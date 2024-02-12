cheap flights
Error Fares, Hacker Fares, And Super Cheap Flights For You To Book This Week: February 12-18, 2024

by: Uproxx authors

PSA: It’s Valentine’s Day week! Love is in the air — especially on all the cheap nonstop flights that have popped up this week.

If you’re fiending for a last-minute winter escape or a warm and sultry desert destination, let us help you. We’ve scouted all the major booking sites and aggregators to secure the cheapest nonstop flights out of nine major cities in the United States.

Scroll down to see Uproxx’s top picks of cheap nonstop flights — international and domestic — today through Sunday, February 18th. You might even secure these flight deals for an even better price by using these strategies for earning and redeeming credit card and flight points. See you in the air!

Departing New York City, NY

new york city, flight deals
EMILIANO BAR

Asheville, NC
February 15th-22nd
Allegiant Airlines
Price: $165
Book Here

Miami, FL
February 13th-17th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $187
Book Here

Montego Bay, Jamaica
February 14th-20th
Delta Airlines + JetBlue Airlines
Price: $343
Book Here

Madrid, Spain
February 12th-20th
United Airlines + Lufthansa, Brussels Airlines
Price: $609
Book Here

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
February 13th-17th
United Airlines
Price: $961
Book Here

Departing Chicago, IL

chicago, flight deals
PEDRO LASTRA

Atlanta, GA
February 16th-19th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $150
Book Here

New York, NY
February 17th-21st
Spirit Airlines
Price: $192
Book Here

Miami, FL
February 17th-21st
Spirit Airlines
Price: $207
Book Here

Denver, CO
February 14th-18th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $217
Book Here

Boston, MA
February 17th-21st
United Airlines + American Airlines
Price: $268
Book Here

Cancún, Mexico
February 17th-22nd
Spirit Airlines
Price: $186
Book Here

Departing Miami, FL

miami, flight deals
ANTONIO CUELLAR

Atlanta, GA
February 15th-18th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $59
Book Here

New York, NY
February 17th-20th
Spirit Airlines + American Airlines
Price: $87
Book Here

New Orleans, LA
February 14th-18th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $177
Book Here

Los Angeles, CA
February 17th-24th
JetBlue Airlines
Price: $256
Book Here

Nassau, Bahamas
February 16th-23rd
American Airlines
Price: $256
Book Here

London, England
February 15th-22nd
Norse Atlantic UK Airlines
Price: $312
Book Here

Departing Denver, CO

denver, flight deals
ACTON CRAWFORD

Salt Lake City, UT
February 17th-20th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $75
Book Here

Portland, OR
February 16th-18th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $97
Book Here

Atlanta, GA
February 17th-21st
Frontier Airlines
Price: $180
Book Here

Phoenix, AZ
February 17th-20th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $210
Book Here

San Diego, CA
February 16th-20th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $331
Book Here

Departing San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, flight deals
JOSHUA SORTINO

Phoenix, AZ
February 13th-18th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $113
Book Here

Las Vegas, NV
February 17th-21st
Frontier Airlines
Price: $138
Book Here

Miami, FL
February 14th-21st
United Airlines
Price: $286
Book Here

Kauai, HI
February 13th-20th
United Airlines
Price: $365
Book Here

Taipei City, Taiwan
February 15th-22nd
United Airlines
Price: $848
Book Here

Departing Los Angeles, CA

los angeles, flight deals
JAKE BLUCKER

Las Vegas, NV
February 17th-19th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $101
Book Here

Fort Lauderdale, FL
February 17th-21st
Spirit Airlines
Price: $167
Book Here

San José del Cabo, Mexico
February 13th-17th
United Airlines
Price: $261
Book Here

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
February 15th-21st
JetBlue Airlines
Price: $266
Book Here

San José, Costa Rica
February 13th-18th
Delta Airlines
Price: $368
Book Here

Departing Houston, TX

houston, flight deals
KEVIN HERNANDEZ

New Orleans, LA
February 15th-19th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $134
Book Here

Denver, CO
February 18th-21st
Frontier Airlines
Price: $180
Book Here

Fort Lauderdale, FL
February 17th-21st
Spirit Airlines
Price: $204
Book Here

Mexico City, Mexico
February 13th-17th
Volaris Airlines
Price: $237
Book Here

Cancún, Mexico
February 17th-21st
United Airlines
Price: $252
Book Here

Departing Phoenix, AZ

phoenix, flight deals
CHRIS TINGOM

San Francisco, CA
February 17th-21st
Frontier Airlines
Price: $61
Book Here

Las Vegas, NV
February 16th-19th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $109
Book Here

Denver, CO
February 18th-21st
Frontier Airlines
Price: $141
Book Here

San Diego, CA
February 16th-20th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $183
Book Here

Vancouver, Canada
February 16th-20th
Air Canada Airlines + Delta Airlines
Price: $290
Book Here

Departing Philadelphia, PA

philadelphia, flight deals
ACTION VANCE

Boston, MA
February 17th-21st
Frontier Airlines
Price: $63
Book Here

Atlanta, GA
February 17th-21st
Frontier Airlines
Price: $97
Book Here

Fort Lauderdale, FL
February 13th-17th
Frontier Airlines
Price: $105
Book Here

Miami, FL
February 13th-17th
Frontier Airlines + Spirit Airlines
Price: $129
Book Here

Cancún, Mexico
February 13th-18th
Spirit Airlines
Price: $187
Book Here

