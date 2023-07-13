It’s National French Fry Weekend And We’re Ranking The Very Best Deals

It’s National Fry Day! Or… is it? Last Year Rally’s/Checkers petitioned National Fry Day to be changed from July 13th to the second Friday of July, this way we could refer to it as “Fry-Day.” That’s cute, but this year the second Friday of July happens to land on July 14th, a day after the official National French Fry Day. So… what are brands to do? Only the best possible thing ever: give us a “national fry weekend!” This year most deals begin on July 13th and run until the end of the weekend. To help you navigate the price breaks, we’re running through all the best National French Fry Day deals. Considering we just launched a big fast food French fry ranking last month, we’re not just going to list the deals — we’re going to rank them by how good the fries taste. Let’s dive in!

Unranked: Hooters At Hooters you can score free curly fries, waffle fries, or tots with any entree purchase on Thursday only. I’ve never had Hooters fries, so I’m leaving this one unranked. Good deal though! 9. Burger King On Friday receive a free order of fries in any size with any purchase using the BK app. These French fries get a two out of five. Too salty! If they’re piping out of the fryer they are pretty good, but they’re rarely piping hot.

8. Rally’s/Checkers Rewards app members can score a free order of XL fries from Checkers or Rally’s from July 14th to July 16th. I guess Rally’s is being stubborn about the whole “fry-day” thing. People love these fries, so I’m tempted to rank them higher but … Popeyes does this style better. The dominating tasting note on these fries is dirty oil. 7. Del Taco Members of Del Taco’s Rewards program get a free order of medium fries with a minimum purchase of $3 from today until July 16. So order two value menu tacos and you got yourself a whole meal going for just $3! That’s a steal. Out of five, we’re giving these fries a three. Good, not great. They are crinkle, so they have that going against them, but they do have a nice buttery flavor to them.

6. Wendy’s Beginning today until July 16th, Wendy’s will give you a free order of fries with any in-app purchase. These fries get a three out of five, they’re fine, but could be better. Still, free always tastes good — so who are we to complain? The fries have a mix of earthy notes and salt, with a sort of buttery aftertaste. 5. Carl’s Jr/ Hardee’s This is a crazy one. Purchase fries for full price on the app of July 14th and be granted free small fries each day for the rest of the year with a minimum $1 purchase. This may be the best French fry deal of all time! The fries get a three out of five, but the deal gets a 10 out of five! If we were talking about Criss-Cut fries, Carl’s Jr would rank a lot higher. The stock fries are fine, they have a natural skin-on flavor and a nice balance of salt.

4. Jack in the Box Jack in the Box loyalty members get a free order of regular or curly fries with a minimum $15 purchase. That deal is straight-up wack — if you’re spending $15 at JiB, you’re probably already getting fries. But I guess more fries are never a bad thing. The regular fries get a 3.5 and the curly score a four. These options are both delicious! The OG fries are buttery and crispy, and the curly fries have a nice balance of black pepper, garlic, and onion flavors. 3. Fatburger Order online using the code FrenchFryDay23 and get a free order of Fat or Skinny Fries today through the weekend. This deal extends in-store but we’re not sure how you’re supposed to go about ordering it. Do you just say FrenchFryDay23 after your order? Maybe! Both get a four out of five — Great fries!