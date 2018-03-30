iStockphoto

It’s Easter weekend and that feels like the perfect time to rank some candy. If anything, Easter is a great excuse to live a little and eat a couple extra pieces of chocolate and sugary treats. We know it’s not the best for us but it sure does make us smile. Still, if we’re going to indulge and live a little this Easter weekend, we’d better eat the best sweets we can.

Over at Ranker, they asked their users to vote on the all-time best Easter candy. Nearly 13,000 votes later and a clear list of ten great Easter treats emerged. It’s a well-rounded list of crunchy treats, chocolate delights, and creamy eggy goodness that we’re sure Willy Wonka would approve of. It’s also pretty mainstream, as per the Ranker MO (so get in the comments and tell us your local stuff!).

Get your blood sugar tests ready and let’s dive into a world of pure imagination … and Easter candy.

10. Butterfinger NestEggs

Buttery, crunchy butterfingers in tiny egg form? Sounds good to us. Butterfingers are delicious and bite-sized butterfingers are even better. It’s good to see the classic candy bar get some love in this ranking.

9. Jelly Bellys

Jelly Bellys are an innocuous choice for any candy bowl. There are so many flavors that there’s sure to be one just for you. The sugary beans are a great Easter snack all around. And, hey, if you don’t like one flavor, there’s like a million more to tempt you. So these feel like a solid choice.

8. Snickers Egg

Snickers is another classic candy bar that suits the oval form of an egg. The nougat, nuts, caramel, and chocolate go damn well together making a classic. Snickers is probably the most filling of any treat on the list, which may inhibit you from binging on them. We’re not exactly sure if that’s a plus or a negative.