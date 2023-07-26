This summer, we’ve covered some classic warm-weather cocktails and the various riffs on them that bartenders have created. We’ve already seen takes on the paloma, margarita, and even the daiquiri. But we’re definitely not done yet. No summer cocktail series is complete without the warm weather, thirst-quenching classic known as the gin & tonic.

Not only is the gin & tonic perfectly refreshing on a hot summer day, it’s also one of the simplest classic cocktails ever conceived. If you really want to go no frills, you can simply mix together gin and tonic over ice. That might be enough for you. If you want to turn it up to eleven, you’ll add a squeeze of lime and a lime wedge.

Here’s the bare-bones recipe:

Ingredients 2 oz. gin

4 oz. tonic water

Squeeze of lime

Lime wedge garnish Preparation Add gin to an ice-filled glass. Top with tonic water and stir until combined. Add a squeeze or two of lime and add a lime wedge. drink

Now, if that’s good enough for you, you’re all set for an epic last two months of summer. But if you really want to get wild, we asked a handful of bartenders to share their takes on the iconic drink. The cocktails below go well beyond the simplicity of the original drink and we think that’s a great thing. Bartending is an art form so why not let the professionals add intriguing ingredients and flavors to bring this drink to a new level?

Koppi Tonic

By Julia Petiprin, owner and Michael Nauer, beverage director at Homemakers Bar in Cincinnati

Ingredients:

1 oz. Five Stories Winter Gin

1 oz. *Coffee infused Meletti

1 dash absinthe

4 oz. Fever Tree Indian Tonic

Garnish: Grapefruit Zest

Coffee Meletti:

25g whole light roasted beans (Deeper Roots), 1- 750ml Meletti. Infuse for 24hrs, strain.

Preparation:

Add gin, coffee meletti, and absinthe to a chilled glass, add ice, and top with tonic. Express the grapefruit over the top, and place it in the glass.

“This cocktail is inspired by our love for a great coffee and amaro. With the craze of the espresso martini, we wanted something that could scratch the itch without being overly complicated. It is named after Koppi Roasters, said to be the inventors of espresso and tonic. Five Stories Winter Gin brings forward notes of cinnamon, winter mint tea, and other warming spices that pair perfectly with the orange peel and saffron notes of Meletti and coffee. The absinthe highlights the anise but with only one dash it’s not overpowering and adds depth.” – Julia Petiprin, owner of Homemakers Bar in Cincinnati