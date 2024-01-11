Whether you’re a hardcore tequila snob or a more casual drinker who likes to have a margarita or a Paloma now and again, everybody needs a solid under $30 bottle of tequila. Something that’ll taste reliably good, gets the job done and is versatile. Toasting to a new opportunity? This bottle is there. Knocking back a shot with a few friends after (or before) a night out ? This bottle is there. Need to make a quick cocktail? This bottle is the base. Allow me a quick tangent — sneakerheads have in their roster of shoes what we call a “beater,” this is a comfortable and cheap pair of sneakers that you can slip on for most occasions without fear that you’re wearing out your more coveted pricier sneakers. This might lead you to believe that the beater is a throwaway, but a great beater can sometimes be your favorite pair. What does any of this have to do with tequila? Well, It’s time you have a beater bottle of tequila on your bar cart. Once you start paying close to $100 for a bottle of tequila, you’re dealing with some seriously nice stuff. The type of tequila with a distinct flavor and character that you might not want to dilute in a mixed drink and one you definitely don’t want to waste shooting. Unless you’re filthy rich, the bottles at or over $100 aren’t beater bottles — a good beater bottle is going to cost you less than $30. Cheap tequila has a bad reputation and we don’t doubt that you’ve regretted a buy in the past — which is why we’re here to highlight tequilas under $30 that are worth the money. The following eight bottles are all solidly good. No, none of these tequilas are going to blow your mind with their flavors or characteristics, but they might blow your mind in value. Here are our favorite eight tequilas under $30 for 2024, ranked.

8. El Padrino — Tequila Blanco ABV: 40%

Average Price: $29.99 The Tequila: El Padrino is produced at NOM 1438, Destiladora del Valle de Tequila, where a jaw-dropping 192 brands are produced. Despite coming from a distillery that has so many brands in its roster, El Padrino is actually pretty good. The tequila is made low and slow, cooked in brick ovens and roller mill extracted and fermented in wood vats.

Tasting Notes: Nose: A heavy black pepper presence hovering over fresh-cut grass and a hint of tropical fruit. There is some eye-water-inducing harshness here. Palate: That harshness doesn’t translate to the palate. Instead what you get here is roasted agave, zesty orange peel notes, and caramel with a hint of vanilla. Finish: Harsh and spicy, with a strong alcohol finish. This tequila is definitely a burner. The Bottom Line: Fruity and zesty with a harsh finish. It’s rough stuff, but it tastes like agave, which is never a bad thing. 7. Lunazul — Tequila Blanco ABV: 40%

Average Price: $18.99

The Tequila: Given how direct and clear the flavors of Lunazul are, I’m surprised it’s this cheap and this good. The tequila is produced at NOM 1513, Tierra De Agaves from agave that is hand-harvested, cooked in an autoclave, fermented with proprietary yeast, and twice distilled in copper pots. It has a bit of harshness to it that will make shooting a struggle, but mix this up in a cocktail and you’ve got a damn fine base to build upon. Tasting Notes: Nose: There is a dry peppery quality to the aroma softened by vanilla with the tiniest hint of roasted agave lurking beneath the stronger notes. Palate: Surprisingly vegetal and sweet, a mix of vanilla, black pepper, and sugarbee apple skins. Finish: Very dry, that sweetness dissipates and the cracked black pepper flavor dominates. There is a sort of minty quality to balance it out but it’s not enough to cover the harshness. The Bottom Line: A good workhorse tequila for cocktails.

6. Olmeca Altos — Blanco ABV: 40%

Average Price: $24.49 The Tequila: Olmeca Altos is a tequila made low and slow with a natural flavor that really delivers on agave. Produced at NOM 1111, Pernod Richard Mexico, the agave here is slow-cooked in brick ovens, crushed by a tahona roller mill, and fermented in copper pots.

Tasting Notes: Nose: A warm rush of roasted agave. Palate: Lots of citrus zest with some vegetal sweetness. There is a bright and biting quality to this tequila that I really like. Finish: The finish is interesting here, it begins herbal and smooth but the more of it you drink, the more the heat starts to build. The Bottom Line: Natural tasting and agave forward with a bright character and a nice burn. 5. Espolòn — Tequila Blanco ABV: 40%

Average Price: $24.49

The Tequila: I will never stop riding for Espolòn. This is a brand I put forward any chance I get, it’s my go-to under $30 bottle to pick up when I’m hosting a party and I need to make a lot of drinks without breaking the bank. It’s quality stuff, gets the job done, and it’s versatile, perfect for shooting and mixing. Is it the best tequila in this price range? No, not at all, but it’s readily available and guaranteed to be stocked anywhere that sells tequila. The tequila is produced at NOM 1440, Campari Mexico, where it is one of three brands. The agave is cooked in an autoclave and roller mill extracted. Tasting Notes: Nose: A strong ethanol scent dominates with some zesty citrus notes lurking underneath the alcohol. Not the best nose. Palate: Juicy pineapple with earthy black pepper qualities hover over a base of roasted agave. There is a slight vegetal quality here, but you have to strain to taste it. Finish: Buttery and vegetal, the finish here is surprisingly pleasant for its price point. The Bottom Line: A solid cheap bottle that tastes the way tequila should.

4. Corazón — Single Estate Tequila Blanco ABV: 40%

Average Price: $18.99 The Tequila: A great single-estate blanco tequila produced at NOM 1103, Tequila San Matias de Jalisco. The agave is slow-cooked in a stone oven, roller mill extracted, and undergoes open-air fermentation in stainless steel tanks. Corazón de Agave has several different tiers of tequila, the single estate line is what I’d call mid-tier. Not the best of the best, but still some damn fine tequila.

Tasting Notes: Nose: There is a distinct fruity character here, I’m getting juicy pineapple and a mix of citrus. Palate: That tropical fruit quality translates nicely to the palate with a hint of fresh green pepper, chilies, and a light hint of jasmine. Finish: A mild spice that mingles nicely with roasted agave and orange zest. The Bottom Line: Bright and tropical, with a nice mild spice at the finish. 3. El Tequileño — Tequila Blanco ABV: 40%

Average Price: $25.99

The Tequila: You can’t go wrong with pretty much anything from Tequileño’s roster, and while the blanco wouldn’t be my first choice from the brand, for a tequila in this price range, it punches way above its weight. Produced at NOM 1108, Jorge Salles Cuervo y Sucesores, where it is the only brand in production, this tequila blanco is made using agave cooked in a high-pressure autoclave that is roller mill extracted and fermented in a cement tank. It has been certified additive-free by Tequila Matchmaker. Tasting Notes: Nose: A whiff of ethanol with roasted agave and some citrus. Palate: Juicy orange with brown sugar, agave, and a mix of all-spice and vanilla. Finish: I’m strangely getting a slight oakiness here, with a lot of bright agave character and a smooth vanilla aftertaste. The Bottom Line: A bright, natural-tasting tequila that leans a bit on the sweet side. I like this one a lot for shooting.

2. Cimarron — Tequila Blanco ABV: 40%

Average Price: $27.99 The Tequila: It’s rare to find a tequila under $30 that is completely additive-free, but Cimarron is just that! Produced at NOM 1146, Tequileña, Cimarron is made using estate grown agave that is slow cooked in an autoclave, screw and roller mill extracted, fermented in stainless steel thanks and rested for three to six months in American white oak barrels to reach the reposado state. Aside from being the only additive-free brand on this list, it’s also the only reposado. So if you’re into mellow vibes, this is the pick for you!

Tasting Notes: Nose: A bouquet of spicy cinnamon and roasted agave with a hint of oak. Palate: That roasted agave and cinnamon dominate the palate, gently sweetened by some caramel notes and a hint of brown sugar molasses. Finish: Surprisingly floral with a hint of vanilla and a spicy oak finish. The Bottom Line: A great additive-free reposado that won’t break the bank. 1. Arrette — Tequila Blanco ABV: 40%

Average Price: $23.49