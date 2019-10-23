Tattoos are more than just “body art.” They’re a form of expression and storytelling that reaches deep into the early human experience. The practice seems to be as old as the first bone tool. There’s evidence of us using anything we could to get ink in our skin, since the days of Ötzi the Iceman.

Seriously, in every corner of the world, reaching back for millennia. Tattoos are everywhere.

Modern tattoos are mostly rendered via an electric ink gun — or “horse” or “machine” depending on the colloquialism your tattoo artist uses. That tattoo technology is just over a hundred years old. But we know we’ve been tattooing each other for thousands and thousands of years. So what were we using before Thomas Edison came along with his “Electric Pen“?

Well, a lot of different methods actually. And they’re starting to make a big comeback on the tattoo world stage. The seven tattoo methods below are traditional and Indigenous methods that are thriving yet again. Some of these methods will be fairly easy to track down wherever you live. Some of them you’ll need to travel for. But, hey, if you’re inking your skin, traveling to a faraway beach to get a hand tapped tattoo is just part of the story you get to tell when folks ask about the design. That’s a win-win!