We Asked Bartenders To Tell Us The Right Booze For Holiday Hot Chocolate

It’s officially hot drink season, so don’t bother making any ice cubes until at least April. These are the long, cold nights when hot apple cider, hot toddies, Irish coffee, and spiked hot chocolate run the show. It’s time to Netflix & chill and then warm-up — when we live on our couches with alcohol-infused scalding beverages pressed to our lips. Jim Wrigley, beverage manager at Kimpton Seafire in the Cayman Islands, loves hot drink season whenever he makes a winter trip to the mainland. And if he has a hot drink in hand, you can bet it’s hot cocoa spiked with Ilegal Reposado Mezcal. “I love to go back to the origins of cacao and the Aztec xocolātl [bitter water in Nahuatl], which was prepared with peppers and chilis to spice it up, long before our modern milk chocolate bars,” he says. “I use high percentage cacao single origin chocolate, and melt it down with pink and telicherry peppercorns, chili flakes and smoked sea salt, before adding a ‘healthy’ measure of Ilegal Reposado Mezcal from Oaxaca. The soft agave and smoky notes of the mezcal really tie the drink together, as does the light spice from this awesome spirit.” He’s definitely not wrong, but there are multiple schools of thought on this (surprisingly divisive) matter. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to share what they like to add to make a steaming cup of hot chocolate kick.