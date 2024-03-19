Spring has sprung! Or at least that’s what we keep telling ourselves as states around the country begin to welcome in warmer days with prolonged sunlight.
A new season brings a new perspective to all things travel. If you’re keen on starting your spring season chasing a cold IPA, heading out to this season’s hottest destination in Mesa, Arizona, or wanting to hit one of the world’s coolest parties, we’ve got you covered. We’ve scouted all the major booking sites and aggregators to secure the cheapest nonstop flights out of nine major cities in the United States.
Scroll down to see Uproxx’s top picks of cheap nonstop flights — international and domestic — today through Sunday, March 24th. You might even be able to nab these flight deals for an even better price by using these strategies for securing super cheap airfare deals by seasoned travel experts.
See you in the air!
Departing New York City, NY
Fort Lauderdale, FL
March 24th-28th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $162
Des Moines, IA
March 21st-24th
Allegiant Airlines
Price: $194
Departing Chicago, IL
Atlanta, GA
March 19th-23rd
Frontier Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $192
Departing Miami, FL
Atlanta, GA
March 20th-26th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $62
New Orleans, LA
March 21st-27th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $107
Nashville, TN
March 23rd-25th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $113
New York, NY
March 21st-27th
Spirit Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $181
Montego Bay, Jamaica
March 20th-24th
American Airlines
Price: $263
Nassau, Bahamas
March 21st-24th
American Airlines
Price: $264
Departing Denver, CO
Minneapolis, MN
March 24th-27th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $108
Seattle, WA
March 24th-27th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $156
Houston, TX
March 23rd-26th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $177
Departing San Francisco, CA
Las Vegas, NV
March 24th-28th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $113
Phoenix, AZ
March 24th-27th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $115
Sydney, Australia
March 19th-26th
Qantas Airlines
Price: $813
Departing Los Angeles, CA
Las Vegas, NV
March 20th-23rd
JetBlue Airlines + Delta Airlines
Price: $112
Kahului, HI
March 19th-25th
Hawaiian Airlines
Price: $261
London, England
March 20th-27th
American Airlines
Price: $466
Departing Houston, TX
New Orleans, LA
March 23rd-26th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $110
Phoenix, AZ
March 23rd-26th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $130
Asheville, NC
March 22nd-25th
Allegiant Airlines
Price: $158
San José, Costa Rica
March 21st-24th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $164
Departing Phoenix, AZ
Las Vegas, NV
March 22nd-25th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $107
San Francisco, CA
March 23rd-26th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $108
Houston, TX
March 23rd-26th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $130
Departing Philadelphia, PA
Miami, FL
March 24th-26th
Frontier Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $117
