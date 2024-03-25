Spring has sprung! Or at least that’s what we keep telling ourselves, as states around the country begin to welcome in warmer days with lingering sunlight.

A new season brings a new perspective to all things travel. If you’re keen on starting your spring season chasing a cold IPA, heading out to this season’s hottest destination in Mesa, Arizona, or hitting one of the world’s coolest parties, we’ve got you covered. We’ve scouted all the major booking sites and aggregators to secure the cheapest nonstop flights out of nine major cities in the United States.

Scroll down to see Uproxx’s top picks of cheap nonstop flights — international and domestic — today through Sunday, March 31st. You might even be able to nab these flight deals for an even better price by using these strategies for securing super cheap airfare deals by seasoned travel experts.

See you in the air!