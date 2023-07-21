Frozen Strawberry Margarita Ingredients: 1.5 oz. blanco tequila

1 oz. triple sec

1 oz. fresh lime juice

0.5 oz. Blue Weber agave syrup

6 medium strawberries (quartered)

Pinch of kosher salt

Ice

Strawberry for garnish You have to start any great margarita with a great tequila. I’ve been using Tres Generaciones Plata lately. It has this wonderful roasted agave profile with a hint of spice and funk that shines through in a margarita nicely. I also like to use a decent triple sec to marry with a great tequila. So I’m using Cointreau. A frozen strawberry margarita does need a touch of sweetness. Most of that is going to be derived from the strawberries and triple sec. But to really layer the sweetness, you need to add a touch of agave syrup. Don’t add too much though. You want it to accent, not overwhelm. The rest is pretty straightforward. As you can see from the image below, I’m using medium-sized strawberries. If you have those huge California berries, maybe only use two or three. What You’ll Need: Rocks glass or margarita glass

Blender

Jigger

Pairing knife

Hand juicer Method: Add the tequila, triple sec, lime, agave, strawberries, salt, and a large handful of ice to a blender.

Blend until smooth and thick — add more ice if needed to thicken.

Pour into a waiting glass, garnish with a strawberry slice, and serve.

Bottom Line: This might not come as a shock, but this is delicious. The fresh strawberry and lime really pop on the palate with a hint of earthy depth thanks to the tequila. There’s still a real sense of a classic and really good margarita that’s accented by fresh strawberries. The best part is that you can taste all the elements without them being completely washed out by sugar. There’s nuance and depth to this drink that’s incredibly fresh and delicious. This is so good — and so much better than the premix margs — that it’s almost baffling that the other option is so ubiquitous. Strawberry Margarita On The Rocks

Ingredients: 1.5 oz. blanco tequila

1 oz. triple sec

1 oz. fresh lime juice

4 medium strawberries (halved)

A drop of Blue Weber agave syrup

Pinch of kosher salt

Ice

Strawberry for garnish Again, you have to start with great tequila to make a great margarita. For that, I’m going with Tres Generaciones Plata. It just makes too good of a marg not to use in both applications. The rest is pretty easy to get. Cointreau is the play for the triple sec element. Then, make sure to get nice fresh strawberries with a mild sweetness. Always taste the strawberries before you use them. If they’re a little tart, then add a drop or two more of the agave syrup. If they’re already sweet AF, draw back on the agave. What You’ll Need: Rocks glass or margarita glass

Cocktail shaker

Cocktail strainer

Fine mesh strainer

Muddler

Jigger

Pairing knife

Hand juicer Method: Prechill the glass in the freezer.

Add the lime and strawberries to the cocktail shaker and muddle the strawberries gently into the lime (you don’t have to smash them, just mush them a bit).

Add the tequila, triple sec, agave, salt, and a large handful of ice to the shaker. Affix the lid and shake vigorously for about 20 seconds (or until the shaker is very ice-cold to touch).

Retrieve the glass from the freezer, fill it with fresh ice, and double-strain the cocktail into the glass — the cocktail strainer will hold the ice back while the fine mesh strainer catches all the strawberry bits.

Garnish with a fresh strawberry slice and serve. Bottom Line: Like I said up above, once you start making these for real, you’ll never go back to the fake premix margs.