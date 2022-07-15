The Cheeseboard Collective Pizzeria View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Cheese Board Collective (@cheeseboardcoll) The Cheeseboard Collective Pizzaria is a place that has been in Berkeley for over 45 years. It’s an institution and I’ve been going ever since I was a kid. What is so great about it is that it’s collectively owned — very Berkeley in that sense. Their pizzas all have a sourdough crust, no red sauce, and are always vegetarian. They only have one type of pizza per day and it changes daily. Everything is highly seasonal – we’re in late spring, so it could be asparagus with gremolata and mushrooms. In the summer, it could be heirloom tomatoes and corn. Monterey Market View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monterey Market (@monterey.market) There are many farmers’ markets and natural food stores around Berkeley, but Monterey Market holds a very special place in my heart. A majority of their produce comes from local farms. They have almost a whole aisle of all kinds of mushrooms, from the obvious cremini to the less obvious black trumpet and lobster varieties. A big reason I love it is also all the samples: wedges of tangy citrus to bite into in the winter or pieces of fragrant peaches and juicy tomatoes in the summer, they don’t hold back!

Masse's Pastries

A tiny pastry shop close to Cheeseboard Pizzeria, Masse's Pastries make traditional European pastries–eclairs, mille-feuille, and macaroons to name a few. It's their cakes though that are out of this world. Their ricotta guava cheesecake and the passionfruit white chocolate cake were the go-to desserts for very special occasions at my parent's home. Now when I'm back home I get an espresso (they don't do drip!) with a few of their smaller offerings and a glass of seltzer.

Grégoire Restaurant

I spent a lot of my teenage years going to Grégoire Restaurant to load up on potato puffs. The French takeout restaurant has been around for 20 years and it's the perfect place to grab a sandwich (like a flank steak with brie) or a salad. There is no indoor seating but they do have a few benches outside.