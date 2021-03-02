What is one thing everyone visiting the Whitsunday Islands must experience? Sailing/Diving/Heart Reef View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alli Dore (@allidoreporfavor) The Whitsundays needs to be experienced the only way it should be… by setting sail! There are so many stunning islands to explore, indigenous caves and landmarks — please ensure they are appropriate to visit before venturing, as some are very sacred and absolutely frowned upon to be exploring — and the most picturesque anchorages you’ve ever seen. Of course, being a divemaster I insist when traveling please do not limit your adventures to land, you absolutely must explore the underwater world. Beautiful warm temperatures, tropical species such as turtles, Moray eels, groupers, Angelfish, Reef sharks and Manta rays, beautiful corals, and visibility of more than 25 meters. …and one more thing! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alli Dore (@allidoreporfavor) If you plan to see any of the Whitsundays by air you must check out Heart Reef. Heart Reef is a composition of coral that has naturally formed into the shape of a heart. It cannot be dived or snorkeled, due to its protected area, but from an aerial perspective, it is one of those unforgettable moments. What is the best breakfast spot in the Whitsunday Islands? Buffet Breakfast at Pacific Restaurant View this post on Instagram A post shared by InterContinental Hayman Island (@intercontinentalhaymanisland) At the private island resort Intercontinental Hayman Island, the buffet breakfast at Pacific Restaurant is absolutely to die for. There are two types of people in this world, normal people and breakfast people. I am such a breakfast buff, so weaving around the gourmet selection of beautiful tropical fruits, cute little puddings and mueslis, countless bread and pastries and a spoiled for choice hot food spread is the perfect way to start your day! Superior to the beautiful food is the incredible view. The Pacific Restaurant is ocean facing and the wall-less design makes it feel like an alfresco dining experience. It honestly is like you are looking at a postcard!



Where is the best late-night dinner spot in the Whitsunday Islands? Bam Bam Being a vegan on holiday it can often be such a struggle to find really well done, healthy, clean plant-based options. I enjoy Bam Bam restaurant which is located by the infinity pool at Hayman Island Intercontinental resort. A delicious Asian fusion menu paired with the alfresco dining in the soft pool lighting and views of surrounding islands, beaches and rainforest really gives you that yummy, tropical vacay vibe. My favorite dish is the chili caramel eggplant. What is your favorite thing to do in the Whitsunday Islands? Lay-out on the adults-only Coconut Beach My favorite island is Hayman Island, aka the Honeymoon island. Lush rainforest and total luxury at the private island resort of the Intercontinental. This is the perfect romantic escape. The day spa is really earthy and moody, my favorite amenity being the sauna/steam/cold plunge which is candlelit and ambient. Enjoy daily activities such as scuba diving, paddleboarding, kayaking, jet skiing, hiking, yoga, and daily sunset cruises, or just lounge by the multiple pools with fresh coconut and soak up the sun. My personal favorite chill spot is the adults-only Coconut Beach because…no tan lines! What is your most impactful memory from visiting the Whitsunday Islands? I'm going to be completely cliché here and go to my yachting roots, the morning sunrise and sunset cruising on a yacht are my fondest memories.