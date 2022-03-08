Lately, we’ve been actively building up our future travel itineraries as we prepare to finally go on all those vacations we’ve been postponing for *checks wrist (you know, where calendars go now)* two years. And what better city to dream of visiting than Sydney, Australia? As of two weeks ago, Australia is now fully open to all vaccinated travelers and it’s certainly one of the first countries on our list as we make our way out into the world again. With beautiful blue harbors, delicious food, and some of the most awe-inspiring landmarks, both human and nature made, Sydney is full of splendor. But in a city so rich in things to do, what’s the best way to just relax and take in your surroundings? To find out we reached out to Australian electronic duo Cosmo’s Midnight, who provided us with a guide on their favorite Sydney chill out staples. The pair, consisting of twin brothers Cosmo and Patrick Line, have five Gold Singles to their name, have collaborated with BTS, received a cosign from Pharrell, and charmed the DJs at Triple J with their funky mix of ‘70s chicken-scratch guitar, swirling polysynths, and the uplifting and driving house rhythms. This sound is perfectly exhibited on Cosmo’s Midnight’s new single, the addicting and funky “Can’t Do Without (My Baby),” which is equal parts nostalgic and futuristic, and almost impossible not to have a good time listening to. It sounds like Spring — all buzzing, vibrant, and euphoric and its feel-good vibe has us optimistic for the days ahead, something we haven’t felt for a while. Give “Can’t Do Without (My Baby)” a listen and dive into the duo’s favorite Sydney spots. Best Place To Grab A Coffee? Cafe 86 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victor @opalatelier (@victor_hohohola) Cafe 86, Cabramatta. Perfect for the best Vietnamese iced coffee, a bit out of the way if you don’t live in western Sydney. But it passes the vibe check. Lots of old dudes smoking ciggies and playing mahjong.

Best Beaches? Castlerock in Clontarf I rarely make it over the other side of Sydney's Harbor Bridge but sometimes I make it over to Castlerock for a swim at full tide. It's one of the best harbor beaches in Sydney, believe me, I've tried them all. If the stars align and you come here at a full tide expect to have a revelation. This guy rides around on a boat making terrible coffee for anyone that yells at him as well, which is cool. Karloo Pools This is an amazing freshwater lagoon that you can get to by a short hike from Heathcote station. Expect many giant goannas and dudes smoking shishas around the water all day. The lagoon is fresh so it's hard to swim without sinking, so don't expect to go for laps in it.