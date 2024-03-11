flight deals
Error Fares, Hacker Fares, And Super Cheap Flights For You To Book This Week: March 11-17, 2024

by: Uproxx authors

Spring has sprung! Or at least that’s what we keep telling ourselves as states around the country begin to welcome in warmer days with prolonged sunlight thanks to this past weekend’s outdated – yet welcomed! – Daylight Savings Time.

A new season brings a new perspective to all things travel. If you’re keen on starting your spring season chasing a cold IPA, heading out to this season’s hottest destination in Mesa, Arizona, or wanting to hit one of the world’s coolest parties, we’ve got you covered. We’ve scouted all the major booking sites and aggregators to secure the cheapest nonstop flights out of nine major cities in the United States.

Scroll down to see Uproxx’s top picks of cheap nonstop flights — international and domestic — today through Sunday, March 10th. You might even be able to nab these flight deals for an even better price by using these strategies for securing super cheap airfare deals by seasoned travel experts.

See you in the air!

Departing New York City, NY

new york city, flight deals
Miami, FL
March 13th-20th
Frontier Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $96
Book Here

Atlanta, GA
March 14th-17th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $161
Book Here

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
March 13th-20th
United Airlines
Price: $278
Book Here

Milan, Italy
March 14th-March 21st
Neos Airlines
Price: $433
Book Here

Departing Chicago, IL

chicago, flight deals
Atlanta, GA
March 16th-19th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $120
Book Here

Miami, FL
March 16th-19th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $137
Book Here

Cancún, Mexico
March 16th-20th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $188
Book Here

Departing Miami, FL

miami, flight deals
New York, NY
March 16th-18th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $91
Book Here

Atlanta, GA
March 14th-18th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $97
Book Here

Charlotte, NC
March 14th-18th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $109
Book Here

New Orleans, LA
March 12th-16th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $117
Book Here

San Juan, Puerto Rico
March 12th-15th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $165
Book Here

Departing Denver, CO

denver, flight deals
Minneapolis, MN
March 15th-19th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $108
Book Here

Seattle, WA
March 15th-19th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $133
Book Here

Salt Lake City, UT
March 15th-19th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $138
Book Here

Dallas, TX
March 15th-19th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $164
Book Here

San Diego, CA
March 15th-19th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $177
Book Here

Departing San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, flight deals
Phoenix, AZ
March 16th-19th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $126
Book Here

Denver, CO
March 17th-20th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $177
Book Here

Atlanta, GA
March 16th-19th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $191
Book Here

Taipei City, Taiwan
March 13th-20th
United Airlines
Price: $848
Book Here

Departing Los Angeles, CA

los angeles, flight deals
Las Vegas, NV
March 16th-19th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $58
Book Here

Salt Lake City, UT
March 16th-19th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $113
Book Here

San José del Cabo, Mexico
March 15th-18th
Alaska Airlines
Price: $258
Book Here

Kahului, HI
March 15th-21st
Delta Airlines
Price: $261
Book Here

Departing Houston, TX

houston, flight deals
Phoenix, AZ
March 15th-19th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $148
Book Here

San José, Costa Rica
March 16th-21st
Spirit Airlines
Price: $151
Book Here

Cancún, Mexico
March 16th-20th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $188
Book Here

Departing Phoenix, AZ

phoenix, flight deals
Las Vegas, NV
March 16th-19th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $82
Book Here

San Francisco, CA
March 15th-19th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $108
Book Here

Dallas, TX
March 16th-18th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $163
Book Here

San Diego, CA
March 15th-19th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $182
Book Here

Paris, France (1 stop)
March 13th-20th
American Airlines + British Airways
Price: $506
Book Here

Departing Philadelphia, PA

philadelphia, flight deals
Miami, FL
March 17th-20th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $119
Book Here

Boston, MA
March 16th-19th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $133
Book Here

Charlotte, NC
March 16th-19th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $137
Book Here

Atlanta, GA
March 16th-19th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $139
Book Here

San Diego, CA
March 16th-19th
Delta Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $213
Book Here

