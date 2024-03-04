Spring has sprung! Or at least that’s what we keep telling ourselves as states around the country begin to welcome in warmer days with prolonged sunlight.
A new season brings a new perspective to all things travel. If you’re keen on starting your spring season chasing a cold IPA, heading out to this season’s hottest destination in Mesa, Arizona, or wanting to hit one of the world’s coolest parties, we’ve got you covered. We’ve scouted all the major booking sites and aggregators to secure the cheapest nonstop flights out of nine major cities in the United States.
Scroll down to see Uproxx’s top picks of cheap nonstop flights — international and domestic — today through Sunday, March 10th. You might even be able to nab these flight deals for an even better price by using these strategies for securing super cheap airfare deals by seasoned travel experts. See you in the air!
Departing New York City, NY
Miami, FL
March 6th-12th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $128
Book Here
Atlanta, GA
March 6th-12th
Frontier Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $149
Book Here
Nashville, TN
March 9th-15th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $182
Book Here
Ponce, Puerto Rico
March 9th-13th
JetBlue Airlines
Price: $218
Book Here
Montego Bay, Jamaica
March 7th-13th
American Airlines
Price: $339
Book Here
Departing Chicago, IL
Atlanta, GA
March 7th-10th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $123
Book Here
Miami, FL
March 5th-12th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $124
Book Here
Cancún, Mexico
March 7th-13th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $183
Book Here
Phoenix, AZ
March 7th-11th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $188
Book Here
Departing Miami, FL
Atlanta, GA
March 8th-11th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $78
Book Here
New Orleans, LA
March 9th-12th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $124
Book Here
Nashville, TN
March 9th-12th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $130
Book Here
New York, NY
March 8th-12th
Spirit Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $189
Book Here
San Juan, Puerto Rico
March 9th-12th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $204
Book Here
Nassau, Bahamas
March 7th-10th
American Airlines
Price: $264
Book Here
Departing Denver, CO
Minneapolis, MN
March 6th-11th
Sun Country Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $68
Book Here
Salt Lake City, UT
March 7th-12th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $72
Book Here
Portland, OR
March 7th-12th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $79
Book Here
Seattle, WA
March 9th-12th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $145
Book Here
Green Bay, WI
March 8th-13th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $157
Book Here
Departing San Francisco, CA
Las Vegas, NV
March 9th-12th
Alaska Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $64
Book Here
Phoenix, AZ
March 9th-12th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $124
Book Here
Fort Lauderdale, FL
March 7th-11th
Alaska Airlines
Price: $189
Book Here
Kahului, HI
March 7th-13th
United Airlines
Price: $273
Book Here
Departing Los Angeles, CA
Salt Lake City, UT
March 7th-11th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $138
Book Here
Fort Lauderdale, FL
March 9th-12th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $196
Book Here
San José del Cabo, Mexico
March 6th-13th
Alaska Airlines
Price: $248
Book Here
Cancún, Mexico
March 8th-12th
Alaska Airlines
Price: $250
Book Here
Kahului, HI
March 7th-13th
American Airlines
Price: $271
Book Here
Departing Houston, TX
Atlanta, GA
March 8th-12th
Spirit Airlines + Frontier Airlines
Price: $90
Book Here
New Orleans, LA
March 9th-11th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $117
Book Here
Cancún, Mexico
March 6th-10th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $182
Book Here
San José, Costa Rica
March 7th-12th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $220
Book Here
Departing Phoenix, AZ
San Diego, CA
March 7th-10th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $59
Book Here
Las Vegas, NV
March 7th-11th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $87
Book Here
Atlanta, GA
March 7th-8th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $169
Book Here
Salt Lake City, UT
March 5th-9th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $177
Book Here
Cleveland, OH
March 8th-11th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $196
Book Here
Departing Philadelphia, PA
Miami, FL
March 10th-16th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $106
Book Here
Boston, MA
March 9th-12th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $122
Book Here
Atlanta, GA
March 7th-12th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $145
Book Here
Nashville, TN
March 8th-11th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $152
Book Here
Charlotte, NC
March 9th-12th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $183
Book Here