There’s that nice little lull between Halloween and Thanksgiving when you get to wear sweaters and drink peppermint mochas but you aren’t yet attending a thousand parties, brining turkeys, and spending money you don’t have on presents for people you don’t actually like. But the week leading up to Thanksgiving seems to be the jumping off point for a thousand winter stressors and we all deal with the anxious days that follow it in a variety of ways.

One of these is cannabis. In order to help those of you who are down with weed make the most of your smoking or vaping sessions, we asked Brian Robinson, the manager of New Vansterdam in Vancouver, Washington, to name the best strains for relaxing without turning into a vegetable. He was happy to help. With years of experience in the field, he knows his cannabis in a way that exceeds that of the casual user, and we’re always down to learn more from an informed professional.

Robinson’s tips focus on two types of cannabis. Here’s his governing philosophy. “Indica Dominant strains would probably work best for relaxing post stress. Also, CBD rich strains do a great job of relieving aches and pains.”

Check out his suggestions in full and get to a dispensary to snap up some instant chill.

Girl Scout Cookies

Good old GSC is a classic (and one that we have written about before). Robinson picked it because it is a 60 percent indica-leaning hybrid. But he also noted: “Cookies strains tend to have a fresh baked cookie flavor and smell.” That’s pretty awesome. Also awesome is that the blending of OG Kush and Durban Poison (the parent strains) allowed growers to get the THC levels to a heady average of 25 to 28 percent. That is some stoney stuff, so use sparingly.

The high lasts for hours and will probably include waves of laughter and some severe munchies. Be sure to keep some Christmas cookies or Moose Munch close at hand because you are going to want to eat everything. This could, in fact, be the perfect way to mow through Thanksgiving leftovers or your great aunt’s frutcake.