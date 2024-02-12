PSA: It’s Valentine’s Day week! Love is in the air — especially on all the cheap nonstop flights that have popped up this week.
If you’re fiending for a last-minute winter escape or a warm and sultry desert destination, let us help you. We’ve scouted all the major booking sites and aggregators to secure the cheapest nonstop flights out of nine major cities in the United States.
Scroll down to see Uproxx’s top picks of cheap nonstop flights — international and domestic — today through Sunday, February 18th. You might even secure these flight deals for an even better price by using these strategies for earning and redeeming credit card and flight points. See you in the air!
Departing New York City, NY
Asheville, NC
February 15th-22nd
Allegiant Airlines
Price: $165
Book Here
Miami, FL
February 13th-17th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $187
Book Here
Montego Bay, Jamaica
February 14th-20th
Delta Airlines + JetBlue Airlines
Price: $343
Book Here
Madrid, Spain
February 12th-20th
United Airlines + Lufthansa, Brussels Airlines
Price: $609
Book Here
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
February 13th-17th
United Airlines
Price: $961
Book Here
Departing Chicago, IL
Atlanta, GA
February 16th-19th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $150
Book Here
New York, NY
February 17th-21st
Spirit Airlines
Price: $192
Book Here
Miami, FL
February 17th-21st
Spirit Airlines
Price: $207
Book Here
Denver, CO
February 14th-18th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $217
Book Here
Boston, MA
February 17th-21st
United Airlines + American Airlines
Price: $268
Book Here
Cancún, Mexico
February 17th-22nd
Spirit Airlines
Price: $186
Book Here
Departing Miami, FL
Atlanta, GA
February 15th-18th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $59
Book Here
New York, NY
February 17th-20th
Spirit Airlines + American Airlines
Price: $87
Book Here
New Orleans, LA
February 14th-18th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $177
Book Here
Los Angeles, CA
February 17th-24th
JetBlue Airlines
Price: $256
Book Here
Nassau, Bahamas
February 16th-23rd
American Airlines
Price: $256
Book Here
London, England
February 15th-22nd
Norse Atlantic UK Airlines
Price: $312
Book Here
Departing Denver, CO
Salt Lake City, UT
February 17th-20th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $75
Book Here
Portland, OR
February 16th-18th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $97
Book Here
Atlanta, GA
February 17th-21st
Frontier Airlines
Price: $180
Book Here
Phoenix, AZ
February 17th-20th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $210
Book Here
San Diego, CA
February 16th-20th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $331
Book Here
Departing San Francisco, CA
Phoenix, AZ
February 13th-18th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $113
Book Here
Las Vegas, NV
February 17th-21st
Frontier Airlines
Price: $138
Book Here
Miami, FL
February 14th-21st
United Airlines
Price: $286
Book Here
Kauai, HI
February 13th-20th
United Airlines
Price: $365
Book Here
Taipei City, Taiwan
February 15th-22nd
United Airlines
Price: $848
Book Here
Departing Los Angeles, CA
Las Vegas, NV
February 17th-19th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $101
Book Here
Fort Lauderdale, FL
February 17th-21st
Spirit Airlines
Price: $167
Book Here
San José del Cabo, Mexico
February 13th-17th
United Airlines
Price: $261
Book Here
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
February 15th-21st
JetBlue Airlines
Price: $266
Book Here
San José, Costa Rica
February 13th-18th
Delta Airlines
Price: $368
Book Here
Departing Houston, TX
New Orleans, LA
February 15th-19th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $134
Book Here
Denver, CO
February 18th-21st
Frontier Airlines
Price: $180
Book Here
Fort Lauderdale, FL
February 17th-21st
Spirit Airlines
Price: $204
Book Here
Mexico City, Mexico
February 13th-17th
Volaris Airlines
Price: $237
Book Here
Cancún, Mexico
February 17th-21st
United Airlines
Price: $252
Book Here
Departing Phoenix, AZ
San Francisco, CA
February 17th-21st
Frontier Airlines
Price: $61
Book Here
Las Vegas, NV
February 16th-19th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $109
Book Here
Denver, CO
February 18th-21st
Frontier Airlines
Price: $141
Book Here
San Diego, CA
February 16th-20th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $183
Book Here
Vancouver, Canada
February 16th-20th
Air Canada Airlines + Delta Airlines
Price: $290
Book Here
Departing Philadelphia, PA
Boston, MA
February 17th-21st
Frontier Airlines
Price: $63
Book Here
Atlanta, GA
February 17th-21st
Frontier Airlines
Price: $97
Book Here
Fort Lauderdale, FL
February 13th-17th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $105
Book Here
Miami, FL
February 13th-17th
Frontier Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $129
Book Here
Cancún, Mexico
February 13th-18th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $187
Book Here