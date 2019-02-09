The Best Stouts To Sip Away The Winter Blues, According To Bartenders

Pexels/Uproxx

Depending on where you live in the country, it might seem like it’s the most miserable time of the year. Even in areas where winter doesn’t usually penetrate, temperatures were at record lows last week. Fans of flip-flops and shorts must be feeling pretty glum. But, it won’t last. Wintery weather will be back. Fear not.

While it seems like we’re all doomed to wearing sleep pants at 4 pm and hardly ever going outside, there is a beacon of light in the bleak, wintery darkness. That beacon is alcohol. That’s because chilly and downright cold temperatures are perfect stout weather. So grab your Snuggie and the Roku remote and pour yourself a pint of stout while you slowly sip it while binging your favorite Netflix show, because winter is far from over.

To help you pick the right stout for the job, we’ve enlisted the help of some of our favorite bartenders. You can check out all of their selections below.

Finback Coquito Milk Stout

Jason Rodriguez beverage director at HALL in New York City

“I recently came across a Coquito Milk Stout from Finback Brewery that blew my mind. I love the fact that the team is constantly experimenting and trying new and innovative things that are relatable to their consumer. It has all of the familiar accents of a beautifully crafted milk stout but rounds out with notes of coconut, vanilla, and cinnamon. It’s a really great modern take on a holiday classic that my grandmother used to make every year.”