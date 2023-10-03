Relive Imagine Music Festival’s Biggest Party Ever With These Photos

The Uproxx 2023 Fall Travel Hot List is live! Visit here for the full experience!

It’s been almost three weeks since Imagine Music Festival. Heralded as one of the most immersive and transformational electronic festivals in the scene, attendees were treated to four days of interactive adventure, unique art installations, wellness programming, and vibrant music in Kingston Downs, Georgia.

Rooted in curating world-class electronic music lineups, the 2023 edition of Imagine presented its most powerful offering to date — more than 100 artists spread across four stages. From Subtronics b2b Ganja White Night, Sofi Tukker, Infected Mushroom, Elderbrook, Mersiv, Rezz, John Summit, Dom Dolla, Svdden Death, Big Gigantic, Dillon Francis, and more, fans were reminded of Imagine Music Festival’s spot as a transformative leader throughout the music community. And from the looks of it, everyone had a whole lot of fun.

Let these photos help you remember Imagine Music Festival’s biggest event to date — a party with style, sexiness, swagger, and some of the coolest revelers on earth.

Revelers head out to the party at Imagine.

Live art has become a mainstay of the festival scene.