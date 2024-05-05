Cinco de Mayo is upon us. The great underdog’s holiday is most often celebrated in the States with a healthy amount of tacos (the “healthy” amount is as much as you can eat until you fall over), plus your favorite Mexican beer or spirit — be it mezcal, raicilla or our personal favorite, tequila.

Whether you’re looking for something budget-friendly, or prefer the high-end sip-worthy bottles, there are great bottles to be had in both camps. To help point you in the right direction, we’re naming five (get it? five, cinco, the 5th of May) of our favorite bottles of tequila right now for a guaranteed great Cinco de Mayo.

Because this is a shorter list than usual, there were a few bases I wanted to cover in building it out:

The tequila has to be relatively easy to find — that means something that you don’t have to hunt for. The tequila has to be comfortably under $70. This year we’re going additive-free.

I think with those parameters, we can guarantee that wherever you land on this list, you’re going to get a great bottle. But we went ahead and ranked ‘em all anyway just for fun. Happy Cinco de Mayo, let’s drink.

5. Don Fulano — Blanco

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $47.99

The Tequila:

Call me crazy but I like my tequila agave forward, and bright (I’d just call this good taste), and Don Fulano delivers on those fronts. It has everything I love about tequila, without being wince-inducing or harsh. This tequila is produced at the famed NOM 1146, Tequileña, from highland-sourced agave that is slow-roasted for 28 to 32 hours, extracted via a low-pressure autoclave, and fermented with proprietary yeast in open tanks between 72 and 96 hours.

Tasting Notes:

Nose: Roasted agave and earthy peppery notes jump from the glass, it’s almost sneeze-inducing. Once you get a good enough smell some mineral notes will form on the palate.