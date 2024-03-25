flight deals
Error Fares, Hacker Fares, And Super Cheap Flights For You To Book This Week: March 25-31, 2024

by: Uproxx authors

Spring has sprung! Or at least that’s what we keep telling ourselves, as states around the country begin to welcome in warmer days with lingering sunlight.

A new season brings a new perspective to all things travel. If you’re keen on starting your spring season chasing a cold IPA, heading out to this season’s hottest destination in Mesa, Arizona, or hitting one of the world’s coolest parties, we’ve got you covered. We’ve scouted all the major booking sites and aggregators to secure the cheapest nonstop flights out of nine major cities in the United States.

Scroll down to see Uproxx’s top picks of cheap nonstop flights — international and domestic — today through Sunday, March 31st. You might even be able to nab these flight deals for an even better price by using these strategies for securing super cheap airfare deals by seasoned travel experts.

See you in the air!

Departing New York City, NY

new york city, flight deals
EMILIANO BAR

Asheville, NC
March 31st-April 4th
Allegiant Airlines
Price: $182
Book Here

Des Moines, IA
March 28th-April 4th
Allegiant Airlines
Price: $182
Book Here

Buffalo, NY
March 28th-April 1st
United Airlines
Price: $212
Book Here

Boston, MA
March 28th-April 1st
JetBlue Airlines
Price: $217
Book Here

Departing Chicago, IL

chicago, flight deals
PEDRO LASTRA

Atlanta, GA
March 30th-April 3rd
Spirit Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $98
Book Here

Departing Miami, FL

miami, flight deals
ANTONIO CUELLAR

Atlanta, GA
March 30th-April 2nd
Spirit Airlines
Price: $62
Book Here

New Orleans, LA
March 30th-April 3rd
Spirit Airlines
Price: $113
Book Here

Nashville, TN
March 28th-April 1st
Spirit Airlines
Price: $113
Book Here

Dallas, TX
March 30th-April 3rd
Frontier Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $123
Book Here

Nassau, Bahamas
March 29th-April 1st
American Airlines
Price: $264
Book Here

Departing Denver, CO

denver, flight deals
ACTON CRAWFORD

Seattle, WA
March 30th-April 2nd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $108
Book Here

Kansas City, KS
March 30th-April 2nd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $115
Book Here

Minneapolis, MN
March 30th-April 2nd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $116
Book Here

Sioux Falls, SD
March 29th-April 3rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $138
Book Here

Salt Lake City, UT
March 30th-April 2nd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $138
Book Here

Departing San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, flight deals
JOSHUA SORTINO

Las Vegas, NV
March 28th-April 3rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $158
Book Here

Phoenix, AZ
March 28th-April 3rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $103
Book Here

Taipei City, Taiwan
March 30th-April 6th
United Airlines
Price: $847
Book Here

Departing Los Angeles, CA

los angeles, flight deals
JAKE BLUCKER

Las Vegas, NV
March 30th-April 2nd
JetBlue Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $87
Book Here

Salt Lake City, UT
March 31st-April 2nd
Spirit Airlines
Price: $181
Book Here

Departing Houston, TX

houston, flight deals
KEVIN HERNANDEZ

San José, Costa Rica
March 27th-April 3rd
Spirit Airlines
Price: $151
Book Here

Phoenix, AZ
March 30th-April 2nd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $158
Book Here

New Orleans, LA
March 31st-April 2nd
Spirit Airlines
Price: $168
Book Here

Denver, CO
March 30th-April 2nd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $178
Book Here

Tampa, FL
March 27th-April 2nd
Spirit Airlines
Price: $188
Book Here

Departing Phoenix, AZ

phoenix, flight deals
CHRIS TINGOM

Las Vegas, NV
March 28th-April 2nd
Spirit Airlines
Price: $92
Book Here

San Francisco, CA
March 28th-April 2nd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $115
Book Here

Dallas, TX
March 28th-April 2nd
Spirit Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $127
Book Here

Departing Philadelphia, PA

philadelphia, flight deals
ACTION VANCE

Miami, FL
March 30th-April 3rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $128
Book Here

Boston, MA
March 27th-April 2nd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $133
Book Here

Charlotte, NC
March 29th-April 2nd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $137
Book Here

Houston, TX
March 31st-April 4th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $161
Book Here

×