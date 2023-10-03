imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // DVPhotoVideo
Relive Imagine Music Festival’s Biggest Party Ever With These Photos

by: Uproxx authors

It’s been almost three weeks since Imagine Music Festival. Heralded as one of the most immersive and transformational electronic festivals in the scene, attendees were treated to four days of interactive adventure, unique art installations, wellness programming, and vibrant music in Kingston Downs, Georgia.

Rooted in curating world-class electronic music lineups, the 2023 edition of Imagine presented its most powerful offering to date — more than 100 artists spread across four stages. From Subtronics b2b Ganja White Night, Sofi Tukker, Infected Mushroom, Elderbrook, Mersiv, Rezz, John Summit, Dom Dolla, Svdden Death, Big Gigantic, Dillon Francis, and more, fans were reminded of Imagine Music Festival’s spot as a transformative leader throughout the music community. And from the looks of it, everyone had a whole lot of fun.

Let these photos help you remember Imagine Music Festival’s biggest event to date — a party with style, sexiness, swagger, and some of the coolest revelers on earth.

imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // DVPhotoVideo
imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // DVPhotoVideo
Revelers head out to the party at Imagine.
imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // DVPhotoVideo
imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // DVPhotoVideo
imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // DVPhotoVideo
imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // DVPhotoVideo
Live art has become a mainstay of the festival scene.
imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // DVPhotoVideo
Pyrotechnics at Imagine’s UFO-conjuring main stage.
imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // DVPhotoVideo
imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // DVPhotoVideo
The days were no less fun and stylish — with pool parties and a catwalk.
imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // DVPhotoVideo
imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // DVPhotoVideo
imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // DVPhotoVideo
imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // DVPhotoVideo
imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // DVPhotoVideo
imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // DVPhotoVideo
imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // Don Idio
imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // Don Idio
imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // Don Idio
imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // Don Idio
imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // Don Idio
imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // Don Idio
imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // Don Idio
imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // Don Idio
imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // Don Idio
imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // Don Idio
imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // Don Idio
imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // Don Idio
imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // Don Idio
imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // Don Idio
imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // Don Idio
imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // Don Idio
imagine music festival
Courtesy of Imagine Music Festival // Don Idio
×