Life

Error Fares, Hacker Fares, And Super Cheap Flights For You To Book This Week: March 4-10, 2024

by: Uproxx authors

Spring has sprung! Or at least that’s what we keep telling ourselves as states around the country begin to welcome in warmer days with prolonged sunlight.

A new season brings a new perspective to all things travel. If you’re keen on starting your spring season chasing a cold IPA, heading out to this season’s hottest destination in Mesa, Arizona, or wanting to hit one of the world’s coolest parties, we’ve got you covered. We’ve scouted all the major booking sites and aggregators to secure the cheapest nonstop flights out of nine major cities in the United States.

Scroll down to see Uproxx’s top picks of cheap nonstop flights — international and domestic — today through Sunday, March 10th. You might even be able to nab these flight deals for an even better price by using these strategies for securing super cheap airfare deals by seasoned travel experts. See you in the air!

Departing New York City, NY

Miami, FL
March 6th-12th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $128
Book Here

Atlanta, GA
March 6th-12th
Frontier Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $149
Book Here

Nashville, TN
March 9th-15th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $182
Book Here

Ponce, Puerto Rico
March 9th-13th
JetBlue Airlines
Price: $218
Book Here

Montego Bay, Jamaica
March 7th-13th
American Airlines
Price: $339
Book Here

Departing Chicago, IL

Atlanta, GA
March 7th-10th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $123
Book Here

Miami, FL
March 5th-12th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $124
Book Here

Cancún, Mexico
March 7th-13th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $183
Book Here

Phoenix, AZ
March 7th-11th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $188
Book Here

Departing Miami, FL

Atlanta, GA
March 8th-11th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $78
Book Here

New Orleans, LA
March 9th-12th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $124
Book Here

Nashville, TN
March 9th-12th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $130
Book Here

New York, NY
March 8th-12th
Spirit Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $189
Book Here

San Juan, Puerto Rico
March 9th-12th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $204
Book Here

Nassau, Bahamas
March 7th-10th
American Airlines
Price: $264
Book Here

Departing Denver, CO

Minneapolis, MN
March 6th-11th
Sun Country Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $68
Book Here

Salt Lake City, UT
March 7th-12th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $72
Book Here

Portland, OR
March 7th-12th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $79
Book Here

Seattle, WA
March 9th-12th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $145
Book Here

Green Bay, WI
March 8th-13th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $157
Book Here

Departing San Francisco, CA

Las Vegas, NV
March 9th-12th
Alaska Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $64
Book Here

Phoenix, AZ
March 9th-12th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $124
Book Here

Fort Lauderdale, FL
March 7th-11th
Alaska Airlines
Price: $189
Book Here

Kahului, HI
March 7th-13th
United Airlines
Price: $273
Book Here

Departing Los Angeles, CA

Salt Lake City, UT
March 7th-11th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $138
Book Here

Fort Lauderdale, FL
March 9th-12th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $196
Book Here

San José del Cabo, Mexico
March 6th-13th
Alaska Airlines
Price: $248
Book Here

Cancún, Mexico
March 8th-12th
Alaska Airlines
Price: $250
Book Here

Kahului, HI
March 7th-13th
American Airlines
Price: $271
Book Here

Departing Houston, TX

Atlanta, GA
March 8th-12th
Spirit Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $90
Book Here

New Orleans, LA
March 9th-11th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $117
Book Here

Cancún, Mexico
March 6th-10th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $182
Book Here

San José, Costa Rica
March 7th-12th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $220
Book Here

Departing Phoenix, AZ

San Diego, CA
March 7th-10th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $59
Book Here

Las Vegas, NV
March 7th-11th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $87
Book Here

Atlanta, GA
March 7th-8th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $169
Book Here

Salt Lake City, UT
March 5th-9th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $177
Book Here

Cleveland, OH
March 8th-11th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $196
Book Here

Departing Philadelphia, PA

Miami, FL
March 10th-16th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $106
Book Here

Boston, MA
March 9th-12th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $122
Book Here

Atlanta, GA
March 7th-12th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $145
Book Here

Nashville, TN
March 8th-11th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $152
Book Here

Charlotte, NC
March 9th-12th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $183
Book Here

