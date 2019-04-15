The Essential Tattoo Artists To Follow On Instagram

Unsplash

Deciding to get a tattoo is a life-long commitment (or, at the very least, an “until I decide to laser it off” commitment). It’s not to be taken lightly. If you’re on the ink fence, a great way to help you make a final decision is to follow talented tattoo artists on Instagram. Using social media, you can get ideas, find styles, and potentially land on a great tattoo to put on your body. Following the best tattoo artists on Instagram also gives you a chance to put some colorful and eclectic art into your feed. It’s a win-win.

Figuring out the best tattoo artists on Instagram is less about followers (these aren’t travel influencers, after all) and more about finding some artistry that you dig. There’s a niche for everyone in the tattoo world. Hand poke, scarification, stitching, pirate ink, geometric psychedelia, naturalistic, organic… it’s all there.

The 30 tattoo artists below range from small local inkers practicing their craft in far-off corners of the world to superstars who needle tats into the skin of the world’s biggest celebrities. It’s a cornucopia of ink, art, and bodies. Let us know your favorite in the comments!

Nakkita Trimble — 1.4k followers

Nakkita Trimble practices Indigenous tattooing up in Vancouver Island. Trimble specializes in Gihlee’e (stitching) and Ts’iksna’aks (body crest tattoos). Trimble’s art lives within the bounds of traditional storytelling and familial bonds in her Nisga’a community in British Columbia.

Trimble’s ink is deeply Indigenous and makes an enlightening follow.