The Best Vienna Lagers For Fall, According to Craft Beer Experts

While Oktoberfest-style beers (namely Marzens) and pumpkin beers seem to get all the press during the fall months, you’d really be missing out if you didn’t sip a Vienna lager or two as well. This amber, dark brown, or even slightly red-hued beer is fairly similar in both appearance and flavor to the aforementioned Marzen and a great choice for this time of year.

Sadly, it sometimes seems to get lost in the fall shuffle. We’re here to correct that today!

The style is known for its sweet, malty aroma and caramel sweetness thanks to Vienna malts (as well as Pilsner and Munich malts, in many cases) as well as its light hoppy, floral flavor with very little hop bitterness. All in all, it’s refreshing and crisp enough for warm fall days but malty and sweet enough for cold autumn nights.

“Vienna lagers are great everyday session beers,” says Adam Lukey, head brewer at Eventide Brewing in Atlanta. “They tend to be moderate-strength continental amber lagers with a smooth maltiness and balanced bitterness.”

To find some of the best available, we went to the professionals for help. We asked a handful of well-known craft experts, brewers, and beer professionals to tell us the best Vienna lagers to drink this fall. Keep scrolling to see all of their choices.

Dovetail Vienna Lager

Garth E. Beyer, Certified Cicerone and owner of Garth’s Brew Bar in Madison, Wisconsin

ABV: 5.1%

Average Price: $12 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

The Beer:

Vienna-Style Lager from Dovetail is always my go-to for a Vienna-style lager. There’s no hiding behind the ingredients of this beer. It’s 100% Vienna malt and classic Styrian Golding hops.

Tasting Notes:

In terms of flavor, you get to enjoy light toffee, cereal, and a hint of pleasant, toasted bread. It’s authentic, it’s traditional, it reminds us that you don’t need an adjunct to make something that’s damn tasty. You don’t even need a fancy name for it. Let the beer speak for itself – just as this one does.