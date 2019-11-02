We Asked Bartenders Which Bottles Of Whiskey You Absolutely Need This Holiday Season

It’s officially November. The start of the holiday season. Get ready to be barraged by ads and carols.

This also means that holiday entertaining is right around the corner. Family parties. Lots of stiff pours. You definitely don’t want to wait until the last minute to grab a few random bottles of bottom-shelf booze just as your friends and family are about the arrive. You’re ready to move past the plastic handle of $10 dollar bargain whiskey. Time to level up this holiday.

Bartender Seth Weinberg of Bourbon Steak in Nashville likes to make sure he has one or two special bottles this time of year.

“Keeping a good bottle of whiskey around the house is the key to hospitality,” he says. “I would suggest a nice balanced bottle of Scotch with some age. It shows sophistication and thoughtfulness.”

What if your guests aren’t fans of Scotch? We tapped some of our favorite bartenders to do the work for you.