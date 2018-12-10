Uproxx

Let’s be completely honest, the gift that a cannabis lover really wants is cannabis. But, in general, stoners do have preferences, and buying a joint for a real lover of bud can be like getting a fancy bottle of wine for a connoisseur. You don’t want to end up with the wrong strain or grower. In the end, it’s often easier to help them up their usage and appreciation game by getting them a weed-adjacent present.

Besides that, cannabis remains illegal in many states, meaning popping for some weed could invite the intervention of the authorities and no one wants cannabis for Christmas badly enough that they want you to run afoul of the law. It’s easiest to sit in the comfort of your home and legally grab something from the list below.

THC Chemical Symbol T-Shirt by ZJ Designs

Amazon

Wearing clothes emblazoned with pot leaves can be a little blunt (that pun just happened naturally; we’re sticking with it). If the cannabis lover in your life wants to shout out that they are down with weed, but they don’t wanna look like they are waiting for a hacky-sack game to pick up, this t-shirt is a bit more subtle. Featuring the chemical symbol for Tetrahydrocannabinol, it hints at a lifestyle without hitting other people over the head with it. Plus, it’s printed on a super soft Hanes 4.5oz ringspun nano T-shirt. You are giving the gift of cool design and comfy apparel. That’s gold.

Buy one now for $14.99.