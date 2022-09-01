There’s no doubt that top-notch hotels have become invested in their health offerings and amenities. Long gone are the struggle days when the hotel gym was just an unused closet where they would throw a set of dumbbells. The trend has moved towards state-of-the-art offerings — connected fitness and compression technologies are becoming as commonplace as the minibar. With the fitness industry booming and the expectations of what on-site health options can and should look like having increased dramatically since the pandemic, a number of properties have made it their mission to elevate wellness on the road. That means the travel experience, which can be very draining mentally and physically, can instead be an opportunity to improve your fitness. No more returning home and needing several days to “pick up the pieces” and “recalibrate.” Instead, visitors to the properties below are given the tools they need to come back home feeling better than when they left!

The Equinox Hotel — NEW YORK, NY Price: $671 Per Night What the Hotel Says: We created Equinox Hotels for those who rest and play as hard as they work. For those who seek a more relaxed approach to luxury, grounded in breathtaking yet intuitive design and anticipatory service. An urban oasis that creates the perfect retreat to restore and recharge. Power up in the Equinox Club, reboot your routine with unparalleled personal training, and wind down with luxurious and regenerating spa rituals. Why It’s the Right Fit: Built in one of the hottest neighborhoods in Manhattan right now, the Equinox Hotel is nearly designed with the word sanctuary in mind. Despite being in the middle of the city, the sound and disturbance from the street is minute. For anyone who has ever been to an Equinox gym, the smells will be familiar as well as the earth-toned decor. In addition to their impressive fitness and spa offerings — which include cryotherapy chambers — the rooftop pool is a great place to recharge at the end of the day. BOOK HERE 1 Hotel Nashville — NASHVILLE, TN Price: From $309 Per Night What the Hotel Says: Designed for comfort using reclaimed materials, 1 Hotel Nashville is one-of-a-kind, naturally. Thoughtful touches will bring nature into each space, with native greenery, reclaimed materials and organic cotton linens. Treat yourself to Bamford Wellness Spa, or stay well with yoga, meditation and fitness classes at Anatomy. Stay fit and get inspired with personal training sessions, group fitness classes, meditation and yoga. The Anatomy concept creates a life-enriching community where everyone can sweat, enhance and recover in a positive, welcoming environment. Why It’s the Right Fit: 1 Hotels is always a reliable brand when it comes to wellness offerings, and this new location, which just opened this summer, is no exception. The group has set up an alliance with Anatomy gyms, which set up a location to train and run classes for guests. The spa uses products from Carole Bamford, originated in the English countryside, in their holistic treatment plan. By the time you are done training and treating yourself, you’ll be ready to get back out to enjoy the city’s music and culture. BOOK HERE

Montage Palmetto Bluff — BLUFFTON, SC Price: From $558 Per Night What the Hotel Says: Wellness at Montage Palmetto Bluff is centered around regaining your connection – to the earth, to others and most importantly, to yourself. We are surrounded by an abundance of natural opportunities to engage in activity through walking, biking or paddling and all of these opportunities are complimentary. Incorporating elements of the environment, Spa Montage draws inspiration from nature to create an indigenous wellness experience. Why It’s the Right Fit: The Montage outdid themselves with this self-contained village comprised of a hotel, cottages, village homes, restaurants, and a special 13,000-square-foot spa cottage. For activities, there are the usual standbys in an idyllic setting like this one, from hiking to mountain biking, but there are also more unique standouts like golf or horseback riding. The horses of the Longfield Stables are good-natured and taking them out on the trails is a great workout. On your return from the scenic experience, a visit to the jacuzzi is highly recommended. BOOK HERE Dream Hotel — LOS ANGELES, CA Price: From $309 Per Night What the Hotel Says: Designed by award-winning firm the Rockwell Group, Dream Hollywood unveils the most coveted playground in Los Angeles, featuring accommodations with unparalleled views and luxurious guest amenities such as TAO Group’s opulent restaurants and the city’s swankiest rooftop. The is 24-hour access to a dynamic fitness room designed by Gunnar Peterson, celebrity personal trainer and LA Lakers’ Director of Strength and Endurance. Luxury wellness experiences can be delivered right to your room through our partners at Soothe. Simply book online in advance or same day. Why It’s the Right Fit: Gunnar Peterson is a legend in the fitness community, having worked with everyone from professional athletes to Sylvester Stallone. Dream Hollywood brought in the coach to help them design a training center with everything that you need for a next-level workout. That includes everything from a boxing machine to branded kettlebells. The pool is a perfect place to celebrate a great session, after fueling back up at one of their hotspot restaurants. BOOK HERE