Fruits and vegetables incite strong opinions. There are people who abstain from beets because they taste like sweet dirt, those who consider cauliflower the anemic cousin of broccoli, and even a few monsters who pass on avocados because of their grassy flavor. So it’s not really a surprise that people hear the term “meatless meal” and envision a big pile of fruits and vegetables sitting on a plate. That’s very rarely the case. Good vegetarian food lacks animal flesh but not seasoning, fats, acids, or umami.

With a desire to eat well, while eating plants, we turned to 11 superstar chefs and asked where to find the best vegetarian meals in the country. They picked some winners — from California to New York and plenty of spots in between. We highly recommend popping into one of these restaurants if you find yourself nearby. If not, consider trying a vegetarian dish at someplace closer to home. No one is making you go vegetarian, but the evidence clearly shows that decreasing your meat intake is good for you and the planet. And eating more plants makes you happier, so there’s that.

Chez Panisse (Berkeley, California) and Rustic Canyon (Los Angeles, California)

Duncan Holmes, Executive Chef of Beckon| Call in Denver, Colorado

“I would go to the San Francisco Farmers market at Union Station in springtime. There are few places in this country where you can find produce of that caliber. Anywhere you turn you have the workings of an excellent “meatless” meal. Other than that, I would seek-out a great restaurant to have a ‘meatless meal’ and would likely visit Chez Panisse in Berkeley or Rustic Canyon in Los Angeles. I think Jeremey Fox’s approach to sourcing and vegetables is top notch. “

Planta (Miami, Florida)

Brian Nasajon, Chef of Beaker & Gray and Mason Eatery in Miami, Florida

“I actually very much enjoy vegetarian/vegan meals and I think Planta in South Beach for sure offers some of the best options. It is so damn delicious, you might even forget it’s meatless.”

Daily Bread (Miami, Florida)

Michael Beltran, Owner and Chef of Ariete in Miami, Florida

“I love Daily Bread in Miami. It’s a quaint, local spot serving up some of the best Middle Eastern food in town. They have everything from shawarma to falafel, hummus, and baklava. You can easily eat meatless there and not even notice because all the food is so delicious.”