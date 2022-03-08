Lately, we’ve been actively building up our future travel itineraries as we prepare to finally go on all those vacations we’ve been postponing for *checks wrist (you know, where calendars go now)* two years. And what better city to dream of visiting than Sydney, Australia? As of two weeks ago, Australia is now fully open to all vaccinated travelers and it’s certainly one of the first countries on our list as we make our way out into the world again. With beautiful blue harbors, delicious food, and some of the most awe-inspiring landmarks, both human and nature made, Sydney is full of splendor.
But in a city so rich in things to do, what’s the best way to just relax and take in your surroundings?
To find out we reached out to Australian electronic duo Cosmo’s Midnight, who provided us with a guide on their favorite Sydney chill out staples. The pair, consisting of twin brothers Cosmo and Patrick Line, have five Gold Singles to their name, have collaborated with BTS, received a cosign from Pharrell, and charmed the DJs at Triple J with their funky mix of ‘70s chicken-scratch guitar, swirling polysynths, and the uplifting and driving house rhythms.
This sound is perfectly exhibited on Cosmo’s Midnight’s new single, the addicting and funky “Can’t Do Without (My Baby),” which is equal parts nostalgic and futuristic, and almost impossible not to have a good time listening to. It sounds like Spring — all buzzing, vibrant, and euphoric and its feel-good vibe has us optimistic for the days ahead, something we haven’t felt for a while.
Give “Can’t Do Without (My Baby)” a listen and dive into the duo’s favorite Sydney spots.
Best Place To Grab A Coffee?
Cafe 86, Cabramatta. Perfect for the best Vietnamese iced coffee, a bit out of the way if you don’t live in western Sydney. But it passes the vibe check. Lots of old dudes smoking ciggies and playing mahjong.
Best Nature Spot To Unwind And De-stress?
Bronte Pool is a haven, an oasis in a barren desert. We go to Bronte to keep ourselves in check and refresh. I try to visit this place a few times a week all throughout the year as it’s one of the best sea pools in Sydney and isn’t too far compared to some of the more beautiful, less crowded ones.
Located in Elizabeth Bay, right next to the CBD, this place is perfect for a lie down after too much sun or a boozy day in a smaller park. This park is extremely vibey with lush grass, a mossy bridge, and a Koi fish pond and also isn’t so big that you feel like you don’t have any seclusion.
Also great views of Sydney Harbor.
What Is Your Favorite Hidden Sydney Gem?
By far the underdog of bowls club for people my age. This one is mostly populated by people in their early 40’s so you can feel a little out of place as it’s located in the family-oriented suburb of Petersham. But it’s always been a gem, especially before the suburb gentrified. It’s surrounded by Jacaranda trees and close to Petersham park so you get the longest sunset, so lovely.
Best Place To Grab A Drink?
Best mezcal only bar in Sydney. Many of the drinks are carefully sourced from Mexico and taste incredible, it also only fits a handful of people too so it doesn’t feel like a massive ordeal to hang out in.
Favorite Food Spots?
This place is a cultural institution in Chinatown. You know which shop to look for because there are fake grapes hanging from the ceiling. So good to get a Tsing-Tao from the bottle-shop next door and sit outside in the balmy summer heat and smash some special braised eggplant and knife sliced noodles.
I think this is one of the oldest Lebanese institutions in Sydney and has such an immense vibe, huge draped ceilings, dim lighting, and most importantly they have some of the more esoteric/delicious dishes you don’t find at other places. It’s in Redfern so it should be an easy trip for anyone and we’ve been coming here since I was about 10 years old, so you can trust me when I say it’s good.
This is a Portuguese bakery in Petersham that is renowned for its pastel de nata. Portuguese tart best paired with nummy Cappuccino with extra choccy. Bonus: across the street is Frangos which is an iconic chicken shop that does arguably the best charcoal chicken/burgers in Sydney.
When I’m feeling low/hungover I’ll go straight from sweet Belem to Frangos for a real greasy pick me up.
Best Beaches?
I rarely make it over the other side of Sydney’s Harbor Bridge but sometimes I make it over to Castlerock for a swim at full tide. It’s one of the best harbor beaches in Sydney, believe me, I’ve tried them all. If the stars align and you come here at a full tide expect to have a revelation. This guy rides around on a boat making terrible coffee for anyone that yells at him as well, which is cool.
This is an amazing freshwater lagoon that you can get to by a short hike from Heathcote station. Expect many giant goannas and dudes smoking shishas around the water all day. The lagoon is fresh so it’s hard to swim without sinking, so don’t expect to go for laps in it.