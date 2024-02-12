A Comprehensive Guide To New Orleans Hotels For Mardi Gras 2024

Not every city has a reputation for partying like New Orleans. Each year, the city comes alive with the vibrant spirit of Carnival season, and amidst the kaleidoscope of parades, indulgent cocktails, and delectable king cakes, there’s an undeniable energy that captivates both locals and visitors alike. In short, it’s lit. As the iconic Fat Tuesday approaches – this year on February 13th – the streets of New Orleans undergo a two-week transformation of a tapestry of colors and festivities, creating a truly unparalleled atmosphere. Amidst all of these extravagant celebrations, New Orleans never falls short for its culinary prowess, offering a diverse array of dining experiences, from traditional Creole dishes to innovative culinary creations — earning a spot on Uproxx’s acclaimed Fall Travel Hot List back in September. If your week started with this sort of text… Then your first question after “Are there cheap flights?” is probably, “Where am I going to sleep?” New Orleans boasts a plethora of hotels that cater to every preference — from historic accommodations steeped in charm to modern luxury establishments. Check out our list of the best hotels the city has to offer to maximize your Carnival celebrations below.

On-site dining

Pool

Fitness center

Business center & services

Spa

Free wifi

Valet parking

Concierge services Price: $349 Book Here

Omni Royal Orleans Nestled in the heart of the French Quarter at the intersection of St. Louis and Royal Streets in New Orleans, Omni Royal Orleans offers a luxurious escape with a prime location overlooking the St. Louis Cathedral. Perfectly situated for Mardi Gras celebrations, guests can immerse themselves in the festive spirit just steps away from parade routes. The hotel exudes elegance – from its marble lobby, crystal chandeliers, rooftop pool deck, and wrought iron balconies– providing upscale accommodations and amenities that complement the lively atmosphere of the city. BOTTOM LINE: With its historic charm and proximity to Bourbon Street (just two blocks away), Omni Royal Orleans is a sought-after hotel to get right in the action of Mardi Gras. Amenities: Rooftop pool

On-site dining

Fitness center

Business center

Marble decor

Crystal chandeliers

Wrought iron balconies

Free wifi

Spa

Concierge services

Valet parking

Event spaces Price: $339 Book Here View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skye DuMont Price | Opera Singer + Worship Leader (@skyedumont) Royal Sonesta New Orleans Right on the iconic Bourbon Street, Royal Sonesta New Orleans, stands as a vibrant hub for Mardi Gras enthusiasts. With its prime location in the heart of the French Quarter, guests are immersed in the lively spirit of carnival celebrations. The hotel offers a perfect blend of luxury and festivities, featuring comfortable accommodations and a lively atmosphere equipped with wrought-iron balconies and a lush courtyard. BOTTOM LINE: The hotel’s proximity ensures a front-row seat to Mardi Gras parades and festivities — making it a popular choice for those seeking a (big) easy festive experience during this iconic celebration in New Orleans. Amenities: On-site dining

Outdoor pool

Wrought-iron balconies

Courtyard

Fitness center

Business center

Free wifi

Spa

Valet parking

PART II — Uptown Offers a more relaxed atmosphere compared to the French Quarter. Beautiful tree-lined streets and historic architecture provide a charming backdrop while being close to St. Charles Avenue for parades. The Pontchartrain Hotel The Pontchartrain Hotel, located on St Charles Ave in New Orleans, stands as a beacon of Southern elegance along the historic St. Charles Avenue. Built in 1927, this Uptown gem offers a sophisticated stay with its well-appointed 14-story accommodations, blending modern comfort with classic charm through its four dining options, rooftop lounge, and unique architectural design. BOTTOM LINE: While not in the immediate vicinity of Mardi Gras celebrations, the hotel provides a tranquil retreat from the bustling crowds, and guests can reach the French Quarter and major parade routes within a short taxi ride. Amenities: Rooftop bar & lounge

Multiple on-site dining options

Fitness center

Business center

Free wifi

Valet parking

The Columns Hotel Located right on St Charles Ave, The Columns Hotel offers a unique stay in the picturesque Uptown district. Originally built in 1883 as a private residence, it was converted into a boarding house during World War I and eventually a hotel in 1953. Today, it stands listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Known for its Victorian-era elegance overlooking St. Charles Avenue, this historic hotel provides a distinctive experience with its charming accommodations and classic ambiance, featuring an array of gardens, patios, salon, curated retail collection, and more. BOTTOM LINE: Also not directly amidst Mardi Gras celebrations, guests can enjoy a tranquil escape from the festivities. The French Quarter and prominent parade routes are easily accessible by a short drive, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the vibrant Mardi Gras atmosphere and then return to someplace less chaotic. Amenities: Historic site

Gardens

Patios

Salon

Retail shops

Live music programming

Free wifi

Parking Price: $270 Book Here View this post on Instagram A post shared by Columns (@thecolumnshotel) Henry Howard Hotel Situated in the Garden District, the Henry Howard Hotel offers a boutique retreat with historic charm in New Orleans. Originally constructed in 1867 as a double gallery townhouse, it is now a reimagined 18-room hotel boasting stylish accommodations while holding much of its original architectural elements.

BOTTOM LINE:



Guests can easily access the vibrant atmosphere of the French Quarter and parade routes via a car ride and then savor the hotel’s quiet yet thriving neighborhood during their “down times.” Amenities: Boutique accommodations

Complimentary breakfast

Courtyard

On-site dining

Free wifi

Business center & meeting space

Parking Price: $350 Book Here

PART III — Marigny/Bywater Adjacent to the French Quarter, these neighborhoods offer a bohemian vibe, local art scenes, and a slightly quieter setting while remaining close to Mardi Gras activities. The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery offers a distinctive blend of historic charm and modern comfort right in the heart of New Orleans. While not directly in Marigny/Bywater, its proximity ensures a unique New Orleans experience. To reach Mardi Gras celebrations and parades, a short drive or walk leads to the festive atmosphere of the French Quarter. BOTTOM LINE: The hotel’s stylish accommodations reflect the city’s artistic spirit, including its featured exposed brick walls. Try it for a modern-stylish feel that’s a little out of the fray. Amenities: Water bottles

Complimentary bike rentals

Free wifi

24-hour fitness center featuring Peloton bikes & MIRROR

Well+Fit Kit

Priority access to restaurant

Art gallery

Pet friendly

Coffee shop

Valet parking

The Quisby Originally known as the Audubon Hotel in the early 1900s, the hotel was restored and renamed The Quisby in 2017. Located in the Lower Garden District, it embodies New Orleans’ bohemian spirit, exuding a budget-friendly atmosphere while offering a unique blend of affordability and style. The hostel stands close to both the French Quarter and the nearby eclectic neighborhoods, ensuring a short walk to some of the best restaurants, shops, and Mardi Gras parties in New Orleans. BOTTOM LINE: The Quisby’s accommodations exude a laid-back charm with modern amenities, including complimentary check-in cocktails and its 24-hour Quartz Bar full of local and touring musicians. Guests can choose a hostel-style shared room or opt for private rooms. Amenities: Shared or ensuite bathrooms

Share or private rooms

Locking luggage storage

Bedside reading lights

Tolietry cubbies

24-hour bar

Live music Price: $135 Book Here View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Quisby (@thequisby) Ace Hotel New Orleans Ace Hotel New Orleans is a trendy and artistic haven capturing the city’s vibrant energy. Its unique atmosphere is just a short distance from these eclectic neighborhoods and the Mardi Gras action of New Orleans. The hotel’s accommodations are stylish, blending modern design with local flair while also offering world-class dining onsite with its award-winning chefs. BOTTOM LINE: Ace Hotel provides a chic and culturally infused retreat with regularly programmed art and music events, offering a perfect starting point for immersing oneself in the dynamic festivities and cultural richness of New Orleans during Mardi Gras. Features include a rooftop garden, pool, and bar, coffee shop, and two restaurants. Amenities: Multiple dining and bar options

Fitness center

Event spaces

Art decor

Free Wi-Fi

On-site shops & boutiques

Live music and art installation events

Bicycle rentals Price: $269 Book Here

PART IV — Treme Known for its rich cultural history, Treme provides an authentic New Orleans experience. It’s close to the French Quarter and offers a unique Mardi Gras experience. Lamothe House Hotel Lamothe House Hotel enchants guests with its historic charm in the heart of New Orleans. This Victorian-style property offers a tranquil and intimate stay with elegantly appointed accommodations and a picturesque courtyard framed by magnificent oak trees. BOTTOM LINE: Guests can easily access the vibrant atmosphere of parades and celebrations with a short walk or drive, while the location on Esplanade Avenue provides a cultural backdrop to the Mardi Gras festivities. Amenities: Historic accommodations & Victorian-style decor

Courtyard

Outdoor pool

Complimentary breakfast

Free wifi

New Orleans Guest House New Orleans Guest House offers a cozy and welcoming bed and breakfast experience near the vibrant Treme neighborhood. Housed in a historic building, it provides well-appointed accommodations with a charming atmosphere, full of posh antique furnishings. While not directly in the heart of Mardi Gras festivities, its proximity allows guests to enjoy the lively parades and celebrations with a short walk or drive to the French Quarter. BOTTOM LINE: This quaint guest house offers 14 guest rooms in a tranquil retreat, providing a unique blend of local charm and easy access to the energetic spirit of New Orleans. Amenities: Free cancellation up to one day prior to arrival

Free wifi

Complimentary breakfast

Pet friendly

Three blocks to Bourbon Street

Cable tv

Antique furnishings

BOTTOM LINE:



Having a pool in New Orleans feels like a relaxing luxury that’s hard to pass up. Amenities: Private accommodations for two guests

Fully equipped kitchen

Complimentary toiletries

Quaint, private balcony

Free wifi

TV with Sling, Netflix, Hulu

Romantic courtyard with an outdoor table and loungers

PART V — Central Business District A good option for people who want proximity to the French Quarter and parade routes but with a slightly more business-oriented and “work hard, play hard” atmosphere. The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans exudes luxury and elegance in the heart of the city. Offering opulent accommodations within the 1908 Beaux Arts Maison Blanche building, the hotel stands as a refined sanctuary. Positioned on Canal Street right on the edge of the French Quarter, it provides a central vantage point for Mardi Gras celebrations, with easy access to the lively parades and festivities. BOTTOM LINE: Guests experience a seamless blend of sophistication and proximity — ensuring an exquisite stay while immersing themselves in the vibrant energy that is New Orleans mis Mardi Gras. Amenities: Courtyard

New Orleans’ largest spa

City views

In-room dining

Three on-site restaurants and cafes

Live music

Fitness center

Business center

Valet parking

