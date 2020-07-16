Saying there are a lot of comedy podcasts out there would be a massive understatement. There are thousands of active comedy podcasts to choose from across Luminary, Castbox, Supercast, iTunes, Spotify, and their ilk. The internet is littered with them. And hey, there’s really only so much time in a day (lockdown or not) that you can listen to a bunch of clever people riffing. Plus, a lot of amazing comedy podcasts have already come and gone. Meaning you have deep archives to consider, too. All of that makes it damn near impossible to know where to start if you’re looking for a few auditory laughs. So today we’re highlighting classic comedy podcasts we love and some smaller, independent podcasts that always deliver on the laughs. We’ve also cut this list down considerably from its last iteration — as several of those podcasts are no longer active (basically, if they haven’t posted an episode in 2020, they got cut). Let’s dive into some of the best comedy podcasts to listen to right now. Shout out your current favorites in the comments! Related: The Best True Crime Podcasts Right Now

What makes the Frotcast endlessly fun and listenable is Vince Mancini and co-host Matt Lieb’s (shout out to L.A. Matt and Bat Chapo) ease of banter. You really feel like you’re on the couch with two dudes, drinking whiskey, and ruffling little bags of chips into the mic while you riff on how brilliant or stupid some movie, actor, or politician is. It’s chilling out with a couple of friends for an hour or two and shooting the shit with a healthy modicum of bullshit and plenty of laughs. Suggested listening: Frotcast 443: The Thing About Hamilton, With Francesca Fiorentini And Andrew Law Subscribe Here: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox, Patreon