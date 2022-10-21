You probably already know that rum is, in the simplest terms, a spirit made from fermenting and distilling sugarcane or sugarcane juice. And while that is the simple explanation, there’s so much more to this sweet, rich, spirit than that. It can be unaged, matured for months or years at a time, or flavored with spices.

Most popular in the Caribbean, but made all over the world, it’s a spirit dominated by a handful of big names. And while we won’t go into detail as to whether brands like Bacardi, Sailor Jerry, and Captain Morgan are overrated or not, we do want to shine a light on some of the lesser-known, underrated, and underappreciated rums on the market.

“I have long held the belief that rum is the most underrated category in sipping spirits,” says Fred Minnick, author and spirits expert. “So many rums are geared towards cocktails that the public doesn’t think about the category the same was as they do whiskey.”

We could have spent hours perusing the aisles at our local liquor store or scrolling through online retailers, but we decided to ask for some help from the professionals. We asked a handful of well-known spirits experts and distillers to tell us their picks for the most underrated rums to drink right now. Keep scrolling to see all of their picks.

Copalli Cacao

Frank Caiafa, author of “The Waldorf Astoria Bar Book” and creative director at Handle Bars NYC in New York City

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $29.99

Why This Rum?

Copalli Cacao Flavored Rum, one of the surprise items of the year. Natural tasting because it is. A pleasing canvas for obvious cream and dessert cocktails (Espresso Martini) but also intriguing in more savory applications as in Negroni or Manhattan-style recipes.

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

Patrick Pistoles, mixologist at NIO Cocktails in Milan, Italy

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $39.99

Why This Rum?

With South American origins, its ingredients derive from those flavors we can call “dark”, such as coconut, vanilla, sugar cane, coffee, that immediately launch into the fascinating world of South America. Between the hidden craftsmanship and the carefree festivity of those places, where moments of great celebration involve political and social spheres and customs with strong flavors on the palate as well as in the soul. An underrated rum that fits all of these criteria is Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva.

KoHana White Rum

Eric “ET” Tecosky, founder of Dirty Sue in Los Angeles

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $35

Why This Rum?

Ko Hana is my pick. When it comes to underrated rum, I think the white rum category fits the bill. Because of our love for American Whiskey, I kind of think people started reaching for darker, aged rums with the qualifier, ‘If you love Bourbon or Tennessee Whiskey, you will love this rum’. Well, what if I just love rum too? Sure, aged, dark rums are delicious, but we can’t discount the category of white rum. Truth be told, I love a well-made Piña Colada and the rum I find outstanding for that cocktail is Ko Hana white rum. I recently grabbed a bottle at a wedding in Hawaii. It has a great depth of flavor and an almost tropical fruit note that make it the perfect rum to add to my blender (which became a very popular late-night spot that weekend).