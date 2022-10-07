Talisker 10 ABV: 45.8% Average Price: $64 The Whisky: This is one of the most awarded single malts ever. The juice is matured in ex-bourbon casks in Talisker’s warehouse which is literally feet away from the sea. The subtly peated malts take on a real seaside feel as those years tick past, creating a whisky that will not disappoint. Tasting Notes: The nose opens with this soft sense of pitted orchard fruits next to a thin line of beach campfire smoke far off in the distance with a hint of minerality and bright spiced malts. The palate has a hint of an oyster shell that leads to dried pears and apricot with a hint of warmth and spice malt next to dry sweetgrass. The end is full of lightly smoked plums with a hint of cardamom and cinnamon next to sea salt and a final whiff of that beach campfire way down the beach somewhere. With An Oyster: This is the ultimate oyster/whisky pairing combo. It works so well together it almost feels like the whisky was specifically designed for it.

All that aside, the soft beach campfire smoke really adds to the taste experience of a fresh and briny oyster, tying the whole thing together. The hint of spice and fruit also provide a nice counterpoint to the creamier texture of the oyster. Michter’s US*1 Small Batch Kentucky Straight Rye ABV: 42.4% Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: This single barrel rye is the rye you can measure most others against (especially at this price point). The well-crafted juice goes into the barrel at lower proof so that once it’s aged it won’t need a ton of water to proof it down. Once it hits the right age, it is small batched, 21 barrels at a time, and cold-filtered with Michter’s bespoke filtering process before a final proofing and bottling. Tasting Notes: Peppery rye and a hint of citrus open this one up in the nose with a good dose of old leather, sharp winter spice, and a hint of smoked plums. There’s a nice run of creamy toffee that leads to spicy black pepper and a hint of ancho chili pepper with a mix of cumin and cardamom that leads to a fleeting sense of dried mint. The woody end carries the sip towards a warm, spicy finish that’s layered with chili-spiked tobacco, old wicker, and a sense of orchard wood bark. With An Oyster: The pepperiness and mild chili spice really amp up an oyster’s flavor profile. If you like dashing a little Tabasco or cracking some black pepper over your raw oysters, try this instead. The spice is there in the whiskey and will shine with your next oyster shot.

Jefferson’s Single Barrel Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in Cognac Casks ABV: 47% Average Price: $59 The Whiskey: This release from Jefferson’s leans on masterfully selected barrel picks. The sourced juice is picked from single barrels of cognac-finished rye whiskey (from Indiana) and bottled with a touch of proofing water down in Kentucky. Tasting Notes: Soft old leather and meaty raisins with a good dose of sharp cinnamon cut with floral and fresh honey with a mild creaminess. The palate is plummy and full of lush vanilla with a plum pudding vibe next to a hint of orange studded with cloves while soft nutmeg smoothes everything out. The end brings the fresh honey back and laces it with rich and almost burnt orange oils next to a mix of old cedar bark and dry cinnamon wrapped in dry tobacco. With An Oyster: This choice is so lush. The soft fruitiness and clove really pop with an oyster. That little bit of citrus on the end also blends nicely with the liquor of an oyster, combining bright with umami for a great balance. Ardbeg An Oa ABV: 46.6% Average Price: $73 The Whisky: This is a quintessential Islay peaty whisky. The juice is aged in a combo of Pedro Ximénez, charred virgin oak, and ex-bourbon casks before being married and rested again in Ardbeg’s bespoke oak “Gathering Vat,” allowing the whiskies to really meld into a cohesive pour. Tasting Notes: Slow-smoked peaches mingle with soft cherrywood and a bundle of smoky savory herbs — sage, rosemary, ramps — on the nose. The palate is soft and buttery with a sweet burnt toffee vibe next to nutmeg, walnut, Earl Grey, and maybe a touch of woody maple syrup. The end takes its time and meanders through salted black licorice, wild florals, more singed savory herbs, and a hint of black-pepper-covered brisket fat that’s been heavily smoked over sea-soaked driftwood. With An Oyster: Admittedly, if you’re not into peat, this isn’t going to be for you. I used to be like that too, until this very whisky slowly turned me to the dark (and earthy) side. With an oyster, the savory herbal vibe really kicks up and pairs perfectly with a big meaty oyster with a creamy feel. The wildflowers and black pepper smoked fat just perfectly vibe with the seawater liquor and sharp crispness of a good oyster. This is easily one of my favorite pairings when I’m in the mood for a smoky oyster experience (especially if the oysters are smoked too).