip flight to Costa Rica for only $244.

There’s also a great deal from Portland (OR) to Beijing for only $495 roundtrip. That’s a chance to go to the other side of the planet for less than 500 bucks. GO! Eat amazing food. Bring back dope memories of someplace completely different.

