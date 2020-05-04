Regardless of what else is going on in the world, nobody can take holidays away from us. Sure, many of us are working from home, socially distancing from friends and family, and generally feeling weird about day-to-day life. But we can still enjoy the upcoming spring and summer holidays. In fact, it feels sort of essential for maintaining even a vague sense of normalcy. The first on the docket is Cinco de Mayo and you bet we’re going to make an all-you-can-eat home taco buffet and drink more tequila than we probably should. But we’re not interested in beginning Seis de Mayo with a killer hangover, so we’re not ordering a plastic handle of bottom shelf swill. Instead, we’re asking some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the tequilas they wish more people knew about and letting them guide the way.

Milagro Anejo View this post on Instagram #paella #milagroanejo 😙😙 A post shared by Katie J'Nelle O'Neal (@ktjo1317) on Jun 21, 2018 at 6:46pm PDT Jaime Salas, Milagro Tequila brand ambassador Milagro Tequila makes for a great go-to for Cinco de Mayo celebrations. Its versatility in drinks makes it an exceptional choice, not to mention its friendly price point for a finely crafted 100% agave tequila.