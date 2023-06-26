Great Scotch whisky is a revelation. It’s also fleeting. There’s a price barrier for entry — as most of the really good stuff is over $100 in the U.S. — and it’s not always widely available. Sometimes you have to know a good whiskey store or a great whiskey bar to get your hands on the best stuff. That’s certainly going to be the case with the world’s best whiskey, according to the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

This year’s crown was bestowed on a Tomatin Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky 36 Years Old, a very rare whiskey. That means that the pour survived three double-blind taste tests where it was unanimously awarded all golds to achieve “Double Gold” status by the first round of judges. Then it was voted the best overall Scotch whisky in another double-blind taste test. And then it was voted best whiskey period in yet another double-blind taste test.

I was part of all of those tastings as a judge in San Francisco this year. I also had the pleasure of trying this bottle again over the weekend at the gala where the top awards were announced and presented. Point being, I know this whisky very well by now. Because of that, I’m breaking down the whole thing with my tasting notes below. This isn’t a cheap bottle of booze and you really want to be sure before you commit. Let me help you there with my personal take on the world’s best whiskey of 2023. Let’s dive in!

