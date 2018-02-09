Soda pop, soft drinks, soda, pop, or fizzy drinks (for our British readers) are a huge part of what we drink on this planet. Coca-Cola has staggering sales — the company netted nearly $42 billion last year alone. We guess Don Draper’s yoga dream came true and the whole world did get a Coke.
Health be damned, we all have that go-to soda we grab on a hot day. Some of us love the cut of a great root beer, others prefer the citrus fruit of a nice orange soda, while others still like the bite of an ice cold Dr. Pepper. But, what’s the best soda of all time? Which combination of sugar — well, corn syrup usually — fizz, and flavor is the top drink?
Over at Ranker, they asked the people to vote on their favorite sodas. 282,000 votes later, a top ten emerged. Sorry, Pepsi, you didn’t make the cut. They wound up at 12th just behind Canadain Dry Ginger Ale (which we all know should have been much higher). Let’s see if your favorite soda pop landed in the top ten. Then… let’s argue in the comments!
10. BARQ’S ROOT BEER
Coca-Cola’s Barq’s gets us started in a good spot. Barq’s is a great root beer that’s not too sweet, has a nice sasparilla bite, and goes down pretty easily when you’re dropping a buck-fifty for a hot dog at Costco.
9. SUNKIST
Orange soda feels like summer days spent plunging into lakes and watching the stars come out. Sunkist definitely hits that nostalgia button hard with a sharp orange sweetness. You can almost feel that summer sweat on the back of your neck with every sip.
no love for cam soda?
Or cream soda…
Mountain Dew is not green. It’s yellow, in a green bottle/can.
Yellow-green neon?
Puma Cola all day long.
Tell me more…
Puma Cola tastes great 60% of the time.
That is why you never drink more than half a can.
JOLT COLA OR GTFO!!!11
(Oh my fucking god, I’m kidding. That shit was…shit).
TAB?
I remember their tag (in Canada, at least) was “All the sugar and twice the caffeine!” (of a regular cola)
shasta
Now I have that stupid jingle in my head.
I preferred Squirt to Shasta.
I was very pleased to see Barq’s Root Beer make the list.
Same here.
7up > Sprite
Mountain Dew is the worst
Grape Crush is the best Crush
Ramblin’ root beer was pretty bad
And ice cold Coke is better than Pepsi
I do agree that Moutain Dew is the worst. That shit just tastes like diabetes and since it is the soda of choice of neckbeards everywhere I am proud not to hate it.
*drink it
Grape anything that isn’t actual grapes is awful. Fake grape flavour is the dirt worst. Orange Crush is the far superior Crush.
Sprite > 7-Up
Warm Pepsi is better than any Coke.
The makers of Mountain Dew should restrict their product to soda fountains. I love MD at QT, but I’ve never in all my years experienced a good Mountain Dew in a bottle or can. Something about bottling it seems to sap all of its carbonation, and you’re left with flat syrup.
Interesting point about fountain MD. I’d argue fountain anything is better, but fountain MD is light years better.
Crystal Pepsi all day baby
But seriously, how did pepsi not get voted into the top ten, seems like a weird voting group.
Pepsi just can’t win I guess. Though there’s a pretty even cut of Pepsi vs. Coke products overall.
How in the hell is Dr. Pepper number 2? That crap is really that popular?
Well, Forrest Gump drank him about 16 Dr. Peppers.
There are two people in this world, people who like Dr Pepper and morons.
Yeah, Dr. Pepper is surprisingly big. It’s also everywhere, so maybe that worldwide ubiquity helps.
The only Coke that matters is Mexican Coke since it uses sugar and tastes like old school Coke. But Jarritos has a cola (MXCN Cola) that I think is better than Mexican Coke.
Jarritos Orange is better too.
how do two orange sodas make the list but only one cola? Ranker is straight up rank, #amirite?
1. Mexican Coca Cola
2. Shasta Black cherry
3 Barq’s
4 the squat little ginger ale with the pull off tab and a kangaroo on it but only if mixed with crown
5. Barq red cream soda
6. And I just discovered this, Ironport.
Cream soda needs more representation for sure.
Agreed, Bundaberg ginger beer is the best.
Those might be the best sodas of today, but definitely not of all time. Some of us can remember these, not necessrily in this order:
Bireley Orange
Dad’s Old Fashione Root Beer
Canada Dry or Vernor’s Ginger Ale
Nehi Grape
White Rock Black Cherry
I used to drink a lot of Dad’s root beer. Preferred Thomas Kemper though.
Moxie! Who’s with me!
Where’s the Wallaby Squash?
Cheerwine for those of us in the South
Good stuff. But hard to get sometimes. It’s like Green River and Big Red — great if you can find it.
A&W is so much worse than Barq’s.
Glad to see that the masses also think Pepsi sucks. Also, shout out to Cheerwine.