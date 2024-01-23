10. Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 12 Years ABV: 40% Average Price: $50 The Whisky: This is an entry whisky to Speyside and single malts in general. The juice is aged in a combination of used American and European oak before it’s married, rested, proofed with Speyside’s iconic water, and bottled. Tasting Notes: Nose: This dram is creamy like a vanilla pudding with a bright pear orchard vibe, some mild toffee, and hints of sweetgrass next to mild oak.

Palate: That leads towards a very easy and soft woodiness with a touch of candied pear and more vanilla cream before hints of soft cinnamon spice poke up in the background with those soft malts. Finish: By the end, it’s clear how light and approachable this whisky is as that pear, vanilla cream, and mild spice slowly fade away, leaving you with a silken mouthfeel and just enough malts and toffee. Bottom Line: This is one of the most approachable whiskies on the list with a deep sense of orchard fruits and creaminess. At first glance, it might feel simple. But if you take your time, it’ll reveal so much more.

9. Laphroaig Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky Select ABV: 40% Average Price: $56 The Whisky: Master Distiller John Campbell created this whisky to highlight the diversity of the casking process behind Laphroaig’s classic expressions. The whisky is a blend of four casks. Their quarter, Pedro Ximénez, triple wood, and ten-year-old casks are married to create a deeply satisfying bottle of whisky. Tasting Notes: Nose: The whisky draws you in on the nose with hints of red fruit, plums, nuts, and a bit of peated maltiness.

Palate: The fruit leads the way on the palate while the wood leans mildly spicy with a bit of alcohol warmth, Ace bandages, smoked salts, and more of that malt. Finish: The end lingers as the fruit and wood come together with an ever-so-distant wisp of smoke and Band-Aid. Bottom Line: This is still very bold Laphroaig and will be a love/hate pour for many. That said, if you can get past that medicinal vibe, a lot is being offered in this whisky’s profile. Give it time, a little water, and patience and you’ll be rewarded with a refined pour.

8. Bruichladdich The Classic Laddie Scottish Barley Unpeated Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 50% Average Price: $53 The Whisky: Bruichladdich’s philosophy on whisky making is pretty unique. Each batch highlights local, unpeated Scottish barley that’s fermented and distilled. That juice then goes into some combination of ex-bourbon, ex-sherry, and ex-wine casks for a varied amount of time. That means each batch is unique. Bruichladdich then provides a code on their bottles so that you can go to their website and find out what makes the bottle in your hand special. Tasting Notes: Nose: Wildflowers and granola bars draw you in on the nose as a hint of brine and salted caramel linger on the back end with orange oils and softwood. Palate: That brine becomes a full rush of seaspray as tart apples lead towards a Caro syrup mid-palate sweetness. Finish: That sweetness fades into a spicy malt as sea salt and sweet oak dominate the finish. Bottom Line: This is a really good unpeated whisky from a distillery renowned for its peated malt. This is a great on-the-rocks sipper that also works really well in simple whisky-forward cocktails with a citrus or floral base.

7. Highland Park Single Malt Scotch Whisky 12 Years Old ABV: 40% Average Price: $53 The Whisky: This is a pretty unique whisky. The distillery is located in Scotland’s far north Orkney Islands. The whisky in the bottle is a classic peaty single malt that spends 12 years maturing in European and American oak, both of which were seasoned with sherry. The whiskies are then married and proofed down to a very accessible 40%. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a real sense of rich and almost rummy holiday cake full of dark spices, dried fruits, candied citrus, and nuts with a hint of smoke. Palate: A touch of fragrant honey arrives to smooth out the texture while adding sweetness. Finish: That smoke pops back in on the finish but it’s more like a chimney smoke from a house a few doors down on a snowy day than a funky peaty smoke from a bog. Bottom Line: This is a great bridge between peated malt and dark bourbon. There’s a lot of connective tissue for a bourbon drinker to enjoy while expanding their palate toward bold yet sweetly spiced peated whisky.

6. The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky DoubleWood Aged 12 Years ABV: 43% Average Price: $59 The Whisky: This is the whisky that launched the “double aging” trend back in 1982. This unpeated single malt spends 12 years mellowing in ex-bourbon casks before it’s transferred to ex-sherry casks for a final maturation of nine months. Finally, the whisky is vatted in a “tun” where it rests for three to four months before proofing and bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Soft and floral honey mix with a hint of vanilla extract, sweet red berries, and wine-soaked oak mingle on the nose.

Palate: The palate meanders through light touches of marzipan with a hint of cinnamon and fields of plum trees with a whisper of tree bark and leather lurking in the background. Finish: The finish lets the spicy malt kick in with a dose of hot cinnamon and honey tobacco. Bottom Line: This is another great bridge whiskey for bourbon drinkers but in the unpeated category this time. The spice and dark fruit with a creamy vanilla will feel very familiar to American whiskey drinkers while the spicy malt and honey tobacco will feel new and fresh. All of that said, make your favorite cocktail with this one as a jumping-off point.

5. Chivas XV Blended Scotch Whisky ABV: 40% Average Price: $50 The Whisky: This is a classic Chivas that has finally arrived in the U.S. The whisky is classic Chivas blended whisky (made from malt and grain whiskies) that was left to age for 15 long years before the whisky is moved into French cognac casks for a final rest. Finally, that whisky is vatted, proofed, and bottled. Tasting Notes: Nose: Orange marmalade on wheat toast is accented by freshly ground cinnamon, a touch of clove, and mincemeat pies iced with a thin layer of powdered sugar icing.

Palate: Dark dried fruits — think prunes, sultanas, and dates — drive the palate toward soft berries, rich butterscotch, and a touch of caramel-laced toffees dipped in roasted almonds. Finish: The end is lush and creamy with a hint of vanilla kissed with more mincemeat pie, brandy-soaked dates, and a dark Christmas pudding swimming in brandy butter. Bottom Line: This is the quintessential on-the-rocks pour. It’s vibrant and fun with a deep sense of classic malty Scotch whisky, bright fruit, and malty sweetness. Of course, that also means that this will make one hell of a cocktail.

4. Aberlour Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky Double Cask Matured Aged 12 Years ABV: 40% Average Price: $59 The Whisky: This whisky is the cornerstone of brands like Chivas (listed above). The whisky is a soft unpeated single malt that ages in a combination of ex-bourbon barrels and sherry casks. Those barrels are blended and vatted before proofing and bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Brandy-soaked orange peels and almonds sneak in on the subtle nose with a sense of dark and spiced sweet sherry, a soft vanilla creaminess, and a hint of chocolate.

Palate: One the palate, that chocolate takes on bitterness and creaminess before marrying to the brandy-soaked orange, pear, and cherry with a hint of marzipan nuttiness lightly accenting the mid-palate. Finish: The end leans toward stewed fruits layered into soft tobacco with the vanilla creaminess smoothing out the very end. Bottom Line: This is just a nice pour of whisky. It takes a moment to open up. But once it does, there’s a bevy of flavors waiting for you. Pour this over a single rock or into your favorite whiskey-forward cocktail and you’ll be in for a treat.

3. Ardbeg An Oa Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 46.6% Average Price: $54 The Whisky: This is a quintessential Islay peated whisky. The whisky is aged in a combination of Pedro Ximénez, charred virgin oak, and ex-bourbon casks before being married and rested again in Ardbeg’s bespoke oak “Gathering Vat,” allowing the whiskies to meld into a cohesive pour. Tasting Notes: Nose: Slow-smoked peaches mingle with soft cherrywood and a bundle of smoky savory herbs — sage, rosemary, ramps — on the nose.

Palate: The palate is soft and buttery with a sweet burnt toffee vibe next to nutmeg, walnut, Earl Grey, and maybe a touch of woody maple syrup. Finish: The end takes its time and meanders through salted black licorice, wild florals, more singed savory herbs, and a hint of black-pepper-covered brisket fat that’s been heavily smoked over sea-soaked driftwood. Bottom Line: This is great peated malt. It’s not going to be for everyone. But I’d argue that if you slowly ease into this one, add some water or ice, and take your time with it, you’ll be rewarded with a subtly distinct and amazingly deep whisky unlike any other.

2. Glenmorangie Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky “The Lasanta” Aged 12 Years ABV: 43% Average Price: $52 The Whisky: The 12-year-old expression from Glenmorangie spends most of those years maturing in old bourbon casks. The whisky is then transferred to old Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez Sherry casks for a final maturation. After vatting, it’s proofed with Highland water and bottled. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a subtle spice next to sweet and creamy toffee malts with a touch of honey, soft brandied berries, and a touch of creamy vanilla tobacco on the nose.

Palate: There’s a nice dried fruit softness and leatheriness next to a mild nuttiness with a touch of spicy orange and dark chocolate that comes in late as those sweet malts linger on the mid-palate. Finish: The end leans into creamy vanilla and marzipan with a deep sense of brandied pear and dark dried berries next to tobacco spice. Bottom Line: This is just a nice AF sipper. It’s so easygoing and delicate while offering a deep and familiar profile (that bourbon note is unmissable). This over a single big ice cube is a can’t-miss pour.

1. Oban Little Bay Single Malt Scotch Whisky Small Cask ABV: 43% Average Price: $57 The Whisky: While this is technically a Highland whisky, Oban’s location on the sea sort of bridges it to the Islands and even Islay as a style/region too. The tiny distillery is in the heart of the town and this expression is a love letter to that place. The whisky is aged in small casks for varying times and with a variation of new and used casks in the mix. Once vatted, the final result is a masterclass in refined whisky. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a deep sense of smoked prunes, plums, and dates on the nose before soft creamy malts arrive with a touch of walnut bread smeared with salted butter and a fleeting note of orange saltwater taffy with old seawater-soaked pier planks underneath it all.