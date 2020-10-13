The Best Tacos In All 50 States (With COVID Status), According To Yelp

Finding the best taco in every state in the U.S. feels like an impossible task. A very fun and delicious task, sure. But too big to take on, especially in the midst of a pandemic. Still, we like to compile lists of things we love — whiskey, beer, pizza — and tacos felt like a natural next step.
To help with this fool’s errand, we looked to a newly released list from Yelp of the Best Tacos in every state. While Yelp is never a perfect indicator of quality (trolls can destroy a place for little reason if they see fit), they do carry a lot of data on restaurants. So much data, in fact, that the whole Yelp project generally seems to lean towards some sort of general validity for the average diner. Like any social media, there are ways that the system is gamed or tampered with (and making the company financially viable has hurt its ability to be unbiased), but… I generally find it to be relatively solid.
In this case, Yelp calibrated their results for best taco joints based on “restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning ‘taco.'” They then ranked those spots by the “total volume and ratings of reviews” amongst other “factors” — which they do not mention. Again, this is Yelp. These aren’t our picks or even Instagram’s. This is a list of taco places people like on Yelp. Are they “best?” All that we can say from compiling this list and pulling images from all 51 joints (50 states plus Washington, DC), they all certainly look tasty.
That’s not the critical take that we’d like to give, but it’s enough to get our mouths watering. We also added a review by a fan of each spot. These fans do a pretty solid job of describing the food and making us hungry. And in the COVID era, you take small pleasures like that where you can get them.
Alabama — Dos Hermanos Taco Truck, Birmingham
View this post on Instagram
Un buen día para tacos 😎☀️ Beautiful day for some tacos 😎☀️ LOCATED BESSEMER & HOMEWOOD 9AM-2PM . . . . #tacos #food #mexicanfood #comidamexicana #comidamexicanalomejor #foodie #foodstagram #losangeles #love #mexican #foodporn #instafood #antojitosmexicanos #foodlover #mexicanfoodlover #tacotuesday #chorizo #breakfast #birmingham #alabama #sunday
The Taco Joint:
This Birmingham taco truck looks like it drove straight from the streets of Los Angeles to Alabama and set up shop. Everything from the menu (with tripe and tongue) to the icebox full of drinks under the service window to the jars of sauce gives this truck some serious street cred.
“BEST TACOS IN BIRMINGHAM!! I moved to Dallas and can’t find anything that compares to the authentic tacos served at this truck!!!! Double corn tortilla, delicious protein, and fresh onion and cilantro! The hot sauces are made in house and will blow you away! Can’t get enough!”
Current Status:
Takeout only.
Alaska — Deckhand Dave’s Fish Tacos, Juneau
The Taco Joint:
A fish taco stand on the water in Alaska where some of the world’s best wild fish is caught? Sign. Us. Up. Hopefully, this fish shack survives the pandemic because it looks like the real-deal Alaska taco experience.
“Delicious tacos and fun (covid friendly) seating area. New to the area and wanted a bite to eat after hiking all day – this was a perfect respite! Despite the chilly weather, the large space heaters, good food, and great service kept us warm!”
Current Status:
Temporarily closed.
Arkansas — Doomsday Coffee & Roasterie, Fayetteville
The Taco Joint:
This is really a coffee spot that happens to have tacos that people really dig. The coffee roastery was formed to help U.S. veterans with PTSD by using a portion of their coffee profits for that fight. The tacos look like they adhere to a Tex-Mex formula by way of San Antonio (puffed tortillas). If you want to pair some fine coffee with a plate of tacos, this is the place to hit up.
“Love this place they have the best breakfast tacos coffee and banana bread we live in Texas but when we come to see our daughter in school we always go to this place!!:”
Current Status:
Open for dine-in, outdoor dining, and takeout.
Arizona — Cocina Madrigal, Phoenix
The Taco Joint:
Chef Leo Madrigal came up in the Mexican food scene before moving to Phoenix to open restaurants and serve tacos. The menu is pure Southwest with a chef’s flair — but not too overwrought.
“Really close to the Phoenix airport so it’s a perfect spot to grab a bite! By the looks of it, I probably would have never picked this place but the food is fantastic!
Al pastor tacos were yummy! They also have a really good habanero sauce that you should def ask for the steak was tender and crispy on the outside. The potato pancake is mashed potatoes with a cheese crust on top which was delicious as well.
Service was fast. Server was pleasant. Prices are great! Definitely would go again!”
Current Status:
Open for dine-in, outdoor dining, and takeout.
California — Roundhouse Deli, Roseville
The Taco Joint:
This is actually a pretty interesting pick. For one, the central valley of California is a great region for tacos, in general. Also, a tri-tip taco with a turned up to eleven cafeteria taco Tuesday look and feel is always a delight. Smoked tri-tip, grated yellow cheese, shredded iceberg, and diced tomato in a corn tortilla with some sauce … what’s not to love?
“Tri-tip tacos are worth the hype! I’ve heard from several people that the tacos here are amazing, so I thought I’d check them out. 10/10! The tortillas are on another level. Tri-tip smoked to perfection. The salsa was super spicy but really good flavor. I will be back!”
Current Status:
Delivery and takeout only.
Colorado — Xicamiti La Taquería Bistro, Golden
The Taco Joint:
This is a classic strip-mall hole-in-the-wall that gets the local love. The tacos look straightforward, colorful, and very much on-point. Add in Colorado’s legal cannabis and we could see spending a long time at this joint.
“This place is excellent. My husband had the shrimp tacos and I had the tacos with plantains and caramelized onions. It had the perfect balance of spicy, acid, and sweet. The menu is simple but the flavors are complex. Customer service is friendly and fast. Don’t walk but run here. You will not be disappointed. During the pandemic, there is dine-in with social distancing. Decor is simple but festive. My kids love the food and they are picky eaters.”
Current Status:
Open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.
Connecticut — Tacos El Azteca, Norwalk
The Taco Joint:
This is another truck that looks like it was driven cross-country from California to Connecticut. The menu is everything you want from a taco truck that only charges $2 per taco. You know you’re getting a styrofoam plate of bliss from the belly of this truck just by looking at it.
“It’s shocking that these tacos are this good, in Norwalk CT of all places. I’ve been going here for years and they have actually been getting better as time goes on.
You can usually see a small like of people waiting for tacos here, and I want to emphasize that this is actually a good thing, because the service is so fast, that the line never gets outrageously long. If there is no line, you can expect to be in and out in about 5 minutes.
Their Al pastor taco is the way to go. The taste is….man oh man, the taste is amazing. Cannot recommend enough. Always stop by when I am in town for a visit.”
Current Status:
Takeout only.
Delaware — El Pique, Wilmington
The Taco Joint:
This taco shack in Delaware looks humble but also like a destination that’s been calling you to it for years. The tacos have a classic Mexicana vibe and, if the reports are to be believed, they deliver on the taste and quality.
“I have been eating here since they opened many many years ago, they never disappoint!! Tacos are the best ones I have ever had! 5 Asada, Tex Mex style, green sauce, and sour cream!!! AMAZING!!!! Thanks El Pique!”
Current Status:
Takeout and delivery only.
Florida — Los Bocados, Parkland
View this post on Instagram
BBQ is overrated… Celebrate with tacos! Happy 4th! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #july4th #happy4thofjuly #celebratewithtacos #celebrationflorida #tacos #ftlauderdalefoodies #southfloridafoodies #tacosarelife #tacosarebae #tacostacostacos #elote #mexicanstreetcorn #summerfood #familytime #soflolife #sofloliving #onlyinflorida #mexicanrestaurant #takeoutfood #supportlocal #mexicanish #miamieats #forkyeah #bestofthesunshinestate #parklandflorida #broward #favrestaurant #floridian #chefsapprove
The Taco Joint:
This Floridian taco joint seems legit. Albeit, there’s a slight bit of Instagram pandering at play — we see your squeeze bottle lines everywhere. Still, the chefs don’t pretend to be anything but Mexican street food “inspired.” It looks good and we’re willing to forgive all those sauce lines for a solid plate of tacos.
“I can say for sure that the service is fantastic. Better service than you would expect from a gas station (friendly, attentive, helpful), but the food is the star. Each taco flavor is delicious, unique, and flavorful. Our go-to order is the taco combo, but the chef recommended the barbecue brisket tostadas which were incredible (just the right amount of kick). They will definitely be making a regular appearance at our house.
Every time we order carry out we wonder why we don’t get it more often. 10/10 would recommend.”
Current Status:
Takeout only.
Georgia — Tacos Del Chavo, Kennesaw
The Taco Joint:
This family-run taco shack looks like it’s serving the real goods. The tacos look pure Mexicana with a well-crafted protein selection. Also, the outdoor seating you get in the American South is a nice touch given the dangers of indoor dining at the moment.
“We stopped on our way back to the airport and we are so glad we did. The tortas were light and airy with so much flavor. The Tacos Mexican with carne asada was full of flavor and tender. The empanadas have a crust that was to die for. It was buttery and flaky but had enough structure to hold the empanada together. 10/10 will come back here next time we are in the area. 100% worth the drive!”
Current Status:
Outdoor dining and takeout.
Hawai’i — Shaka Tacoz, Captain Cook
View this post on Instagram
🌮 $2 TACO TUESDAY 🌮 #konahawaii #captaincook #kailuakona #kailuatown #kailuakonahawaii #captaincookhawaii #2stepbeach #bigisland #thebigisland #bigislandliving #bigislandlife #bigislandhawaii #travelhawaii #islandofhawaii #yelphawaii #hilohawaii #madeinhawaii #havealohawilltravel #hawaiiunchained #lethawaiihappen #shakatacoz #onolicious #onogrinds #ono 📸: @christina.deniz
The Taco Joint:
Speaking of outdoor dining. This fixed food truck has a big outdoor patio with a view for your taco dining pleasure. The tacos look like they adhere to Mexican streetfood ways with a nice hint of Hawai’i’s wild fish and bright produce at play.
Frankly, Hawaiian-Mexican street tacos sound like the tacos we’ve been waiting for all our lives.
“Oh my goodness the food was so fresh and delicious! Extremely delicious flavors! Loved the veg tacos! Will be back at least weekly. And I can’t forget the excellent customer service. Mahalos”
Current Status:
Open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.
Idaho — Morenita’s Mexican Restaurant & Bakery, Idaho Falls
The Taco Joint:
This taco joint has an old-school diner feel with old Formica booths and bakery vibe. The menu looks like a glorious mix of solid Mexican street food and Tex-Mex standards served in a hometown atmosphere. This looks like the perfect spot to crack open a few Modelo’s and let the tacos keep coming.
“The tacos here are fat, delicious, and authentic. Freshly made tortillas, hot sauce, and horchata! I had the ranchero tacos with carne asada and an adoba taco. Delicious. We had the posolo which was also good but I’m a loyal fan to my mother’s posolo. The horchata was also a favorite. It was slightly sweetened with a light touch of cinnamon.
In total, for 2 tacos rancheros, 1 taco adobada, 1 posole, 1 horchata and a beer = $26 total. Not bad :)”
Current Status:
Open for dine-in and takeout.
Illinois — Edgewater Tacos, Chicago
The Taco Joint:
Chicago has a lot of great taquerias to choose from. Edgewater is a solid choice, Yelpers. This family-run joint has a deep menu of Tex-Mex favorites (you can get sour cream on everything) with a good selection of tacos that you can still get in either a hard shell or soft corn tortilla.
Try the hard shells, it’s a nice throwback.
“This is my favorite place in Edgewater and one of my favorite places in Chicago. The tacos are amazing and the staff is awesome. You can’t go wrong with any of the tacos although my faves are the al pastor and chorizo. I also love the steak quesadilla.”
Current Status:
Open for takeout and delivery.
Indiana — Tlaolli, Indianapolis
The Taco Joint:
Tlaolli is all about their olive oil-based tamales. And they look great. But this is a taco list and their tacos also look mouthwatering. Look at that image up there, those are fine-looking tacos that we think are worth trying if you’re in Indianapolis.
“Flavor explosion! I had the most incredible experience at Tlaolli’s. My sister gave up eating meet for the month and Tlaolli’s had been on my list for a while. They do have some meat options (chicken, steak) but the majority of their food is vegetarian. I’m not normally a big vegetarian fan but this place blew it out of the water.
My sister had three tacos (hibiscus flower, soy chorizo, and black bean and jackfruit). Her favorite was the soy chorizo and black bean, then jackfruit and hibiscus flower. I tried the soy chorizo quesadilla and have been dreaming about it ever since! It’s filled with the most amazing tasting chorizo I’ve ever had and gooey white cheese. It’s served disc style and not folder over. It’s topped with red and green salsas, crema and some tomatoes. My sister and I couldn’t stop taking about the depth of flavor. We just wanted more.
This place quickly became a top 5 for me in Indianapolis!”
Current Status:
Open for takeout.
Iowa — La Regia Taqueria, Iowa City
The Taco Joint:
Oh yes, another strip mall hole-in-the-wall for the win in Iowa. This place looks like the quintessential no-frills Mexican joint that blends solid street food tacos with a Tex-Mex side of “Spanish” rice and refried beans for good measure.
“This place is BY FAR my favorite Mexican place in Iowa City. The space itself is casual and definitely a good place for families and groups. The first time I came here was with a fairly large group and they were super accommodating. I was impressed with their menu and their prices are really reasonable. I wish they served alcohol but the food is so good it doesn’t even need a Marg on the side. I got three tacos (shrimp and fish) with refried beans and rice. Everything was SO delicious I was so impressed. The portions are so large I had to take a taco home. The service is also very nice every time I come here and each server is very friendly. Overall I really love this place when I’m craving Mexican food and would definitely recommend this place to anyone!”
Current Status:
Open for dine-in and takeout.
Kansas — Don Antonio’s Carnicería Y Taqueria, Kansas City
The Taco Joint:
This Kansas City mainstay prides itself on making everything in-house every day. The tacos look classic, simple, and spot on. If nothing else, we know our first stop the next time we’re in Kansas City.
“Great tacos, great burritos, great tortas, great carnitas, great salsa roja, great chicharrones, great house-made tortillas. Am I missing anything? Oh yes; very COVID responsible atmosphere. Keep up the good work!”
Current Status:
Open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.
Kentucky — Taco Choza, Louisville
View this post on Instagram
𝐈𝐭'𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤! 🙌🏼🌮 Our favorite day of the week has finally arrived! 𝐓𝐀𝐂𝐎 𝐓𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐃𝐀𝐘! 😍🌮 Today's special is our Carnitas taco. Our carnitas taco consists of succulent pork chunks topped with cilantro and onions served on a corn tortilla. If you are a fan of pork then we highly recommend that you give them a try. Today they are $𝟏 𝐎𝐅𝐅 all day! You can enjoy them with a Jarrito or with one of our popular margaritas. We are open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. today. You can place your carryout orders by calling us at 502-409-5080. We are located at 3922 Westport Rd, Louisville, KY 40207 in St. Matthews. 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐓𝐚𝐜𝐨 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐳𝐚 • • •#tacotuesday #louisville #kentucky #stmatthews #foodie #foodlovers #mexicanfood #mexican #burrito #taco #teamkentucky #togetherky #localbusiness #restaurant #louisvillefoods #502together #kentuckyproud #shopsmall #smallbusiness #louisvillefoodie #localfood #community #keeplouisvilleweird #louisvilletakeout #carryout #supportlocal #supportsmallbusiness #treatyourself
The Taco Joint:
This Kentucky taco shack looks like a solid balance of old-school and inventive. There’s a lot to love on the menu from classic street tacos to Mahi tacos with mango pico. This sounds like the perfect stop post-Kentucky Bourbon Trail.
“This place is fast becoming our go-to for great fresh food! They follow all COVID protocols and have a great outdoor patio. The food is hot, fresh, and delicious! We’ll be back again soon!”
Current Status:
Open for dine-in, outdoor seating, and takeout.
Louisiana — Catty Shack, New Orleans
The Taco Joint:
A taco by way of the Big Easy? Take us there now. Wild catfish tacos sound superb with some spicy chipotle mayo and cabbage. Or some spicy pork sausage with peach salsa? Yes.
We’ll take ten…of each.
“I’ve lived here for 3 years (from Texas) and I haven’t been able to find good Mexican food!! This place is amazing! Best guac and queso in the city and the tacos were Perfect! Best Tex-Mex in the city hands down!”
Current Status:
Takeout only.
Maine — Taco Trio, South Portland
The Taco Joint:
This taco spot looks like a taco truck in a shack format. The menu leans into classic Mexican street food proteins and accompaniments. The results look enticing, especially washed down with a Maine craft beer.
“Taco Trio is a great local spot for authentic Mexican food. Everything on the menu is fresh and delicious. Most items on the menu come with a side of chips and 2 salsa choice from the salsa bar. The salsa bar has everything from a mild pineapple salsa to very spicy, chipotle salsa. The carne asada is the most flavorful I’ve ever had. Expect to pay a little more, but definitely worth it for the quality. Always have rotating specials as well.”
Current Status:
Open for takeout.
Maryland — Taqueria Los Primos Truck 1, Jessup
The Taco Joint:
This taco truck is an unassuming spot for fantastic looking tacos. The menu leans into standard street food filings and sauces at an affordable price. There’s no reinventing the wheel here and that seems like a good thing.
“Authentic Mexican Tacos! I’ve tried the Chicken and the Asada (Grilled Steak) tacos, they are amazing every time I order them! Chicken quesadillas are really good too! These portions will fill you up! Customer service is 5/5 (English or Spanish). Outdoor dining is available, they have 3 picnic tables that can seat 8 people comfortably. Cash or Credit accepted.”
Current Status:
Takeout only.
Massachusetts — Taqueria Jalisco, Boston
View this post on Instagram
Have you tried our birria tacos??? Birria is a traditional Mexican plate from the state of Jalisco. Our birria is made with beef, the best way to describe it.. it’s a beef stew. #tacos #tacolife #tacosdebirria #besttacosintown #boston #eastboston #eastielife #authenticmexicanfood
The Taco Joint:
Look at those birria tacos in that Instagram image! The sweet-sour-spicy-smoky fried beef tacos are addictive and the height of great tacos. You can’t tell us you don’t want to eat a plate of those right now.
[Ed. note: There is a typo in the Yelp list that names two Maine locations instead of a Maine and Massachusetts location. So, we used the top taco joint from a standard search of the Massachusetts area to fill this slot.]
“Honestly, the best chicken tacos that I’ve ever had in my life. I dream about these. Customer service:10/10 sweet women ready to serve you and answer any questions you might have. Price: Super affordable and worth every penny. Location/atmosphere: this is definitely a hole in the wall but offers an authentic and homey vibe. No need for a dress and tie. Leggings and a tee will do just fine here. Like I said these are the best chicken tacos I’ve ever had. They also offer different types of Latin drinks and tons of different salsas. This place is amazing and worth heading out to the east end for.”
Current Status:
Takeout and delivery only.
Michigan — Chino Loco Taqueria, Highland
The Taco Joint:
This small Michigan taco joint fuses classic Mexican street styles with pan East Asian influence. Korean BBQ, char siu, and Mongolian beef sit on the menu next to carne asada and diablo shrimp. It feels like the sort of place worth giving a shot for sure.
“I’m kicking myself for not trying this in the two years we have lived in Milford! This place has food truck/street-style Mexican food and very affordable prices. The tacos are amazing and the beans and rice are great! We will definitely be back. Staff friendly!”
Current Status:
Takeout only.
Minnesota — Catrinas Cerveza & Mexican Grill, Oakdale
The Taco Joint:
This Tex-Mex joint in Minnesota has a hole-in-the-wall vibe with build-your-own ethos. The taco menu starts off in the style of Chipotle with the choice of corn, flour, or hard shell tortillas. From there, you choose your proteins, sauces, and toppings, allowing you to mix and match as you see fit.
“Great experience at this place – Friday’s fish tacos were fabulous and the service was friendly, fast, and quality. Ingredients were fresh and tasty.”
Current Status:
Takeout only.
Mississippi — The Pig & Pint, Jackson
The Taco Joint:
This BBQ joint also dabbles in barbecue tacos and we’re all about it. Brisket tacos, fried green tomato tacos, and pulled pork tacos all grab our attention and they look like they deliver if the photos are to believed. They also serve pork belly corndogs, which is something we need to try ASAP.
“Love the BBQ here! Had the taco sampler and the briskets flavor was mouth-watering. Pulled pork delicious! Smoked chicken had just the right amount of smoke. The slaw on the tacos was delicious and gave the taco the right flavor profile! The mustard and bbq sauce is tasty! You must eat here!!!”
Current Status:
Open for dine-in, outdoor seating, takeout, and delivery.
Missouri — Scott’s Kitchen, Kansas City
The Taco Joint:
This Kansas City BBQ joint also plays in the world of tacos with their smoked meats. The spot only has a breakfast and lunch menu. And while we love a great breakfast taco, their smoke whitefish tacos and burnt end tacos on the lunch menu are what piques our interest most right now.
“You never find food this good close to the airport. I have driven by this place a number of times staying near MCO. No more! Very solid barbecue in a town full of solid barbecue. Good menu with a base of items you would expect and a couple twits like house made chorizo, tacos and burritos featuring their smoked meats. Simple sides round things out.
Easy take out, COVID and all. Great staff to explain the menus and guide you. Love a place this good close to hotel row at the airport.”
Current Status:
Open for dine-in, outdoor seating, takeout, and delivery.
Montana — Mas Taco, Red Lodge
The Taco Joint:
This taco shack on the eastern edge of the Rockies looks like the perfect spot to stop on a mountain adventure. The menu is to the point with a large spit of Al Pastor spinning away and plenty of pollo and carne asada alongside house-made sauces and corn tortillas. It’s easy, filling, and looks damn good.
“Carne Asada and Al Pastor were awesome. Some of the best tacos I’ve had outside Texas.”
Current Status:
Open for dine-in, outdoor seating, and takeout.
Nebraska — Taqueria Tijuana, Omaha
The Taco Joint:
This Omaha institution looks like a cross between a hole-in-the-wall diner and a killer taco truck. The menu is chill with a Mexican street food choice of meats (think the standards with plenty of pork stomach, beef cheek, and tongue). These are straightforward tacos at a $1.95 a pop. You can’t ask for much more.
“This spot is great for some deliciously flavored small authentic tacos!! We come here a lot for the Tacos and the Tortas! I highly recommend “Al Pastor” ANYTHING!
The tacos are so good, they’re small though so I usually order 5 or 6! The “Torta” is a delicious sandwich with toppings and you choose the meat! I always get the Al Pastor! It is some of the best in town!”
Current Status:
Open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.
Nevada — Bajamar Seafood & Tacos, Las Vegas
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @yelp for featuring us on 2019 “Top 100 Place to Eat in the U.S.” We thank everyone for really making this a special year and we look forward to keep serving the Tacos you love ❤️ image: @yelp #lasvegas #yelp #yelptop100 #lovetacos #thankyou #lasvegasfood #lovevegas
The Taco Joint:
There’s a trendy look to this Vegas spot. But the seafood tacos look delightful. There’s colorful and bold and full of good-looking fish. The spicy octopus looks particularly enticing.
“Loved this place so much! Very friendly stuff and food is incredible! Gobernador taco with saúteed shrimp is a must!!! Can’t wait to come back here when I visit Las Vegas again!”
Current Status:
Open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.
New Hampshire — California Burritos, Nashua
The Taco Joint:
This might be the most “TEX”-Mex place on this list. We think we see spicy ranch on those tacos and we’re not sure what to think, New Hampshire. We’ll keep our minds open since Taco Bell basically uses a spicy ranch all the time.
“Best tacos in New Hampshire. I hardly go anywhere else for Mexican food because the tacos are never as good. Love that they put cheese between the corn tortillas when they heat them. Also fantastic margaritas. Can’t wait to go back.”
Current Status:
Varies by location, generally open for takeout and delivery.
New Jersey — Mi Mariachi Taqueria, Jersey City
The Taco Joint:
This joint in Jersey City feels like a vintage hole-in-the-wall slinging old-school Mexican street food. The big plates of double-layer corn tortilla tacos filled with colorful fillings look spot on. Grab a Jarritos and tuck in!
“So. Darn. GOOD! Was craving some tacos and wanted to try this place out as it has amazing reviews. CAUTION: it’s cash only!!
Ordered the Carnitas tacos and the meat was spectacular. Honestly have no complaints about the food! Can’t wait to come back and try more of their menu but hands down their tacos are the highlight of the store from what I’ve seen. Highly recommend!”
Current Status:
Takeout and delivery only.
New Mexico — El Chile Toreado, Santa Fe
The Taco Joint:
This breakfast and lunch only walk-up has some serious looking breakfast tacos on the menu. The “Mixed” breakfast tacos come with chorizo, bacon, and Polish sausage. We may need a mid-morning nap but we’re 100 percent in for that combo.
“No question the best tacos I’ve had in my entire life. Even after leaving Santa Fe I’m still thinking about my meal. The Tacos Al pastor are perfect, a little heat, fat, and pineapple made probably the best taco I’ve ever had. This review is short because a long-form is going to be me blabbering on about tacos for 20 years, so just take everyone’s advice and come eat here.”
Current Status:
Takeout only.
New York — The Alcove, Queens
The Taco Joint:
Okay, this isn’t a “taco joint.” It’s a crafty gastropub and that seems to have some killer tacos. Perusing the menu and photos of the tacos, they do look good. However, it’s hard to believe these are the best tacos in all of New York City, much less all of New York.
“One of my favorites in the area. Love their red sangria and fries! Their popularity ceases to wane even during the covid era. Super friendly staff in solidarity with their matching Alcove masks. I’ve also tried their burgers, tacos – their food are all great. IN PARTICULAR, the steak skewers are just incredible. I recently discovered having some of my friend’s and I can never not order it. So tasty.”
Current Status:
Open for outdoor seating, takeout, and delivery.
North Carolina — Gym Tacos, Raleigh
View this post on Instagram
!Animo amigos! Los días más difíciles de la semana solo es Lunes, Martes, Miércoles, Jueves ya el viernes esta papita. Buena semana bandita taquera♥️🌮 #raleigh #raleighnc #amortaquero #downtownraleigh #northhills #northhillsraleigh #ncstate #nc #tacosarelife #tacos🌮 #streettacos #tacolovers #tacolover
The Taco Joint:
On the hipper end of the taco truck scene, you’ll find trucks like Gym. There’s a brand to it, but the tacos do look solid. The digs from Gym look like classic street food tacos with a little flair and a lot of heart.
“Gym Tacos became an instant favorite! Their tacos are so flavorful and much larger than the average street taco — which is an added bonus! Their homemade corn tortillas are amazing.
I would highly recommend — you won’t be disappointed!”
Current Status:
Takeout only.
North Dakota — Taqueria El Guerro, Mandan
The Taco Joint:
This is your old-school Tex-Mex place with plenty of combo plates, sugary margaritas, and a fine selection of tacos. But we all know why you hit up these sort of places and that’s for the Chimichanga.
“A little hole in the wall that has amazing food. We stopped off because this place was open and we were extremely surprised. They advertise 100% mesquite and it was extremely delicious. It was a different flavor of Mexican food and we will be returning. The fish tacos are a must-try.”
Current Status:
Takeout only.
Ohio — Guerra’s Krazy Taco, Springfield
The Taco Joint:
These tacos look good. The menu reflects the Korean-Mexican post-Kogi taco world of 2020 and that’s fine. The beer list also looks legit, which is expected in a place like Ohio.
“Recommended by those in the business to me so highly that I had to get out to this place ASAP. It did not disappoint! A wide range of taco creations that all were fantastic in different ways; Vegetarian options that were exciting; Lobster tacos that preserved, not overwhelmed, that delicate taste; and traditional sounding tacos that were outstanding. On top of all this, a full bar with a nice draft beer selection and wonderful Margaritas. You MUST try this place!”
Current Status:
Open for dine-in, outdoor seating, and takeout.
Oklahoma — Taqueria Sanchez, Oklahoma City
View this post on Instagram
OKC FOOD TRUCK #food #foodporn #foodie #instafood #foodphotography #yummy #delicious #love #instagood #foodstagram #foodlover #foodblogger #foodgasm #like #follow #healthyfood #dinner #tasty #lunch #eat #photooftheday #restaurant #foodies #healthy #chef #picoftheday #homemade #yum #instagram #bhfyp
The Taco Joint:
You just can’t beat these old-school food trucks. The braised meats, the sharp sauces, and the low prices are all hard to argue with. Plus, they almost always deliver a great plate of food, tacos, or otherwise.
“How can you beat an amazing food truck? Tacos here go for about $1.25, so we got a bunch of the carne asada, a few of the lingua and carnitas. Delicious beef with the classic onions and cilantro on a warmed double corn tortilla. Something so simple, but so good. These are well worth the trip out west to visit the truck. Also got a wet burrito with carnitas and it was massive for the $7 we paid. Highly recommended!”
Current Status:
Takeout only.
Oregon — The Spicy Spoon, Portland
The Taco Joint:
This neighborhood walk-up blends the worlds of Mexican street food and BBQ. Pulled pork next to BBQ rice bowls next to street tacos is always a win and worth a stop on any trip across Portland.
“Ok, definitely get the mango fresh made juice drink! I know it’s like $7or something, but it is so yummy and really large. All the tacos we ordered were great, but will definitely be back for the fish taco and beef taco. Rice and beans were also a must! Left full and happy!”
Current Status:
Open for takeout and delivery.
Pennsylvania — Las Palmas, Pittsburgh
The Taco Joint:
This taco joint is in a Mexican grocery store. Those spots are almost always dialed in. The key to these grocery store walk-ups is the no-nonsense approach to serving good food fast. Tortilla, meat, sauce, move on. Enjoy!
“Best tacos anywhere, not just Pittsburgh. I come from California where tacos are incredible, and this beats all of them pants down! Their steak and beef tongue is absolutely incredible, and their prices are unreal.”
Current Status:
Takeout only.
Rhode Island — Monahan’s Clam Shack, Narragansett
The Taco Joint:
A clam shack that serves fried fish tacos and raw oysters? We’re there. Add in a view of the sea and a tasty lobster roll and we may never leave.
“This is my summer happy place! Great food, service & stunning ocean views with fresh, affordable, food! Had the grilled swordfish tacos, a cheeseburger & coleslaw all under $20. I highly recommend.”
Current Status:
Takeout only.
South Carolina — 167 Raw, Charleston
The Taco Joint:
Another raw bar with endless oysters and fish tacos? Maybe we’ll end up staying in Charleston. They also have a lobster taco and a “10-hour Pork Carnitas” taco. That’s a clean edge to Charleston for getting our culinary senses popping.
“I really liked this spot! Great quality of fish and oysters. I got the lobster tostada, fish taco, oysters and the blueberry slush. All great! Boyfriend got the swordfish sandwich and I had plate envy! Love the atmosphere too.”
Current Status:
Open for outdoor seating, dine-in, and takeout.
South Dakota — El Columpio, Mitchell
The Taco Joint:
This is another road-stop diner with a chill vibe. The menu leans into Tex-Mex combo meals with plenty of rice and beans to fill those platters. The tacos adhere to the same Tex-Mex joint feel.
“Really exceeds expectations for Mexican food in the middle of SD! I got an enchilada + taco combo, and both were great, as were the beans/rice. They had Cholula too, which I always like to add. Also, I really appreciate that servers/cooks are in masks, taking Covid seriously.”
Current Status:
Open for dine-in and takeout.
Tennessee — Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos, Memphis
The Taco Joint:
The Memphis joint has a solid selection of classic tacos. There’s the standard pollo, carne asada, fish, shrimp, and fajita tacos. Then, you can get all those tacos fried, which is a solid move. We’re always down for fried tacos, especially on a plate heaped with rice, beans, cheese, and sour cream.
“A must visit while in Memphis. When you’re ready to break up your BBQ and fried chicken, do yourself a favor and eat at (or takeout) Maciel’s. You cannot go wrong with the menu, but a few personal faves:
-Queso con fundido
-Any Torta!
-Garlic Shrimp taco
Literally, everything is delicious and the employees are wonderfully friendly.”
Current Status:
Open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.
Texas — Granny’s Tacos, Austin
The Taco Joint:
This is pretty much a breakfast and lunch institution. This truck is all about comfort and brings it in their breakfast and specialty tacos. The Abuela taco is a classic order with shredded pork, adobo sauce, pico, and avocado. Though, the Rico with chicken and mole is another must-try.
“Delicious tacos and great, quick service! We decided to stop and get some Granny’s Tacos for a late breakfast before a long Saturday. We we very happy! I got the beans, eggs and cheese (delicious!) and my boyfriend got the chorizo, egg and cheese as well as abuela taco. He enjoyed both!
We will definitely be back next time we’re in Austin!”
Current Status:
Outdoor seating and takeout only.
Utah — Tacos La Pasadita, Green River
The Taco Joint:
This former gas station turned taco truck is a must-stop for anyone heading into the wilds of southern Utah. The menu is filled with classic tacos for $2 a pop. You can’t ask for a more nourishing meal when you’re either heading out into the national parks or coming back in.
“Stopped by here on the way back from Moab/ Arches NP, and was so happy we did. The food truck is in the parking lot of a gas station, and has outdoor seating that allows you to social distance. There’s also bathrooms available to customers!
I got a carne asada burrito, and also tried the tacos. The burrito was absolutely massive, and had a simple filling (rice, beans, carne asada). My sister got the 4 taco plate, which also was a ton of food. The carne asada was great in all forms (burrito, tacos, etc), and I would highly recommend. Wish we got some to go for the next day also!”
Current Status:
Outdoor seating and takeout only.
Vermont — Taco Gordo, Burlington
The Taco Joint:
We have to say, these tacos look good. The 16-hour smoked chopped brisket tacos also grab our attention. The next time we’re around the Green State way, we’re definitely dropping into this taco joint for a nosh.
“We had one of every kind of taco. Al pastor was our favorite. Margaritas and guacamole were excellent. The churros were a nice finishing touch. Service was top notch. Will come back and visit next year!”
Current Status:
Takeout and delivery only.
Virginia — Tacos El Chilango Food Truck, Arlington
The Taco Joint:
This is a classic food truck in the DC suburbs that looks like it’s worth the trek out of the city. This is a good-looking truck with good-looking tacos. There’s really not much more to say besides, “Go and try it!”
“If you’re not having tacos here, you’re not doing life right. This is the tacos al pastor. They have perfected every flavor element. I have fallen in love with a taco truck. Personally, they are all good. But the sauces are dank. All the meats are juicy and perfectly flavor. It’s just a well-balanced palate.
CASH ONLY. Honey, I carry cash only for this place.”
Current Status:
Takeout only.
Washington — Taqueria Pollo Asado, Lynnwood
The Taco Joint:
Gas station taco joints are almost always on point. This taqueria takes all the charm (and menu) of a classic taco food truck and puts it into a gas station. You can roll up, order a few plates of tacos, and roll on. It feels like the perfect, social-distanced business plan for these days.
“I was quite confused at first because I remember looking for a restaurant not a gas station. However when you go inside, you’d find probably one of the best tacos in the Lynnwood area.
I ordered one torta with asada (beef) and two tacos with tripe and lengua (beef tongue). I love how they serve the way I expected it to be. Plus, I love the green salsa! Great place and definitely would come back.”
Current Status:
Takeout only.
West Virginia — Maria’s Taqueria, Shepherdstown
The Taco Joint:
This main street joint looks like a standard Tex-Mex restaurant with a street food edge. The tacos look simple and to the point. There’s nothing wrong with that when you’re taking street tacos.
“We’ve been going to Maria’s for years. And now realize how we took the fresh ingredients, consistently delicious food & generous portions for granted. When we heard they were reopening we jumped at the chance to have those fish tacos we’ve been craving during the pandemic. Maria’s did not disappoint today, in fact they exceeded our high expectations. We ordered & paid by phone and our food was waiting at the front door. Couldn’t wait to get our 3 taco meals home, so we made a picnic of it.”
Current Status:
Open for dine-in and takeout.
Wisconsin — Mazorca Tacos, Milwaukee
The Taco Joint:
This small walk-up trailer has an equally small menu. They offer chicken, pork, Al Pastor, and vegetarian tacos done well. The sauces bring bright colors to the mix and they also look pretty fine to our eye.
“Mazorca Tacos is hands down one of my favorite spots to get tacos in all of Milwaukee. I love the taco truck experience and the variety of the menu. Everything is so fresh, authentic, and delicious. My only regret is that I didn’t take photos of my tacos — I ate them too quickly! They also have really amazing salsa and guac, so make sure to get a side. Bonus: vegan tacos so you can bring your vegan friends too!”
Current Status:
Takeout only.
Wyoming — The Coop, Gillette
The Taco Joint:
The Coop is a chicken joint with solid rotisserie chicken at the heart of its menu. Put that rotisserie chicken into a tortilla with some chorizo and grilled pineapple and you’ve got a damn fine taco in your hands. We’ll meet you in Wyoming!
What a Random Yelper Says:
“What a great spot, especially if you like Chicken. Not much from the outside and it’s very small inside. It’s pretty much chicken centered but that’s ok because the rotisserie chicken is fabulous!
Ordered the chorizo chicken tacos and they were amazing! The pineapple gives a nice sweet counter to the spice. I also had the green salsa which is fresh and full of flavor. These tacos were fresh tasting and wonderful! Husband had the chicken Empanadas which were also very good. Nice crispy pastry around that oh so wonderful chicken. Noticed they also do a lot of take out so if that works for you, that is an option also.”
Current Status:
Open for dine-in and takeout.
Washington, DC — PhoWheels
The Taco Joint:
If you’re in the DC area and can’t make it to Arlington, you can always hit up this uber-hip Vietnam-fusion food truck. They serve Bahn mi, pho, and Vietnamese style tacos. That’s either chicken thigh, pork belly, or mushroom-onion tofu served with cilantro, pickled veg, and sriracha lime mayo. As we said above, it’s a post-Kogi world on the streets in 2020 and we’re fine with that.
“Whaaaaaat? A food truck that sells tacos, pho, bahn mi, and egg rolls? A super weird but stellar combination. I had the chicken thigh tacos and veggie egg rolls, and it was probably the best food truck meal I have ever had.
The 2 chicken tacos are MASSIVE and STUFFED with chicken. The taco is some weird fried shell, stuffed with pickled carrots, chicken, cilantro, some other stuff, and topped with this perfectly slightly hot sauce that gave the perfect after taste punch to keep the taste buds going. Even if the list of ingredients looks odd to you, don’t change a thing. It’s a masterpiece.
The egg rolls were good-sized, perfectly crispy without being greasy. Great taste as well.
The food didn’t take very long at all, and everything was beautifully staged and hot. I will 100% be back!”
Current Status:
Takeout only.