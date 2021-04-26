But even for lovers of American whiskey, the focus can sometimes be myopic — with big brands dominating the conversation . So we figured the time was right to shout out some American whiskeys that don’t get the due they rightly deserve. To find these gems, we asked a handful of bartenders for their picks. Click the prices to get a bottle for yourself.

Noah’s Mill Bourbon

Inga Tantisalidchai, bartender at OLEA Cellar Craft Cook in Newport Beach, California

ABV: 57.15%

Average Price: $60

Why This Bottle?

Noah’s Mill from the Willet distillery is one of my favorite whiskeys that not too many know about. It’s not your average whiskey you find behind the bar, but it is definitely something add to your home bar.

I love the nutty notes and burnt caramel finish.

Clyde May’s Special Reserve Alabama Style Whiskey

Joan Percival, bartender at Proof Whiskey Bar & Craft Cocktails in Omaha, Nebraska

ABV: 55%

Average Price: $60

Why This Bottle?

Clyde May’s Special Reserve 110 proof is Alabama-style Whiskey, a relatively new category of American whiskey that ages new make with apples in the barrel. It would be wrong to lump this spirit with most other flavored liquors. Since the flavor comes only from the interaction of whiskey, barrel, and apples, the result is extremely subtle and well-integrated. It’s not particularly sweet, but you really get the brightness of apple, both in the nose and on the palate.

There’s nothing else out there like it.

Whiskey Acres Rye

Kristan Arnold, bartender at Elgin Public House in Elgin, Illinois

ABV: 43.5%

Average Price: $47

Why This Bottle?

Whiskey Acres Rye whiskey. This is a straight farm-to-table whiskey. This family grows everything on their own farm and distills and bottles it all right there. This whiskey has a nice bite but is great on the rocks. Support local!

Uncle Nearest 1884 Whiskey

Emily Lawson, bartender and owner of Foxhole Public House in Bentonville, Arkansas

ABV: 46.5%

Average Price: $48

Why This Bottle?

Fawn Weaver’s 1884 Premium Small Batch Uncle Nearest Whiskey needs to be at the top of everyone’s whiskey list this year. I have been following along with this brand since 2017, and love what they are producing. As the head of a woman of color-owned business, Fawn is blazing trails and making incredible sips and I am fully here for it.

Jim Beam Black Bourbon

Austin Zimmer, bartender at Le Prive in New York City

ABV: 43%

Average Price: $23

Why This Bottle?

Jim Beam Black. it’s a smooth whiskey with classic Bourbon vanilla notes, along with caramel and wood. The real taste experience is very quick, soft and light, and very satisfying. It doesn’t get its due because people don’t spend a long time thinking about Jim Beam.

Redwood Empire Lost Monarch Whiskey

Stephen Sylvester, bar manager at Piccalilli in Culver City, California

ABV: 45%

Average Price: $42

Why This Bottle?

A blend of 60% rye and 40% bourbon brings the best of both worlds of sweetness and spice. Redwood Empire does three different whiskeys — one bourbon, one rye, one blend — all named after famous Redwood trees, each including the latitude and longitude of said tree on the bottle.