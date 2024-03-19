flight deals, flight deals of the week
MERLE COOPER/UPROXX
Life

Error Fares, Hacker Fares, And Super Cheap Flights For You To Book This Week: March 18-24, 2024

by: Uproxx authors

Spring has sprung! Or at least that’s what we keep telling ourselves as states around the country begin to welcome in warmer days with prolonged sunlight.

A new season brings a new perspective to all things travel. If you’re keen on starting your spring season chasing a cold IPA, heading out to this season’s hottest destination in Mesa, Arizona, or wanting to hit one of the world’s coolest parties, we’ve got you covered. We’ve scouted all the major booking sites and aggregators to secure the cheapest nonstop flights out of nine major cities in the United States.

Scroll down to see Uproxx’s top picks of cheap nonstop flights — international and domestic — today through Sunday, March 24th. You might even be able to nab these flight deals for an even better price by using these strategies for securing super cheap airfare deals by seasoned travel experts.

See you in the air!

Departing New York City, NY

new york city, flight deals
EMILIANO BAR

Fort Lauderdale, FL
March 24th-28th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $162
Book Here

Des Moines, IA
March 21st-24th
Allegiant Airlines
Price: $194
Book Here

Departing Chicago, IL

chicago, flight deals
PEDRO LASTRA

Atlanta, GA
March 19th-23rd
Frontier Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $192
Book Here

Departing Miami, FL

miami, flight deals
ANTONIO CUELLAR

Atlanta, GA
March 20th-26th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $62
Book Here

New Orleans, LA
March 21st-27th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $107
Book Here

Nashville, TN
March 23rd-25th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $113
Book Here

New York, NY
March 21st-27th
Spirit Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $181
Book Here

Montego Bay, Jamaica
March 20th-24th
American Airlines
Price: $263
Book Here

Nassau, Bahamas
March 21st-24th
American Airlines
Price: $264
Book Here

Departing Denver, CO

denver, flight deals
ACTON CRAWFORD

Minneapolis, MN
March 24th-27th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $108
Book Here

Seattle, WA
March 24th-27th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $156
Book Here

Houston, TX
March 23rd-26th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $177
Book Here

Departing San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, flight deals
JOSHUA SORTINO

Las Vegas, NV
March 24th-28th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $113
Book Here

Phoenix, AZ
March 24th-27th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $115
Book Here

Sydney, Australia
March 19th-26th
Qantas Airlines
Price: $813
Book Here

Departing Los Angeles, CA

los angeles, flight deals
JAKE BLUCKER

Las Vegas, NV
March 20th-23rd
JetBlue Airlines + Delta Airlines
Price: $112
Book Here

Kahului, HI
March 19th-25th
Hawaiian Airlines
Price: $261
Book Here

London, England
March 20th-27th
American Airlines
Price: $466
Book Here

Departing Houston, TX

houston, flight deals
KEVIN HERNANDEZ

New Orleans, LA
March 23rd-26th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $110
Book Here

Phoenix, AZ
March 23rd-26th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $130
Book Here

Asheville, NC
March 22nd-25th
Allegiant Airlines
Price: $158
Book Here

San José, Costa Rica
March 21st-24th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $164
Book Here

Departing Phoenix, AZ

phoenix, flight deals
CHRIS TINGOM

Las Vegas, NV
March 22nd-25th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $107
Book Here

San Francisco, CA
March 23rd-26th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $108
Book Here

Houston, TX
March 23rd-26th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $130
Book Here

Departing Philadelphia, PA

philadelphia, flight deals
ACTION VANCE

Miami, FL
March 24th-26th
Frontier Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $117
Book Here

Travel Guides
A Travel Guide To St. Kitts — The Caribbean Island You’re Missing Out On
by: Uproxx authors
Nostalgix’s Ultimate Guide To Vancouver: Where To Eat, Sleep, Party, And Play
by: Uproxx authors
Make Your Money Count: How To Travel In Places Where Your Dollar Goes A Long Way
by: Uproxx authors
Hotels We Love: Escape Winter With A Wellness-Focused Getaway At This Art-Inspired Arizona Resort
by: Uproxx authors
Gorilla Trekking, Safaris, And The Trip Of A Lifetime: A First Timer’s Guide To Rwanda, Africa
by: Uproxx authors
The Uproxx Guide To Traveling For Free — From Volunteering To House Sitting
by: Uproxx authors
×