The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your NYE Party

Maybe you’ve seen the tweets and memes, but one of the recent fun traditions of NYE party planning is finding the perfect timing for your favorite song, so that right at midnight an epic phrase or beat drop occurs. Basically, it goes, “If you start this song at 11: [Minutes and seconds], this will happen at exactly midnight. Start your year off right.”

And some of them sound pretty amazing:

if you play victorious by panic! at the disco at exactly 11:57:56 on new years eve, “tonight we are victorious. champagne pouring over us,” will be the first thing you'll hear in 2019. start your new year right ! — erika (@inezerkia) December 19, 2018

If you play “thank u, next” by Ariana Grande at exactly 11:56:49 on December 31st, you’ll hear the last “thank u, next” of the song as the clock strikes midnight. Say goodbye to 2018 and enter 2019 the right way! — ARIANA SHADY FACTS (@spillaristea) December 24, 2018

If you play Bad Romance at exactly 11:56:22 on New Years Eve, you will hear Lady Gaga say “I’m a free bitch baby” as soon as you enter 2019. Start off the new year right! pic.twitter.com/bH2GsbrMH8 — Thomas (@JudasDiamonds) December 24, 2018

There are hundreds if not thousands of these perfectly timed moments set to music out there, and we get why. The right music can make or break a party — which puts even more pressure on the party itself! So we’re going to help you plan your dance music for the perfect evening on NYE.

Here’s the perfect playlist for every step of the dancing at your New Year’s bash that will take you right past midnight:

PART I: THE INTRO VIBES

2018 was a hard year. Last year you said that, too, but last year’s you was so innocent by comparison. You need to talk about the shit that’s been going down, you need to commiserate about your frustrations and fears. Let’s take a moment with one of the best songs of 2018.

So hit play on…

This is America — Childish Gambino

Okay so, you’ve gotten your, “Why was 2018 such a dumpster fire?” convos out of the way. And sure, in about a million ways it could all be over soon. But tonight, we’re alive. So let’s use Prince as our guide for where to head next.

“People, let me tell you somethin’ If you didn’t come to party, don’t bother knockin’ on my door. I got a lion in my pocket and baby he’s ready to roar. Everybody’s got a bomb, we could all die any day. But before I let that happen, I’ll dance my life away.”

That’s right, it’s time to party like it’s…

1999 — Prince

You grooving now? Time to let it all go, if only for tonight. Clear your head of the shit that happened this year and…

Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing — Stevie Wonder

There you go. Everyone is starting to loosen up a little. Feet are tapping, folks are heading to the dance floor (or center of the living room as it may be). You don’t want to be negative going into the New Year — you want to wish everyone some straight up…

Joy To The World — Three Dog Night

Okay. Now that you’ve awkwardly made eye contact with a crush and sang the lyrics, “If I were the king of the world. Tell you what I’d do, I’d throw away the cars and the bars and the war and make sweet love to you,” there’s no turning back.

Plus, they seemed kind of not “Anti that sentiment” right? Hopefully. This night is going to be…

24K Magic – Bruno Mars