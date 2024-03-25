Spring has sprung! Or at least that’s what we keep telling ourselves, as states around the country begin to welcome in warmer days with lingering sunlight.
A new season brings a new perspective to all things travel. If you’re keen on starting your spring season chasing a cold IPA, heading out to this season’s hottest destination in Mesa, Arizona, or hitting one of the world’s coolest parties, we’ve got you covered. We’ve scouted all the major booking sites and aggregators to secure the cheapest nonstop flights out of nine major cities in the United States.
Scroll down to see Uproxx’s top picks of cheap nonstop flights — international and domestic — today through Sunday, March 31st. You might even be able to nab these flight deals for an even better price by using these strategies for securing super cheap airfare deals by seasoned travel experts.
See you in the air!
Departing New York City, NY
Asheville, NC
March 31st-April 4th
Allegiant Airlines
Price: $182
Des Moines, IA
March 28th-April 4th
Allegiant Airlines
Price: $182
Buffalo, NY
March 28th-April 1st
United Airlines
Price: $212
Boston, MA
March 28th-April 1st
JetBlue Airlines
Price: $217
Departing Chicago, IL
Atlanta, GA
March 30th-April 3rd
Spirit Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $98
Departing Miami, FL
Atlanta, GA
March 30th-April 2nd
Spirit Airlines
Price: $62
New Orleans, LA
March 30th-April 3rd
Spirit Airlines
Price: $113
Nashville, TN
March 28th-April 1st
Spirit Airlines
Price: $113
Dallas, TX
March 30th-April 3rd
Frontier Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $123
Nassau, Bahamas
March 29th-April 1st
American Airlines
Price: $264
Departing Denver, CO
Seattle, WA
March 30th-April 2nd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $108
Kansas City, KS
March 30th-April 2nd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $115
Minneapolis, MN
March 30th-April 2nd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $116
Sioux Falls, SD
March 29th-April 3rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $138
Salt Lake City, UT
March 30th-April 2nd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $138
Departing San Francisco, CA
Las Vegas, NV
March 28th-April 3rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $158
Phoenix, AZ
March 28th-April 3rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $103
Taipei City, Taiwan
March 30th-April 6th
United Airlines
Price: $847
Departing Los Angeles, CA
Las Vegas, NV
March 30th-April 2nd
JetBlue Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $87
Salt Lake City, UT
March 31st-April 2nd
Spirit Airlines
Price: $181
Departing Houston, TX
San José, Costa Rica
March 27th-April 3rd
Spirit Airlines
Price: $151
Phoenix, AZ
March 30th-April 2nd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $158
New Orleans, LA
March 31st-April 2nd
Spirit Airlines
Price: $168
Denver, CO
March 30th-April 2nd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $178
Tampa, FL
March 27th-April 2nd
Spirit Airlines
Price: $188
Departing Phoenix, AZ
Las Vegas, NV
March 28th-April 2nd
Spirit Airlines
Price: $92
San Francisco, CA
March 28th-April 2nd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $115
Dallas, TX
March 28th-April 2nd
Spirit Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $127
Departing Philadelphia, PA
Miami, FL
March 30th-April 3rd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $128
Boston, MA
March 27th-April 2nd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $133
Charlotte, NC
March 29th-April 2nd
Frontier Airlines
Price: $137
Houston, TX
March 31st-April 4th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $161
