Bartenders Call Out The Best Rums For A Classic Mojito

Regardless of what time of year it is and what the weather outside looks like, there’s never a moment we’d pass up a well-made, classic mojito. This traditional Cuban punch is fresh, and boozy, and makes us feel like we’re sipping it with our feet in the sand, no matter where we are. It’s a simple cocktail made up of white rum, lime juice, sugar, soda water, and fresh mint. That’s it.

The result of all of these ingredients intermingling is a sweet, minty, herbal, citrus-filled, highly refreshing cocktail we celebrate every day of the year. And while all the ingredients are important, it’s the rum that we’re most interested in.

Nick Jackson, head bartender at The Rum House in New York City has a specific flavor profile he looks for when crafting this cocktail. “A nice white rum with some interesting characteristics. A lighter or white rum is best because the mojito should have a light and refreshing profile.”

Not everyone agrees with Jackson. That’s why we went to the professionals for help. We asked a few well-known bartenders for their recommendations for the best rums (or rhum agricoles) to mix into a traditional mojito. Keep scrolling to see all of their picks.

Bacardi Superior White Rum

Daniele Flumiani, restaurant manager at The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort in Miami

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $20

The Rum:

Mojito is a refreshing cocktail known for its combination of mint, lime, sugar, and rum. A light rum is the best option in order to not overpower the other ingredients. Bacardi Superior is a good choice.

Tasting Notes:

It has a clean and light profile that pairs well with all the ingredients. It’s crisp and dry with vanilla, honey, a light nutty flavor, and light citrus peels.

Foursquare Probitas Rum

Nick Jackson, head bartender at The Rum House in New York City

ABV: 47%

Average Price: $29

The Rum:

For something more adventurous, Probitas Rum is my favorite, which blends rum from Foursquare in Barbados and Hampden Estate in Jamaica, the latter of which adds the characteristic funk Jamaican rums are known for.

Tasting Notes:

The tropical rum notes pair nicely with the fresh mint (don’t overdo it on the muddling), lime, and the effervescence of the soda.