Over the past few years, craft breweries have gone all in on the barrel-aged beer craze. These (usually) limited-edition beers are more expensive and aren’t supposed to be cracked open and chugged as soon as you get home (that’s what light beer is for). They are painstakingly created to be aged and enjoyed at a future date. Many are rested in former bourbon or wine casks for months before they even reach a bottle. Whether you enjoy crisp, sour wine-barrel aged brews, or rich, chocolatey, whiskey-cask matured sippers, there’s a barrel-aged beer for you.

With so many breweries are trying their hand at barrel-aging, it’s easy for a newcomer to the style to feel overwhelmed. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorite barrel-aged beers. This way, you won’t fork over $10, $20, or even $30 for a bottle only to realize it’s not for you.

Brooklyn Black Ops

Nikki McCutcheon beverage manager at Moxy Times Square in New York City

“I love our local Brooklyn Black Ops. They use Champagne yeast to second ferment the beer once it’s been bottled creating a really unique and delicious finished product. Plus, it’s really hard to get your hands on as they consider it one of the brewery’s ‘hidden gems’.”