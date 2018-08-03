Picking America’s ‘Can’t Miss’ Honky-Tonks With Help From Midland

Midland

Here at Uproxx, we love a good ol’ honky-tonk almost as much as we love summer itself. And the two fit together as naturally as, well… beers and twangy country tunes. But honky-tonk knowledge is like a centuries-old cooking technique: It’s either handed down or discovered through trial and error.

With this in mind, we thought, “who better to tip us off to some of the nation’s best honky-tonks than Midland?” The Texas-based country trio only got together in 2016, but they’ve quickly made a huge splash. Their sound combines old-world country with a laid-back, almost yacht rock-ian chill. Incredibly fashionable and wildly photogenic, bandmates Mark Wystratch, Cameron Duddy, and Jess Carson exude a good-natured vibe and sense of humor that evokes laconic film heroes of the silver screen era. Like three different versions of Paul Newman in Hud.

The neo-traditionalist band is currently on tour in support of their Billboard-charting album On The Rocks. Check their recommendations below and watch their new Urban Cowboy indebted video for a glimpse into those early honky-tonk playing nights, back when the band was first breaking big.

Poodie’s Roadhouse – Driftwood, Texas

Poodie’s is where we cut our teeth, it’s our local spot and will always have a special place in our hearts. Just the fact that they let us play there, in the beginning, was such a privilege.

It’s no wonder that playing Poodie’s was a big deal for Midland. Having hosted music legends like Willie Nelson and Billie Joe Shaver, Poodie’s has a rich history of providing a platform for some of Country music’s favorite performers. This is a legendary Texas dive that serves expectation-defying American classics amongst Tex-Mex inspired appetizers in a rowdy setting that’s always loud and never boring.

