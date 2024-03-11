Spring has sprung! Or at least that’s what we keep telling ourselves as states around the country begin to welcome in warmer days with prolonged sunlight thanks to this past weekend’s outdated – yet welcomed! – Daylight Savings Time.
A new season brings a new perspective to all things travel. If you’re keen on starting your spring season chasing a cold IPA, heading out to this season’s hottest destination in Mesa, Arizona, or wanting to hit one of the world’s coolest parties, we’ve got you covered. We’ve scouted all the major booking sites and aggregators to secure the cheapest nonstop flights out of nine major cities in the United States.
Scroll down to see Uproxx’s top picks of cheap nonstop flights — international and domestic — today through Sunday, March 10th. You might even be able to nab these flight deals for an even better price by using these strategies for securing super cheap airfare deals by seasoned travel experts.
See you in the air!
Departing New York City, NY
Miami, FL
March 13th-20th
Frontier Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $96
Atlanta, GA
March 14th-17th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $161
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
March 13th-20th
United Airlines
Price: $278
Milan, Italy
March 14th-March 21st
Neos Airlines
Price: $433
Departing Chicago, IL
Atlanta, GA
March 16th-19th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $120
Miami, FL
March 16th-19th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $137
Cancún, Mexico
March 16th-20th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $188
Departing Miami, FL
New York, NY
March 16th-18th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $91
Atlanta, GA
March 14th-18th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $97
Charlotte, NC
March 14th-18th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $109
New Orleans, LA
March 12th-16th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $117
San Juan, Puerto Rico
March 12th-15th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $165
Departing Denver, CO
Minneapolis, MN
March 15th-19th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $108
Seattle, WA
March 15th-19th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $133
Salt Lake City, UT
March 15th-19th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $138
Dallas, TX
March 15th-19th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $164
San Diego, CA
March 15th-19th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $177
Departing San Francisco, CA
Phoenix, AZ
March 16th-19th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $126
Denver, CO
March 17th-20th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $177
Atlanta, GA
March 16th-19th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $191
Taipei City, Taiwan
March 13th-20th
United Airlines
Price: $848
Departing Los Angeles, CA
Las Vegas, NV
March 16th-19th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $58
Salt Lake City, UT
March 16th-19th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $113
San José del Cabo, Mexico
March 15th-18th
Alaska Airlines
Price: $258
Kahului, HI
March 15th-21st
Delta Airlines
Price: $261
Departing Houston, TX
Phoenix, AZ
March 15th-19th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $148
San José, Costa Rica
March 16th-21st
Spirit Airlines
Price: $151
Cancún, Mexico
March 16th-20th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $188
Departing Phoenix, AZ
Las Vegas, NV
March 16th-19th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $82
San Francisco, CA
March 15th-19th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $108
Dallas, TX
March 16th-18th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $163
San Diego, CA
March 15th-19th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $182
Paris, France (1 stop)
March 13th-20th
American Airlines + British Airways
Price: $506
Departing Philadelphia, PA
Miami, FL
March 17th-20th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $119
Boston, MA
March 16th-19th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $133
Charlotte, NC
March 16th-19th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $137
Atlanta, GA
March 16th-19th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $139
San Diego, CA
March 16th-19th
Delta Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $213
