Spiced rum is the kind of spirit that always seems to be readily available and frequently finds a spot on your home bar cart but … you rarely know exactly what to do with it. When it comes to the rum world, spiced rum often seems to be left out of the overall discussion. Bartenders and home mixologists enjoy mixing with white rum and sipping dark rum. The spiced variety is just sort of left around for rum and Cokes.

First off, what is spiced rum? Well, it’s typically gold or dark rum that’s been spiced with vanilla, cardamon, cloves, cinnamon, or other spices to enhance the barrel flavors. It’s sweet, spicy, and, we think, deserves way more credit than it gets. If you have a well-made, nuanced spiced rum, you can drink it neat or on the rocks like you would a long-aged dark rum or whiskey. You can also use it as a mixer in myriad cocktails from hot buttered rum to spiced mojitos to those classic rum and Cokes.

To find the best spiced rums in the game, we went to the professionals for help. We asked a few of our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorite “double duty” spiced rums to sip and mix with all year long.

Cotton & Reed Dry Spiced Rum

Vlad Novikov, general manager at Silver Lyanin Washington, DC

ABV: 35%

Average Price: $30

The Rum:

Cotton & Reed Dry Spiced Rum is great. The big reason: it doesn’t have a ton of added sugar and artificial flavors like most spiced rums. You won’t find that typical vanilla, sugary lead. They’re also local to DC. As a side note, their white rum won double gold in 2022 and 2023 at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Tasting Notes:

It begins with aromas of citrus peels and spices. The palate is filled with notes of caramel apples, vanilla, and island spices. All with a dry, warming finish.

Bumbu Spiced Rum

Adrienne Balk, bartender at Parasol in St. Petersburg, Florida

ABV: 35%

Average Price: $39

The Rum:

Bumbu Rum is a great spiced rum. It’s a blend of sugarcane-based rums from various countries in the West Indies and South America. We use the rum to make a twist on a Pina Colada, which is a great fall sip.

Tasting Notes:

It has notes of banana bread, caramel, vanilla, and gentle spices. It’s sweet, fruity, and perfectly spiced.

Bacardi Spiced Rum

Federico Doldi, food and beverage director at Gansevoort Meatpacking in New York City

ABV: 35%

Average Price: $15

The Rum:

Bacardi Spiced Rum is always on top of my list. Blended with natural flavors and spices, each sip offers a bold, yet smooth taste. It’s great for mixing or as a value sipper.

Tasting Notes:

It has a caramel-like vanilla flavor with subtle notes of almond and dried, dark fruits rounded out by cinnamon, nutmeg, and a touch of honey, creating a balanced rum with a hint of smokiness.