This summer, we’ve covered some classic warm-weather cocktails and the various riffs on them that bartenders have created. We’ve already seen takes on the paloma, margarita, and even the daiquiri. But we’re definitely not done yet. No summer cocktail series is complete without the warm weather, thirst-quenching classic known as the gin & tonic.
Not only is the gin & tonic perfectly refreshing on a hot summer day, it’s also one of the simplest classic cocktails ever conceived. If you really want to go no frills, you can simply mix together gin and tonic over ice. That might be enough for you. If you want to turn it up to eleven, you’ll add a squeeze of lime and a lime wedge.
Here’s the bare-bones recipe:
Ingredients
2 oz. gin
4 oz. tonic water
Squeeze of lime
Lime wedge garnish
Preparation
Add gin to an ice-filled glass. Top with tonic water and stir until combined. Add a squeeze or two of lime and add a lime wedge. drink
Now, if that’s good enough for you, you’re all set for an epic last two months of summer. But if you really want to get wild, we asked a handful of bartenders to share their takes on the iconic drink. The cocktails below go well beyond the simplicity of the original drink and we think that’s a great thing. Bartending is an art form so why not let the professionals add intriguing ingredients and flavors to bring this drink to a new level?
Koppi Tonic
By Julia Petiprin, owner and Michael Nauer, beverage director at Homemakers Bar in Cincinnati
Ingredients:
- 1 oz. Five Stories Winter Gin
- 1 oz. *Coffee infused Meletti
- 1 dash absinthe
- 4 oz. Fever Tree Indian Tonic
- Garnish: Grapefruit Zest
Coffee Meletti:
25g whole light roasted beans (Deeper Roots), 1- 750ml Meletti. Infuse for 24hrs, strain.
Preparation:
Add gin, coffee meletti, and absinthe to a chilled glass, add ice, and top with tonic. Express the grapefruit over the top, and place it in the glass.
“This cocktail is inspired by our love for a great coffee and amaro. With the craze of the espresso martini, we wanted something that could scratch the itch without being overly complicated. It is named after Koppi Roasters, said to be the inventors of espresso and tonic. Five Stories Winter Gin brings forward notes of cinnamon, winter mint tea, and other warming spices that pair perfectly with the orange peel and saffron notes of Meletti and coffee. The absinthe highlights the anise but with only one dash it’s not overpowering and adds depth.” – Julia Petiprin, owner of Homemakers Bar in Cincinnati
Bramble Gin & Tonic
By Marshall Minaya, beverage director at Valerie in New York City
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz. Brockmans Gin
- .25 oz. Giffard Crème de Cacao
- .25 oz. Lemon Juice
- 6 oz. Q Spectacular Tonic
Preparations:
Add Gin, cacao, and lemon to a goblet, fill with ice, and garnish. Serve and pour approx. six ounces of tonic for a topper. Serve in a goblet and garnish with two lemon wheels and three blackberries.
“Countless cocktails poured in the ’80s and ’90s have come and gone, but some are still called for from time to time. The Bramble, for example, is one of those cocktails: It’s made its way into the pantheon of classics bartenders know and riff off of. At Valerie, we have a gin-focused cocktail program with a list of house-crafted gin and tonic creations. I wanted to curate a refreshing Bramble variation while leaving the additional sugars behind—and Brockmans gin was the perfect base. Because of the berry-forward notes of the gin, there’s no reason to add any additional blackberry liqueurs. Q Spectacular tonic is my go-to tonic when I want the guest to truly be able to experience the botanicals of the gin. Carbonated at a higher pressure than other tonics (with fewer botanicals) allows the botanicals in Brockmans to shine.” – Marshall Minaya, beverage director at Valerie in New York City
Gin Blossoms
By Rene Votteler, food & beverage director at Wequassett Resort & Golf Club in Harwich, Massachusetts
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Hendricks Neptunia Botanical
- 1 oz Strawberry Puree
Preparation:
Build in shaker, add ingredients, shake, pour into a rocks glass, and top with tonic water. Garnish with an edible orchid flower
“Using the Hendricks Neptunia Botanical gives it that refreshing taste to the palate with the compliments of strawberries and a special look with a beautiful orchid flower.”– Rene Votteler, food & beverage director at Wequassett Resort & Golf Club
Audrey’s Tonic
By Keith Larry, beverage director at Little Rascal in Brooklyn, New York
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz. Boatyard Gin
- .75 oz. Oloroso sherry
- .25 oz. freshly squeezed lemon juice
- Top with London Essence Indian Tonic
- Garnish with Lemon zest and rosemary
Preparation:
Add the gin, sherry, and lemon juice to a shaker tin with ice and shake. Pour over a highball glass filled with ice and top with London Essence Indian Tonic. Garnish with lemon zest and a sprig of rosemary.
“Audrey’s Tonic features my favorite high-quality tonic, London Essence, and oloroso sherry, which you can find for an affordable price at most liquor stores. The sherry adds a nice crisp quality to the cocktail, complementing the traditional G+T ingredients nicely. For an easy way to bring it up another notch, use a lighter to smoke your rosemary for an aromatic finish” – Keith Larry, beverage director at Little Rascal in Brooklyn, New York
Trunk Texts
By Patrick Banko, lead bartender at Stratus Rooftop Lounge in Philadelphia
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz. Peaflower-Infused Hendrick’s Gin
- .5 oz. green tea syrup
- .5 oz. lime juice
- Topped with Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic
Preparation:
Combine gin, syrup, and lime juice in a shaker tin, shake, and strain into a highball glass over ice. Top with tonic water and garnish with a lime wheel.
“I really enjoy this cocktail due to the citrus and syrup components leveling out the harsh floral notes from the gin and the tonic water. It is a go-to for guests who are not typically gin and tonic fans, and also provides an entry into the vast gin cocktail universe.” — Patrick Banko, lead bartender at Stratus Rooftop Lounge in Philadelphia
Glendalough Rose G&T
By Ciarán “Rowdy” Rooney, head distiller for Glendalough Distillery in County Wicklow, Ireland
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Glendalough Wild Rose Irish Gin
- Tonic Water
- Lime wedge garnish
- Mint sprig garnish
Preparation:
Add Wild Rose Gin to an ice-filled wine glass. Top with tonic water and garnish with a slice of lime and a fresh sprig of mint.
“The best gin for a G&T is a small batch distilled gin with a juniper-forward flavor that includes other botanicals that are ideally locally sourced. This will ensure you get a classic G&T that tastes fresh, flavorful, and unique. Glendalough is a craft-produced gin that is slowly distilled in our small 500-liter copper pot still using the finest, best quality botanicals available — including over 30 locally foraged wild fresh botanicals. I have to say that the Glendalough Rose Gin is my favorite, because I developed it to honor my Mum whose name was Rose, and each bottle contains roses from my late mother’s garden.” – Ciarán “Rowdy” Rooney, head distiller for Glendalough Distillery
G&T+
By Kodi Satra, beverage director of Tattersall Distilling in River Falls, Wisconsin
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz. Tattersall Gin
- 1 oz. sweet vermouth
- .5 oz. lemon juice
- .25 oz. agave syrup
- 2 oz. tonic water
Preparation:
Combine all ingredients in Collins glass filled with ice. Top with tonic water and garnish with an expressed lemon peel
“This recipe has some non-traditional G&T ingredients. They play well with the gin without overpowering the drink or making it too far from the original flavor profile. You can leave out the agave if you prefer your G&T on the drier side. You can also add herbs like basil or rosemary and some dried spices like cardamom or cinnamon sticks as a garnish to play on the Spanish style gin and tonics that have gained popularity lately.” – By Kodi Satra, beverage director of Tattersall Distilling in River Falls, Wisconsin