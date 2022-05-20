With new breweries sprouting up everywhere seemingly every week, it’s easy to forget that it wasn’t always like this. The US is tipping the scales at more than 9,000 breweries and counting in 2022, but as recently as 2010, there were less than 2,000. And all the way back in 2000, there were fewer than 400. Even with the beer boom of the last two decades, there are a few beers that have been around since the beginning that are still popular today. These are the old-school, OG beers. We’re talking about beers from the 80s, 90s, and well before.

Jeff Smith, co-founder at LUKI Brewery in Arvada, Colorado has fond memories of drinking beer in a time when craft beer was something special. He knows how important it is to hold onto classic beers because they aren’t guaranteed to be brewed forever. His go-to beer was Raspberry Wheat from the now-defunct Heavenly Daze Brewery in Colorado.

“For me in mid-90s Boulder, there were only a few places around town that had this on tap. It certainly wasn’t available in bottles, so if not on tap you were heading to the source in Steamboat Springs before they opened a brewery in Denver in the late 90s. It was the first time I had a fruited wheat craft beer – and it was a fabulous balance of wheat body and tart fruit without it being a mouthful of yeast. It had a very clean finish that allowed multiple pints. In an age of fruited sours and ready-to-explode cans of ‘slushy’ beers, I long for the delicacy of this beer.”

While beers like Smith’s favorite fruit beer are long gone, there are myriad beers that were launched way before the craft beer boom that are still available today. In a world of endless options, can any of the old boys still compete? To find out, we sought out experts who would know, asking handful of notable craft beer experts, brewers, and brewing professionals to tell us which “old school” beers are still worth drinking today.

Odell 90 Shilling (Brewed since 1989)

Derek Gold, director of brewing operations at WeldWerks Brewing Co. in Greeley, Colorado

ABV: 5.3%

Average Price: $15.99 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

My pick is 90 Shilling from Odell Brewing Company. Thirty-plus years later, this amber-hued Scottish ale has stood the test of time, thanks to its balance and approachability. Smooth, bright, and medium-bodied, its rich biscuit, toffee, and caramel malt sweetness combines perfectly with a light herbal and citrus bitterness on the back end, creating a beer that can be enjoyed anytime and anywhere. 90 Shilling was one of the first craft beers I ever tasted, and I’ll be drinking it for years to come.