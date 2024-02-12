A Comprehensive Guide To New Orleans Hotels For Mardi Gras 2024

Not every city has a reputation for partying like New Orleans. Each year, the city comes alive with the vibrant spirit of Carnival season, and amidst the kaleidoscope of parades, indulgent cocktails, and delectable king cakes, there’s an undeniable energy that captivates both locals and visitors alike. In short, it’s lit.
As the iconic Fat Tuesday approaches – this year on February 13th – the streets of New Orleans undergo a two-week transformation of a tapestry of colors and festivities, creating a truly unparalleled atmosphere. Amidst all of these extravagant celebrations, New Orleans never falls short for its culinary prowess, offering a diverse array of dining experiences, from traditional Creole dishes to innovative culinary creations — earning a spot on Uproxx’s acclaimed Fall Travel Hot List back in September.
If your week started with this sort of text…
Then your first question after “Are there cheap flights?” is probably, “Where am I going to sleep?”
New Orleans boasts a plethora of hotels that cater to every preference — from historic accommodations steeped in charm to modern luxury establishments. Check out our list of the best hotels the city has to offer to maximize your Carnival celebrations below.
PART I — The French Quarter
The epicenter of Mardi Gras celebrations with lively parades, vibrant street life, and iconic Bourbon Street festivities. Staying here ensures you’re at the heart of the action.
Hotel Monteleone
Since 1886, the Hotel Monteleone has provided luxury and style for travelers to New Orleans. Known for its timeless charm and NOLA’s first and only rotating Carousel Bar, it stands as a landmark in the city.
The brand’s central location on Royal Street places guests in the heart of Mardi Gras festivities, making it an ideal choice for revelers. The hotel offers classic accommodations with high-end touches, providing a comfortable retreat amidst the vibrant energy of New Orleans.
BOTTOM LINE:
With its rich history, iconic bar, and proximity to the excitement of Mardi Gras, Hotel Monteleone promises an authentic and memorable experience in the heart of the festivities.
Amenities:
- Famous carousel bar
- On-site dining
- Pool
- Fitness center
- Business center & services
- Spa
- Free wifi
- Valet parking
- Concierge services
Price: $349
Omni Royal Orleans
Nestled in the heart of the French Quarter at the intersection of St. Louis and Royal Streets in New Orleans, Omni Royal Orleans offers a luxurious escape with a prime location overlooking the St. Louis Cathedral. Perfectly situated for Mardi Gras celebrations, guests can immerse themselves in the festive spirit just steps away from parade routes.
The hotel exudes elegance – from its marble lobby, crystal chandeliers, rooftop pool deck, and wrought iron balconies– providing upscale accommodations and amenities that complement the lively atmosphere of the city.
BOTTOM LINE:
With its historic charm and proximity to Bourbon Street (just two blocks away), Omni Royal Orleans is a sought-after hotel to get right in the action of Mardi Gras.
Amenities:
- Rooftop pool
- On-site dining
- Fitness center
- Business center
- Marble decor
- Crystal chandeliers
- Wrought iron balconies
- Free wifi
- Spa
- Concierge services
- Valet parking
- Event spaces
Price: $339
Royal Sonesta New Orleans
Right on the iconic Bourbon Street, Royal Sonesta New Orleans, stands as a vibrant hub for Mardi Gras enthusiasts. With its prime location in the heart of the French Quarter, guests are immersed in the lively spirit of carnival celebrations. The hotel offers a perfect blend of luxury and festivities, featuring comfortable accommodations and a lively atmosphere equipped with wrought-iron balconies and a lush courtyard.
BOTTOM LINE:
The hotel’s proximity ensures a front-row seat to Mardi Gras parades and festivities — making it a popular choice for those seeking a (big) easy festive experience during this iconic celebration in New Orleans.
Amenities:
- On-site dining
- Outdoor pool
- Wrought-iron balconies
- Courtyard
- Fitness center
- Business center
- Free wifi
- Spa
- Valet parking
- Concierge services
Price: $270
PART II — Uptown
Offers a more relaxed atmosphere compared to the French Quarter. Beautiful tree-lined streets and historic architecture provide a charming backdrop while being close to St. Charles Avenue for parades.
The Pontchartrain Hotel
The Pontchartrain Hotel, located on St Charles Ave in New Orleans, stands as a beacon of Southern elegance along the historic St. Charles Avenue. Built in 1927, this Uptown gem offers a sophisticated stay with its well-appointed 14-story accommodations, blending modern comfort with classic charm through its four dining options, rooftop lounge, and unique architectural design.
BOTTOM LINE:
While not in the immediate vicinity of Mardi Gras celebrations, the hotel provides a tranquil retreat from the bustling crowds, and guests can reach the French Quarter and major parade routes within a short taxi ride.
Amenities:
- Rooftop bar & lounge
- Multiple on-site dining options
- Fitness center
- Business center
- Free wifi
- Valet parking
- Concierge Services
Price: $323
The Columns Hotel
Located right on St Charles Ave, The Columns Hotel offers a unique stay in the picturesque Uptown district. Originally built in 1883 as a private residence, it was converted into a boarding house during World War I and eventually a hotel in 1953. Today, it stands listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Known for its Victorian-era elegance overlooking St. Charles Avenue, this historic hotel provides a distinctive experience with its charming accommodations and classic ambiance, featuring an array of gardens, patios, salon, curated retail collection, and more.
BOTTOM LINE:
Also not directly amidst Mardi Gras celebrations, guests can enjoy a tranquil escape from the festivities. The French Quarter and prominent parade routes are easily accessible by a short drive, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the vibrant Mardi Gras atmosphere and then return to someplace less chaotic.
Amenities:
- Historic site
- Gardens
- Patios
- Salon
- Retail shops
- Live music programming
- Free wifi
- Parking
Price: $270
Henry Howard Hotel
Situated in the Garden District, the Henry Howard Hotel offers a boutique retreat with historic charm in New Orleans. Originally constructed in 1867 as a double gallery townhouse, it is now a reimagined 18-room hotel boasting stylish accommodations while holding much of its original architectural elements.
BOTTOM LINE:
Guests can easily access the vibrant atmosphere of the French Quarter and parade routes via a car ride and then savor the hotel’s quiet yet thriving neighborhood during their “down times.”
Amenities:
- Boutique accommodations
- Complimentary breakfast
- Courtyard
- On-site dining
- Free wifi
- Business center & meeting space
- Parking
Price: $350
PART III — Marigny/Bywater
Adjacent to the French Quarter, these neighborhoods offer a bohemian vibe, local art scenes, and a slightly quieter setting while remaining close to Mardi Gras activities.
The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery
The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery offers a distinctive blend of historic charm and modern comfort right in the heart of New Orleans. While not directly in Marigny/Bywater, its proximity ensures a unique New Orleans experience. To reach Mardi Gras celebrations and parades, a short drive or walk leads to the festive atmosphere of the French Quarter.
BOTTOM LINE:
The hotel’s stylish accommodations reflect the city’s artistic spirit, including its featured exposed brick walls. Try it for a modern-stylish feel that’s a little out of the fray.
Amenities:
- Water bottles
- Complimentary bike rentals
- Free wifi
- 24-hour fitness center featuring Peloton bikes & MIRROR
- Well+Fit Kit
- Priority access to restaurant
- Art gallery
- Pet friendly
- Coffee shop
- Valet parking
- Pillow menu
Price: $331
The Quisby
Originally known as the Audubon Hotel in the early 1900s, the hotel was restored and renamed The Quisby in 2017. Located in the Lower Garden District, it embodies New Orleans’ bohemian spirit, exuding a budget-friendly atmosphere while offering a unique blend of affordability and style. The hostel stands close to both the French Quarter and the nearby eclectic neighborhoods, ensuring a short walk to some of the best restaurants, shops, and Mardi Gras parties in New Orleans.
BOTTOM LINE:
The Quisby’s accommodations exude a laid-back charm with modern amenities, including complimentary check-in cocktails and its 24-hour Quartz Bar full of local and touring musicians. Guests can choose a hostel-style shared room or opt for private rooms.
Amenities:
- Shared or ensuite bathrooms
- Share or private rooms
- Locking luggage storage
- Bedside reading lights
- Tolietry cubbies
- 24-hour bar
- Live music
Price: $135
Ace Hotel New Orleans
Ace Hotel New Orleans is a trendy and artistic haven capturing the city’s vibrant energy. Its unique atmosphere is just a short distance from these eclectic neighborhoods and the Mardi Gras action of New Orleans. The hotel’s accommodations are stylish, blending modern design with local flair while also offering world-class dining onsite with its award-winning chefs.
BOTTOM LINE:
Ace Hotel provides a chic and culturally infused retreat with regularly programmed art and music events, offering a perfect starting point for immersing oneself in the dynamic festivities and cultural richness of New Orleans during Mardi Gras. Features include a rooftop garden, pool, and bar, coffee shop, and two restaurants.
Amenities:
- Multiple dining and bar options
- Fitness center
- Event spaces
- Art decor
- Free Wi-Fi
- On-site shops & boutiques
- Live music and art installation events
- Bicycle rentals
Price: $269
PART IV — Treme
Known for its rich cultural history, Treme provides an authentic New Orleans experience. It’s close to the French Quarter and offers a unique Mardi Gras experience.
Lamothe House Hotel
Lamothe House Hotel enchants guests with its historic charm in the heart of New Orleans. This Victorian-style property offers a tranquil and intimate stay with elegantly appointed accommodations and a picturesque courtyard framed by magnificent oak trees.
BOTTOM LINE:
Guests can easily access the vibrant atmosphere of parades and celebrations with a short walk or drive, while the location on Esplanade Avenue provides a cultural backdrop to the Mardi Gras festivities.
Amenities:
- Historic accommodations & Victorian-style decor
- Courtyard
- Outdoor pool
- Complimentary breakfast
- Free wifi
- On-site parking
Price: $270
New Orleans Guest House
New Orleans Guest House offers a cozy and welcoming bed and breakfast experience near the vibrant Treme neighborhood. Housed in a historic building, it provides well-appointed accommodations with a charming atmosphere, full of posh antique furnishings. While not directly in the heart of Mardi Gras festivities, its proximity allows guests to enjoy the lively parades and celebrations with a short walk or drive to the French Quarter.
BOTTOM LINE:
This quaint guest house offers 14 guest rooms in a tranquil retreat, providing a unique blend of local charm and easy access to the energetic spirit of New Orleans.
Amenities:
- Free cancellation up to one day prior to arrival
- Free wifi
- Complimentary breakfast
- Pet friendly
- Three blocks to Bourbon Street
- Cable tv
- Antique furnishings
- Courtyard with patio seating
Price: $116
Maison Treme Guesthouse
Maison Treme Guesthouse immerses guests in the heart of the historic Treme neighborhood with its unique character and cultural significance. The guesthouse offers stylish accommodations within a historic setting, featuring a two-story pool house overlooking a new luxury saltwater pool. Its central location allows guests to easily access the vibrant parades and festivities in the nearby French Quarter with a short 10-minute walk to the French Quarter.
BOTTOM LINE:
Having a pool in New Orleans feels like a relaxing luxury that’s hard to pass up.
Amenities:
- Private accommodations for two guests
- Fully equipped kitchen
- Complimentary toiletries
- Quaint, private balcony
- Free wifi
- TV with Sling, Netflix, Hulu
- Romantic courtyard with an outdoor table and loungers
- Heated saltwater pool
Price: $243
PART V — Central Business District
A good option for people who want proximity to the French Quarter and parade routes but with a slightly more business-oriented and “work hard, play hard” atmosphere.
The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans
The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans exudes luxury and elegance in the heart of the city. Offering opulent accommodations within the 1908 Beaux Arts Maison Blanche building, the hotel stands as a refined sanctuary. Positioned on Canal Street right on the edge of the French Quarter, it provides a central vantage point for Mardi Gras celebrations, with easy access to the lively parades and festivities.
BOTTOM LINE:
Guests experience a seamless blend of sophistication and proximity — ensuring an exquisite stay while immersing themselves in the vibrant energy that is New Orleans mis Mardi Gras.
Amenities:
- Courtyard
- New Orleans’ largest spa
- City views
- In-room dining
- Three on-site restaurants and cafes
- Live music
- Fitness center
- Business center
- Valet parking
- Free wifi
Price: $350
W New Orleans – French Quarter
W New Orleans – French Quarter invites guests into a stylish and contemporary haven on the intersection of the historic French Quarter and Central Business District. The hotel boasts modern accommodations infused with vibrant local flair, while its strategic location provides guests with a chic retreat within walking distance of Mardi Gras celebrations and parades in the heart of the French Quarter.
BOTTOM LINE:
The hotel is offering a special Mardi Gras package from February 6th-February 14th where guests can receive two complimentary daily cocktails from 3rd Block Depot and Mardi Gras masks and beads with the booking code CUE. Check here for details and savor those free sips!
Amenities:
- Pet friendly
- Outdoor pool
- Courtyard-style architecture
- On-site dining
- Private balconies
- Business & meeting space
- Fitness center
- Free wifi
Price: $250
JW Marriott New Orleans
JW Marriott New Orleans offers a luxurious escape in the heart of the Central Business District. The hotel provides upscale accommodations with modern comforts, featuring a 24-hour fitness center and rooftop pool. The hotel is offering a special Mardi Gras package from February 6th-14th, offerings two daily complimentary cocktails and two authentic Mardi Gras masks and beads with booking code CUE. For more information, click here.
BOTTOM LINE:
With its prime position on Canal Street, guests can effortlessly access Mardi Gras celebrations and parades, immersing themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of the French Quarter and Bourbon Street.
Amenities:
- 24-hour fitness center
- Rooftop pool
- City views
- On-site dining
- Pool tables
- Free breakfast
- Free wifi
- Valet parking
Price: $300