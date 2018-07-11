The Most Refreshing Beers For Beating A Summer Heatwave

iStockphoto

Oof. It’s hot out there. Heatwaves are gripping the northern hemisphere from London to Los Angeles. Air conditioners are cranked to 11. Swimming holes are packed to the brim.

There are plenty of ways to beat the summer heat — pools, oceans, and buckets of water poured straight over your head all come to mind. But perhaps our favorite is with a nice and very, very cold beer. With the forecast calling for even more hot days ahead, we thought we’d list some of our favorite refreshing beers to stock in your cooler. These are the beers that are going to cool you down and quench your thirst. Sour, tart, malty, fruity, and hoppy refreshers are all here to help cut through the suns searing rays.

Grab a cooler, a few bags of ice, and a sixer of these beers, then cool down while getting a little tipsy.

COOLCUMBER — WICKED WEED

The gin and tonic might be the most refreshing summer cocktail out there. So our first pick for the most refreshing summer beer hits that sweet GnT spot. Coolcumber from Wicked Weed is a golden ale infused with cucumber, fresh basil, and juniper berries (very gin and tonic vibes right there). It’s a botanical burst of thirst quenching delight in a can.

This beer feels like taking a slow soak in a backyard kiddie pool full. The cutting cucumber really ties everything together but leaves room for the slight bitter ale and maltiness to come through.